'Shocked!' Seahawks' Carroll Reacts to Illegal '12th Man' Play

The Seattle Seahawks are well-known for the phrase "12th Man" ... but outside linebacker Darrell Taylor took that to a new level in Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. On the Raiders' first offensive play, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs made a diving interception on quarterback Derek Carr's pass...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season

The College Football Playoff announced Thursday it will expand to a 12-team event starting in 2024, completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements. The announcement came a day after the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which was the...
