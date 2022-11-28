Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Yardbarker
'Shocked!' Seahawks' Carroll Reacts to Illegal '12th Man' Play
The Seattle Seahawks are well-known for the phrase "12th Man" ... but outside linebacker Darrell Taylor took that to a new level in Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. On the Raiders' first offensive play, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs made a diving interception on quarterback Derek Carr's pass...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
BET
Fans Urge Russell Wilson To Stop ‘Tone Deaf’ Tweets As Denver’s Losses Pile Up
Denver Broncos fans vented their frustration at quarterback Russell Wilson’s tweets after another loss Sunday (Nov. 27) in a disappointing season, some of them calling him “tone deaf,” Broncos Wire reports. The Broncos fell 10-23 on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, marking the team’s eighth loss in...
DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW
The Husky coach remains hopeful that he might get his quarterback back in 2023.
Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game
The UW quarterback has never appeared in the postseason yet in his five college seasons.
KING-5
'Smart franchises make smart decisions': Paul Silvi on Seahawks' release of Bobby Wagner
SEATTLE — When the Seahawks take the field Sunday in Los Angeles, they'll be facing a former, long-time teammate for the first time since they parted ways in the off-season - much like they did in the season opener against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. This time around,...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
The College Football Playoff announced Thursday it will expand to a 12-team event starting in 2024, completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements. The announcement came a day after the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which was the...
Washington pulls away to defeat city rival Seattle
Keion Brooks Jr. scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half as host Washington rallied for a
Comments / 0