FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Centre Daily
Eagles, Vikings Enter Week 13 With Opportunity to Clinch Playoff Spots
View the original article to see embedded media. As NFL teams gear up for the stretch run of the 2022 season, a pair of NFC favorites will enter Week 13 with an early opportunity to clinch a coveted spot in the playoffs. After ruling over the conference for the majority...
Centre Daily
Don’t Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense
PITTSBURGH -- Benny Snell's "battlefield promotion", as head coach Mike Tomlin put it, was a successful one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Already shorthanded at running back, the Steelers watched Najee Harris take a big hit to the torso that knocked him from the game in the first half, but the running game didn't miss a beat.
Centre Daily
Steelers Kenny Pickett Named PFF’s Third-Highest Rated Rookie in Week 12
PITTSBURGH -- The numbers - 20 of 28 for 174 yards and no touchdowns - didn't jump off the box score for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, but Pro Football Focus still calculated that it was his best game of the season. Pickett's season-high mark of 89.9 was good for...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'Not Worried' About Houston Atmosphere vs. Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said he's ready as he prepares to play in his first game in 700 days against his former team, the Houston Texans
Centre Daily
Broncos HC Addresses Pervasive Russell Wilson ‘Locker Room’ Rumor
After seeing defensive tackle Mike Purcell engage in a sideline yelling altercation with Russell Wilson in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, there's a real concern that the Denver Broncos' locker room is splintering. And with the Broncos' offense being literally the worst in the NFL, so swiftly on the heels of GM George Paton making Wilson a quarter-billion-dollar quarterback, it's fair to wonder if the veteran signal-caller has lost the locker room, as it were.
Centre Daily
Steelers DT Cam Heyward Pays Up After Losing Bet to Chris Wormley
PITTSBURGH -- Rivalry week in college football carries weight even in NFL locker rooms. "The Game" this past weekend between then-No. 2 Ohio State and then-No. 3 Michigan put members of the Pittsburgh Steelers at odds this week. Defensive linemen Chris Wormley, a former Wolverine and Cam Heyward, a former...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Lions: Travis Etienne Limited in Wednesday’s Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed three starters as limited during Wednesday's practice, including star running back Travis Etienne. Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two carries in a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as a foot sprain. He said it occurred on the same surgically repaired foot that Etienne injured last season as a rookie.
Centre Daily
Kentucky QB Will Levis Says He Will Enter 2023 NFL Draft
View the original article to see embedded media. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced his intention to forego his final season of college football eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL draft Wednesday night during a Twitter space, according to Ryan Black of the Courier-Journal. He has not yet decided whether he’ll play in Kentucky’s eventual bowl game.
Centre Daily
J.K. Dobbins Back At Ravens Practice; Roman to Stanford?
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was back at practice Wednesday. Dobbins missed time after having a knee procedure and now he has 21 days to get activated off Injured Reserve. Dobbins missed all of last season after injuring his knee in a preseason game against...
Centre Daily
Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed
This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting. Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.
Centre Daily
Detroit Lions’ Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions, despite facing long odds to make the playoffs, are continuing to focus on their next opponent on the schedule. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked again Wednesday if he reminded his team where they stand in the standings. “I think everything has to be about this...
Centre Daily
Steelers Make Robert Spillane, Six Others Inactive vs Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players as they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive guard Kendrick Green, cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Robert Spillane and running back Jaylen Warren have all been made inactive for the Steelers. Witherspoon...
Centre Daily
Where Jets Stand in Playoff Race After Blasting Bears
After a dominant performance in their win over the Bears on Sunday, the Jets have a spot in the postseason picture. New York holds the seventh and final position in the AFC playoff bracket after the conclusion of Week 12. They would face the No. 2 seeded Dolphins on the road in Miami if the season ended on Tuesday.
Centre Daily
Damien Harris, Isaiah Wynn Status Revealed In Patriots-Bills Injury Report
FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 13 provided a bit more clarity for the New England Patriots at some key positions. The Pats listed a total of eight players on the report as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Dec. 1 at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Centre Daily
Johnson and DePaul earn 103-98 OT win over Samford
Javan Johnson scored 28 points, including seven in the overtime, as DePaul defeated Samford 103-98 on Wednesday. Johnson added four blocks for the Blue Demons (4-3). Umoja Gibson added 18 points while shooting 5 for 13 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and nine assists. Da'Sean Nelson was 6 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 18 points. Philmon Gebrewhit had 18 with three 3s.
Centre Daily
Broncos Waive RB Devine Ozigbo Following Brutal Panthers Loss
After one game on the active roster, the Denver Broncos waived running back Devine Ozigbo, according to Aric DiLalla of the team's official website. Ozigbo is a fourth-year player who joined the Broncos off of waivers from the New Orleans Saints back in August. Dressing for three games this season...
Centre Daily
‘Up to Coaching Staff’: Mavs GM Nico Harrison on Christian Wood Not Starting
So far, through 20 regular-season games, Luka Doncic could be the best player in the entire league in addition to clearly being the best player on the Dallas Mavericks. But outside of Doncic, who's the second-best player on the Mavs?. Some would say it's Christian Wood, who was acquired in...
Centre Daily
Matt Ryan Left Visibly Frustrated after Loss to Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night 24-17. After an abysmal showing in the first half, Matt Ryan and the offense were able to move the ball and generate offense in the second half. They eventually came up short when the Steelers took over on downs...
Centre Daily
For Kenny Pickett to Succeed, Steelers Need to Fix Glaring Hole
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one need they must address in the offseason. Really, they have a few, but if they surpass all of them to land the best option here, that's an offseason victory. It's becoming more and more clear where the whole is on offense. It's not...
