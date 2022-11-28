ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Centre Daily

Don’t Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense

PITTSBURGH -- Benny Snell's "battlefield promotion", as head coach Mike Tomlin put it, was a successful one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Already shorthanded at running back, the Steelers watched Najee Harris take a big hit to the torso that knocked him from the game in the first half, but the running game didn't miss a beat.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Broncos HC Addresses Pervasive Russell Wilson ‘Locker Room’ Rumor

After seeing defensive tackle Mike Purcell engage in a sideline yelling altercation with Russell Wilson in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, there's a real concern that the Denver Broncos' locker room is splintering. And with the Broncos' offense being literally the worst in the NFL, so swiftly on the heels of GM George Paton making Wilson a quarter-billion-dollar quarterback, it's fair to wonder if the veteran signal-caller has lost the locker room, as it were.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Steelers DT Cam Heyward Pays Up After Losing Bet to Chris Wormley

PITTSBURGH -- Rivalry week in college football carries weight even in NFL locker rooms. "The Game" this past weekend between then-No. 2 Ohio State and then-No. 3 Michigan put members of the Pittsburgh Steelers at odds this week. Defensive linemen Chris Wormley, a former Wolverine and Cam Heyward, a former...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Jaguars vs. Lions: Travis Etienne Limited in Wednesday’s Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed three starters as limited during Wednesday's practice, including star running back Travis Etienne. Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two carries in a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as a foot sprain. He said it occurred on the same surgically repaired foot that Etienne injured last season as a rookie.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Kentucky QB Will Levis Says He Will Enter 2023 NFL Draft

View the original article to see embedded media. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced his intention to forego his final season of college football eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL draft Wednesday night during a Twitter space, according to Ryan Black of the Courier-Journal. He has not yet decided whether he’ll play in Kentucky’s eventual bowl game.
LEXINGTON, KY
Centre Daily

J.K. Dobbins Back At Ravens Practice; Roman to Stanford?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was back at practice Wednesday. Dobbins missed time after having a knee procedure and now he has 21 days to get activated off Injured Reserve. Dobbins missed all of last season after injuring his knee in a preseason game against...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed

This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting. Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.
Centre Daily

Detroit Lions’ Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions, despite facing long odds to make the playoffs, are continuing to focus on their next opponent on the schedule. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked again Wednesday if he reminded his team where they stand in the standings. “I think everything has to be about this...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Steelers Make Robert Spillane, Six Others Inactive vs Colts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players as they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive guard Kendrick Green, cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Robert Spillane and running back Jaylen Warren have all been made inactive for the Steelers. Witherspoon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Where Jets Stand in Playoff Race After Blasting Bears

After a dominant performance in their win over the Bears on Sunday, the Jets have a spot in the postseason picture. New York holds the seventh and final position in the AFC playoff bracket after the conclusion of Week 12. They would face the No. 2 seeded Dolphins on the road in Miami if the season ended on Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Centre Daily

Damien Harris, Isaiah Wynn Status Revealed In Patriots-Bills Injury Report

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 13 provided a bit more clarity for the New England Patriots at some key positions. The Pats listed a total of eight players on the report as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Dec. 1 at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.
ALABAMA STATE
Centre Daily

Johnson and DePaul earn 103-98 OT win over Samford

Javan Johnson scored 28 points, including seven in the overtime, as DePaul defeated Samford 103-98 on Wednesday. Johnson added four blocks for the Blue Demons (4-3). Umoja Gibson added 18 points while shooting 5 for 13 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and nine assists. Da'Sean Nelson was 6 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 18 points. Philmon Gebrewhit had 18 with three 3s.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Broncos Waive RB Devine Ozigbo Following Brutal Panthers Loss

After one game on the active roster, the Denver Broncos waived running back Devine Ozigbo, according to Aric DiLalla of the team's official website. Ozigbo is a fourth-year player who joined the Broncos off of waivers from the New Orleans Saints back in August. Dressing for three games this season...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Matt Ryan Left Visibly Frustrated after Loss to Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night 24-17. After an abysmal showing in the first half, Matt Ryan and the offense were able to move the ball and generate offense in the second half. They eventually came up short when the Steelers took over on downs...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

For Kenny Pickett to Succeed, Steelers Need to Fix Glaring Hole

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one need they must address in the offseason. Really, they have a few, but if they surpass all of them to land the best option here, that's an offseason victory. It's becoming more and more clear where the whole is on offense. It's not...
PITTSBURGH, PA

