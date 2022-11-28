Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: Pass-Rusher Tarell Basham Cut By Dallas
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have always valued great depth at defensive end, and with the 2022 collection of pass-rushers, they have it. ... So much so that on Tuesday comes the decision to cut respected play-making defensive end Tarell Basham. The simple answer to the roster move (first reported...
Centre Daily
Kenny Pickett Might Save Matt Canada’s Job
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' season isn't over yet, and by the looks of it, the best part is ahead of them. So, how good can it get? And how good does it need to get for Matt Canada to remain with the team next season?. Coming off three games...
Centre Daily
Steelers Kenny Pickett Named PFF’s Third-Highest Rated Rookie in Week 12
PITTSBURGH -- The numbers - 20 of 28 for 174 yards and no touchdowns - didn't jump off the box score for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, but Pro Football Focus still calculated that it was his best game of the season. Pickett's season-high mark of 89.9 was good for...
Centre Daily
Don’t Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense
PITTSBURGH -- Benny Snell's "battlefield promotion", as head coach Mike Tomlin put it, was a successful one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Already shorthanded at running back, the Steelers watched Najee Harris take a big hit to the torso that knocked him from the game in the first half, but the running game didn't miss a beat.
Centre Daily
J.K. Dobbins Back At Ravens Practice; Roman to Stanford?
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was back at practice Wednesday. Dobbins missed time after having a knee procedure and now he has 21 days to get activated off Injured Reserve. Dobbins missed all of last season after injuring his knee in a preseason game against...
Centre Daily
Bengals Reveal Uniform Combo For AFC Showdown With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear orange jerseys and black pants on Sunday against the Chiefs. It's a rematch of the AFC Championship Game, where Cincinnati rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Kansas City and advance to Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals wore orange last season when they...
Centre Daily
Eagles, Vikings Enter Week 13 With Opportunity to Clinch Playoff Spots
View the original article to see embedded media. As NFL teams gear up for the stretch run of the 2022 season, a pair of NFC favorites will enter Week 13 with an early opportunity to clinch a coveted spot in the playoffs. After ruling over the conference for the majority...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'Not Worried' About Houston Atmosphere vs. Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said he's ready as he prepares to play in his first game in 700 days against his former team, the Houston Texans
Centre Daily
Detroit Lions’ Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions, despite facing long odds to make the playoffs, are continuing to focus on their next opponent on the schedule. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked again Wednesday if he reminded his team where they stand in the standings. “I think everything has to be about this...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Lions: Travis Etienne Limited in Wednesday’s Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed three starters as limited during Wednesday's practice, including star running back Travis Etienne. Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two carries in a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as a foot sprain. He said it occurred on the same surgically repaired foot that Etienne injured last season as a rookie.
Centre Daily
Steelers Make Robert Spillane, Six Others Inactive vs Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players as they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive guard Kendrick Green, cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Robert Spillane and running back Jaylen Warren have all been made inactive for the Steelers. Witherspoon...
Centre Daily
Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed
This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting. Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.
Centre Daily
Broncos HC Addresses Pervasive Russell Wilson ‘Locker Room’ Rumor
After seeing defensive tackle Mike Purcell engage in a sideline yelling altercation with Russell Wilson in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, there's a real concern that the Denver Broncos' locker room is splintering. And with the Broncos' offense being literally the worst in the NFL, so swiftly on the heels of GM George Paton making Wilson a quarter-billion-dollar quarterback, it's fair to wonder if the veteran signal-caller has lost the locker room, as it were.
Centre Daily
Kentucky QB Will Levis Says He Will Enter 2023 NFL Draft
View the original article to see embedded media. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced his intention to forego his final season of college football eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL draft Wednesday night during a Twitter space, according to Ryan Black of the Courier-Journal. He has not yet decided whether he’ll play in Kentucky’s eventual bowl game.
Centre Daily
Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes’ Stat Comparison Against Jim Thorpe Award Finalists
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes has had a record-setting season, but he was not named a finalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award on Tuesday morning. The three finalists for the award, which is presented annually to the top defensive back in college football, are Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of TCU, Utah's Clark Phillips III and Devon Witherspoon of Illinois. Although these players had outstanding seasons, none of them quite matched up to Forbes statistically.
Centre Daily
Where Jets Stand in Playoff Race After Blasting Bears
After a dominant performance in their win over the Bears on Sunday, the Jets have a spot in the postseason picture. New York holds the seventh and final position in the AFC playoff bracket after the conclusion of Week 12. They would face the No. 2 seeded Dolphins on the road in Miami if the season ended on Tuesday.
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons Reveals His ‘Hateful Eight’: Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture. And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his...
Centre Daily
Broncos Waive RB Devine Ozigbo Following Brutal Panthers Loss
After one game on the active roster, the Denver Broncos waived running back Devine Ozigbo, according to Aric DiLalla of the team's official website. Ozigbo is a fourth-year player who joined the Broncos off of waivers from the New Orleans Saints back in August. Dressing for three games this season...
Centre Daily
‘Up to Coaching Staff’: Mavs GM Nico Harrison on Christian Wood Not Starting
So far, through 20 regular-season games, Luka Doncic could be the best player in the entire league in addition to clearly being the best player on the Dallas Mavericks. But outside of Doncic, who's the second-best player on the Mavs?. Some would say it's Christian Wood, who was acquired in...
Centre Daily
For Kenny Pickett to Succeed, Steelers Need to Fix Glaring Hole
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one need they must address in the offseason. Really, they have a few, but if they surpass all of them to land the best option here, that's an offseason victory. It's becoming more and more clear where the whole is on offense. It's not...
