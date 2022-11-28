ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

All churned up: Austrian oat milk ad draws farmers' ire

Austrian farmers were left fuming after an advert for winter tourism featured oat -- instead of cow's -- milk, in what industry representatives sourly slammed as an "affront to Tyrolean farmers". "It can't be that a promotional video for Tyrol features 'oat milk' and not the very own, genuine Tyrolean milk," Josef Hechenberger, president of the Tyrolean Chamber of Agriculture said in a statement.

