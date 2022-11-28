According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, the Seattle Seahawks have claimed Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Green Bay Packers. Abram (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) was a first-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2019 NFL draft. He came into the league with plenty of hype but only played one game as a rookie before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He showed promise in his second year, posting two interceptions and six pass breakups. However, that appeared to be his peak. After 36 mostly-disappointing games, the Raiders released Abram three weeks ago and he was picked up by the Packers. He played two games in Green Bay before he was waived.

