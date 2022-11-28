SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The city of Gering is proposing to change its truck routes across the city. On Tuesday the City of Gering’s Public Safety Committee met to discus changes to the cities current ordinance for truck routes. The current ordinance has Seventh Street all the way down to M Street designated as a truck route but the proposal wants to change it just ending at U Street, which would end it before the railroad tracks before the Gering Middle school.

GERING, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO