FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Centre Daily
Fact or Fiction: Does Seahawks QB Geno Smith Lack ‘Clutch Gene?’
Moments after his team came up short in overtime in a 40-34 loss to the Raiders, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith took the blame for the defeat at the podium while referencing a lesson he learned when starring at West Virginia. "When I was in college, a coach told me about...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
Broncos' first-round draft pick from 49ers continues to fall
Usually, there’s a silver lining for NFL teams with terrible records — they are rewarded with high picks in the upcoming draft. That would be the case for the 3-8 Denver Broncos this year, but they traded that upcoming first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this year.
Centre Daily
Don’t Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense
PITTSBURGH -- Benny Snell's "battlefield promotion", as head coach Mike Tomlin put it, was a successful one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Already shorthanded at running back, the Steelers watched Najee Harris take a big hit to the torso that knocked him from the game in the first half, but the running game didn't miss a beat.
On their Ultimate Trick Play, the Huskies Got Outfoxed by the Officials
It was the play that never was. OK, the University of Washington got a touchdown out of it midway through the second quarter of the Apple Cup and rightly celebrated, but everyone involved was more than a little dumbfounded by what happened. On the scoresheet, people will see that Michael...
DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW
The Husky coach remains hopeful that he might get his quarterback back in 2023.
Centre Daily
Bengals Reveal Uniform Combo For AFC Showdown With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear orange jerseys and black pants on Sunday against the Chiefs. It's a rematch of the AFC Championship Game, where Cincinnati rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Kansas City and advance to Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals wore orange last season when they...
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson was 'hurt' when 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey
MIAMI GARDENS — Running back Jeff Wilson has been everything the club could have hoped for in his first three games with the Dolphins. "True pro," Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Thursday. "I mean, he's got an attacking mentality. I mean, just completely locked in." "Jeff is just a complete football player," Dolphins running backs...
Centre Daily
Steelers Kenny Pickett Named PFF’s Third-Highest Rated Rookie in Week 12
PITTSBURGH -- The numbers - 20 of 28 for 174 yards and no touchdowns - didn't jump off the box score for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, but Pro Football Focus still calculated that it was his best game of the season. Pickett's season-high mark of 89.9 was good for...
Centre Daily
Eagles, Vikings Enter Week 13 With Opportunity to Clinch Playoff Spots
View the original article to see embedded media. As NFL teams gear up for the stretch run of the 2022 season, a pair of NFC favorites will enter Week 13 with an early opportunity to clinch a coveted spot in the playoffs. After ruling over the conference for the majority...
Centre Daily
Steelers DT Cam Heyward Pays Up After Losing Bet to Chris Wormley
PITTSBURGH -- Rivalry week in college football carries weight even in NFL locker rooms. "The Game" this past weekend between then-No. 2 Ohio State and then-No. 3 Michigan put members of the Pittsburgh Steelers at odds this week. Defensive linemen Chris Wormley, a former Wolverine and Cam Heyward, a former...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'Not Worried' About Houston Atmosphere vs. Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said he's ready as he prepares to play in his first game in 700 days against his former team, the Houston Texans
Centre Daily
Broncos HC Addresses Pervasive Russell Wilson ‘Locker Room’ Rumor
After seeing defensive tackle Mike Purcell engage in a sideline yelling altercation with Russell Wilson in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, there's a real concern that the Denver Broncos' locker room is splintering. And with the Broncos' offense being literally the worst in the NFL, so swiftly on the heels of GM George Paton making Wilson a quarter-billion-dollar quarterback, it's fair to wonder if the veteran signal-caller has lost the locker room, as it were.
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Lions: Travis Etienne Limited in Wednesday’s Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed three starters as limited during Wednesday's practice, including star running back Travis Etienne. Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two carries in a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as a foot sprain. He said it occurred on the same surgically repaired foot that Etienne injured last season as a rookie.
Centre Daily
Predicting the Final Five Games of the Panthers’ 2022 Schedule
After a 1-4 start to the season that led to a coaching change, the Carolina Panthers, some how, some way, find themselves in the middle of a division title race with just five games left to be played. How will those five games go? Here's my best guess. at Seattle...
KING-5
'Smart franchises make smart decisions': Paul Silvi on Seahawks' release of Bobby Wagner
SEATTLE — When the Seahawks take the field Sunday in Los Angeles, they'll be facing a former, long-time teammate for the first time since they parted ways in the off-season - much like they did in the season opener against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. This time around,...
Melvin Gordon lands on rival team’s practice squad
The Denver Broncos cut Melvin Gordon last week, and he already has a new home. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. From there, Pelissero expects Gordon to be elevated to the active roster soon. Gordon was cut...
Centre Daily
Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed
This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting. Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.
Centre Daily
Where Jets Stand in Playoff Race After Blasting Bears
After a dominant performance in their win over the Bears on Sunday, the Jets have a spot in the postseason picture. New York holds the seventh and final position in the AFC playoff bracket after the conclusion of Week 12. They would face the No. 2 seeded Dolphins on the road in Miami if the season ended on Tuesday.
