Centre Daily

Fact or Fiction: Does Seahawks QB Geno Smith Lack ‘Clutch Gene?’

Moments after his team came up short in overtime in a 40-34 loss to the Raiders, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith took the blame for the defeat at the podium while referencing a lesson he learned when starring at West Virginia. "When I was in college, a coach told me about...
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Don’t Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense

PITTSBURGH -- Benny Snell's "battlefield promotion", as head coach Mike Tomlin put it, was a successful one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Already shorthanded at running back, the Steelers watched Najee Harris take a big hit to the torso that knocked him from the game in the first half, but the running game didn't miss a beat.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Bengals Reveal Uniform Combo For AFC Showdown With Chiefs

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear orange jerseys and black pants on Sunday against the Chiefs. It's a rematch of the AFC Championship Game, where Cincinnati rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Kansas City and advance to Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals wore orange last season when they...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Steelers DT Cam Heyward Pays Up After Losing Bet to Chris Wormley

PITTSBURGH -- Rivalry week in college football carries weight even in NFL locker rooms. "The Game" this past weekend between then-No. 2 Ohio State and then-No. 3 Michigan put members of the Pittsburgh Steelers at odds this week. Defensive linemen Chris Wormley, a former Wolverine and Cam Heyward, a former...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Broncos HC Addresses Pervasive Russell Wilson ‘Locker Room’ Rumor

After seeing defensive tackle Mike Purcell engage in a sideline yelling altercation with Russell Wilson in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, there's a real concern that the Denver Broncos' locker room is splintering. And with the Broncos' offense being literally the worst in the NFL, so swiftly on the heels of GM George Paton making Wilson a quarter-billion-dollar quarterback, it's fair to wonder if the veteran signal-caller has lost the locker room, as it were.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Jaguars vs. Lions: Travis Etienne Limited in Wednesday’s Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed three starters as limited during Wednesday's practice, including star running back Travis Etienne. Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two carries in a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as a foot sprain. He said it occurred on the same surgically repaired foot that Etienne injured last season as a rookie.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Predicting the Final Five Games of the Panthers’ 2022 Schedule

After a 1-4 start to the season that led to a coaching change, the Carolina Panthers, some how, some way, find themselves in the middle of a division title race with just five games left to be played. How will those five games go? Here's my best guess. at Seattle...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed

This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting. Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.
Centre Daily

Where Jets Stand in Playoff Race After Blasting Bears

After a dominant performance in their win over the Bears on Sunday, the Jets have a spot in the postseason picture. New York holds the seventh and final position in the AFC playoff bracket after the conclusion of Week 12. They would face the No. 2 seeded Dolphins on the road in Miami if the season ended on Tuesday.
