Asian shares sink on revived worries over recession, China
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares retreated in Asia on Friday after a mixed day on Wall Street as optimism over signs the Federal Reserve may temper its aggressive interest rate hikes was replaced by worries the economy might be headed for a recession. A U.S. measure of inflation...
US to unveil high-tech B-21 stealth bomber
The US Air Force on Friday will unveil its new B-21 Raider, a high-tech stealth bomber that can carry nuclear and conventional weapons and is designed to be able to fly without a crew on board. Stefanek said the aircraft is "provisioned for the possibility, but there has been no decision to fly without a crew."
