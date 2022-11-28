ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Postal service letter carriers robbed in Palatka

Putnam County — The U.S. Postal Service says two employees were robbed by an armed suspect recently in Palatka. The USPS says the first robbery happened on November 17th, when a letter carrier was robbed by an armed suspect near N 18th Street and Ocean Street in Palatka. The...
PALATKA, FL
Action News Jax

Woman who had nearly 300 animals seized from her Clay County property in 2021 accepts plea deal

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who was facing charges related to the seizure of nearly 300 animals from a Clay County property in October 2021 has accepted a plea deal. Jennifer Wilkie originally faced 47 charges, but has now pleaded guilty to five felony charges of cruelty to animals and 42 misdemeanor charges were dropped, court records show. She is pleading guilty “because it is in best interest,” according to the documents that were filed Monday.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Lake City Reporter

CCSO employee dies in UTV crash

FORT WHITE – A captain with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office died when his utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crashed late Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the UTV was headed eastbound on SW Illinois Street in Fort White around 10:30 p.m. when, for reasons still being investigated, the vehicle overturned in the roadway and the driver – identified by the CCSO as Captain Charles “Chuck” Brewington – was partially ejected.
FORT WHITE, FL
First Coast News

Atlantic Beach to vote Monday on proposal that could result in arrests of homeless people

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla — An ordinance that would impact people who are homeless in Atlantic Beach goes to a vote by the city commission Monday. The ordinance would prohibit people from sleeping or camping in certain public places. It would require police to tell people about homeless shelters, but if they refused to leave and there was a bed available at a shelter they could be arrested.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
WCJB

Interstate reopened after 20-vehicle pile-up in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 20-vehicle pile-up on I-295 led to lane closures for a few hours in Jacksonville. State troopers and Jacksonville Emergency Responders were called to a pile-up on I-295 South at the Morse Avenue overpass. Their investigation revealed a first crash involving multiple vehicles around 1 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy