NOLA.com

Saints gain LB Pete Werner but lose TE Juwan Johnson in Thursday's first Week 13 practice

The New Orleans Saints returned to practice Thursday in preparation for their Week 13 road matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There were 15 Saints members listed on the initial injury report. Eight did not participate. Seven were limited. Tight end Juwan Johnson's absence was most notable among the non-participants,...
NOLA.com

KUSHNER: Tips and trends for betting on the New Orleans Pelicans

The Saturday slates are starting to shrink. Soon enough, those Sunday dockets will slim down as well. Like it or not, football season is winding toward its conclusion. And while it’s enjoyable to wager on the postseason, the delirious glut of possibilities is trimmed into a tidier package as teams across the country conclude their seasons.
