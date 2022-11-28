Read full article on original website
Quebec moves to end Canadian elected officials’ oath to King Charles
Quebec’s premier, François Legault, said that his government would introduce legislation next week to end elected officials’ required oath to Britain’s King Charles, as pressure mounts in the Canadian province to cut such ties with the monarchy. Fresh legislation from the governing Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ)...
"If I Can Do This, You Can Do This" — An American Woman Froze Her Eggs In London For 1/3 Of The Cost
"Egg freezing is an option for those that think they want to have children one day but aren’t ready right now," Brittany Allyn said. "I think it’s such a special opportunity our generation has that allows us to take back some control in our fertility."
