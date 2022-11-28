ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Royal news: William and Kate greet fans in Boston amid race row and Meghan Harry Netflix trailer – live

Prince William and Kate kicked off the second day of their US royal tour on Thursday amid a royal racism row and the drop of a headline-grabbing trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary.The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at Greentown Labs, the US largest clean-tech incubator in Boston, Massachusetts around 11am.The couple landed in Boston on Wednesday, two days ahead of the awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, founded by the Prince of Wales to inspire a new generation of climate innovators. The trip has been overshadowed by a racism scandal that erupted in...
BOSTON, MA
WWD

Meghan Markle Goes Green in Giorgio Armani Keyhole Dress at Indiana Women’s Empowerment Event

Meghan Markle graced a women’s empowerment event in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday in a green look. For the event, titled, “The Power of Women: An Evening With Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex,” she wore a Giorgio Armani dress. The brand’s jersey midi dress featured a twisted keyhole design on the front and a mock neckline. To tie together her outfit, Markle wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in a violet color. More from WWDGiorgio Armani Love Party at Art BaselGiorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023Red Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 Premiere For accessories, the duchess went with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

