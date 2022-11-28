Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Questions remain in fight for Jonesboro City Council position
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a war over residency for a Jonesboro City Council seat. The fight was taken to a Greene County Courtroom. Ward 1 Position 1 City Council Candidate Janice Porter said they were asking that only votes for qualified candidates be counted in the election.
Kait 8
Early voting for runoffs begins in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Early voting for runoffs will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5. Voters can cast their ballot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at any Jonesboro polling center or at the Bay Community Center, Monday through Friday. Three contests that still need to be determined...
Kait 8
Emergency management office files ordinance to help save lives
MISSISSIPPI CO., Ark. (KAIT) - An emergency update in Mississippi County, crews are working for an ordinance to have newly constructed homes registered with the correct emergency address. Wayne Reynolds who is the director for the Mississippi County Office of Emergency Management said with the county seeing a boom in...
Kait 8
Crews respond to brush fire following delayed response
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A brush fire in Craighead County burned for several minutes before any firefighters acknowledged the dispatch. According to Jonesboro dispatch, Bono fire crews were dispatched to the brush fire near the Subway on Highway 63. Crews were dispatched at least four times before a volunteer responded.
Kait 8
Fatal dog attack in West Memphis prompts investigation into property with 14 dogs
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Animal Services is investigating a fatal dog attack, after they received news that a dog attack victim from Nov. 8 died from his injuries early last week. According to West Memphis Police, the victim David Sullivan claimed he was attacked by multiple dogs...
Kait 8
Porch Pirates on the prowl
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As Christmas approaches the amount of online orders skyrockets. With many living busy lives, packages are left awaiting their rightful owner on the doorstep. In one Jonesboro neighborhood, multiple people had their packages stolen, right off their porches. “More irreplaceable or harder to get back or...
Arkansas bicycle route added to national system; Here’s how to find it
Arkansas just gained a cycling breakthrough as a 177.5-mile stretch through the state was added to the U.S. Bicycle Route system.
neareport.com
Package theft caught on video in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – No one likes a thief but especially as the holidays approach. The Jonesboro Police Department took a report this week detailing a theft of packages stolen off a victim’s front porch. What’s worse is, the packages contained items for children (Super Mario DLX Bowsers Airship playset, and Super Mario bedding).
Kait 8
Recent upgrades have Craighead Forest looking ‘lit’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hikers and visitors to Jonesboro’s Craighead Forest Park, 4910 S. Culberhouse Rd., should light up when they see the city’s latest upgrades. Jonesboro Parks and Recreation announced this week that it had completed several new additions to the park, including adding lights to trees on the walking trail near Access 6 and the band shell.
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
Kait 8
Nov. 30: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up much cooler this morning and temperatures today will be much lower than what we had yesterday, even with the rain and mist. High today will only be in the 40s, but the sun will come out and it will be a beautiful day.
neareport.com
Burglars hit Abilities Unlimited in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – A commercial burglary was reported this week in Jonesboro with numerous items stolen. At about 5:45 PM Sunday, Abilities Unlimited, 1334 W. Monroe Avenue, was the target of a burglary. A suspect broke a window and entered the building, a report made with the Jonesboro Police Department said. An interior motion alarm was set off inside the building.
1 dead, 1 hurt in West Memphis dog attacks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman badly injured by a pack of dogs in two separate attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas. West Memphis police said around 1 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers found a man in a ditch who told them he’d been attacked by a pack of dogs as he […]
Kait 8
Sheriff’s Office accepting donations for toy drive
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is helping kids have a bright holiday season. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations for its toy drive. Sheriff Kevin Bell said through Dec. 15 there will be multiple locations in Pocahontas to drop off a donation.
Kait 8
Ritter completes $12.5 million network upgrade
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ritter Communications announced it has completed a $12.5 million network upgrade that will affect numerous rural communities in Northeast Arkansas. According to a news release from the Jonesboro-based company, the upgrade was a “comprehensive overhaul of the company’s network,” affecting 45 communities and nearly 24,000 residential internet customers.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Police officers help starving woman in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
Kait 8
Shooting suspect on the run after walking away from court hearing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro man charged with shooting a man in 2019 and killing a dog is on the run after he ‘walked away’ from a court hearing Tuesday. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, Airreo Trayshawn Johnson, was in court for the 2019 shooting incident on State Street when he left the court proceedings.
Kait 8
Man sentenced in Rector murder case
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who police said “confessed” to killing a Rector man earlier this year has been sentenced to prison. Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting death of Matthew Hale. Following his plea, a circuit court judge...
Comments / 0