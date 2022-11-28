Selena Gomez attended the New York screening of her documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” on Wednesday, wearing a winter-ready coat. In honor of the event, the actress and singer went for a minimalist underlayer with black pants, black boots and a black turtleneck, but opted for a statement coat in olive green from Sézane. She accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings.

