Panama City, FL

Need a unique Christmas gift? Check out Panama City's Holiday Bazaar

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
 3 days ago
PANAMA CITY — The fifth annual Holiday Bazaar returns Dec. 2-3, offering shoppers a chance to find unique gifts while supporting local artists.

The event takes place at the Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth Street, from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3.

Hosted by the Bay Arts Alliance, the free, family-friendly event offers artwork and crafts made by local artists and artisans.

Vendors will be set up throughout the galleries and parking lot at the Center for the Arts selling a vast selection of handmade crafts such as ornaments, jewelry, pottery, ceramics and other unique gifts.

This tradition started in 2018 after many local holiday bazaars were canceled because of Hurricane Michael. Jayson Kretzer, executive director of the Bay Arts Alliance, said the event has been a positive way to kick off the holiday season with local creatives.

"This event has always been a great opportunity for our community to come together not only to enjoy the holiday festivities, but also to support our local artists and businesses by buying a one-of-a-kind gift for loved ones, or even themselves," Kretzer said.

Shoppers can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies from the hot chocolate bar by Gelato Love as they browse the tables set up throughout the galleries. In addition to shopping, the Bay Arts Alliance has partnered with local businesses to grow the event to be bigger and better.

This year's bazaar will feature a live sculpting demo by Chad Gainey, Christmas caroling from the Panama City A Cappella Chorus and holiday crafts that will be available for kids.

The Downtown Improvement Board will hold horse carriage rides downtown starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The rides are first come, first served and all donations will go toward supporting Bay High School's band. Also, the first 50 patrons will receive a special holiday gift from History Class Brewing Company.

Tori Haudenschild, education and events manager at the Bay Arts Alliance, said adding to the event was essential for growth and the alliance hopes for another successful turnout this year.

"We really wanted to amp up the bazaar this year, so we've added the sculpture demo by Chad Gainey, live music and the Downtown Improvement Board will be having horse and carriage rides right outside," Haudenschild said. "This will be our best bazaar yet."

For more information, visit pccenterforthearts.com/holiday-bazaar.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

