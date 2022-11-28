ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa, OK

KTUL

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum welcomes two baby bison this fall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum has welcomed two baby bison so far this fall. In late October, the ranch welcomed baby bison Kathryn, and just Tuesday, welcomed baby bison Doc Holliday. In spring of this year, the ranch also welcomed three baby bison.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Austin-based High 5 entertainment to expand in Jenks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — High 5, an upscale family entertainment company based in Austin, Texas, is planning to move into the Oklahoma Aquarium development near the Riverwalk Crossing. The Oklahoma location will feature traditional High 5 attractions, including 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena, axe throwing,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Tulsa King' renewed for second season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "Tulsa King" has been renewed for a second season according to the official Tulsa King Facebook page. Season one of the series starring Sylvester Stallone can be viewed exclusively on Paramount+
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa apartment tenant struggles with lack of gas for a month

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a newness at the Legacy at 64th Apartments with multiple renovations going on, but for one tenant, a certain situation has gotten very old. "How long have you been without gas?" NewsChannel 8 asked. "Four weeks now," said apartment resident LaQuesha Nelson. On Oct.29,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Brand new fire engine delivered to Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A brand new fire engine was delivered to Tulsa International Airport on Monday. They say this one will replace a 1992 E-One Titan truck. TIA also says the engine is not red like traditional firetrucks people may see on the street because the Federal Aviation Administration requires airport fire engines to be painted lime-yellow for higher visibility.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

University of Tulsa unveils Land Acknowledgement plaque

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa held a ceremony Tuesday night to unveil its Land Acknowledgement plaque. TU's Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the TU Native American Student Association and the TU Native American Law Student Association held the event to acknowledge that TU's main campus sits on Muscogee land.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said one person died Tuesday evening. On Nov. 29 around 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched near 51st and Sheridan for an injury crash involving a motorcycle and minivan. While officers were en route, dispatch notified them that citizens were attempting to perform life-saving...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Nowata Public Schools canceled Wednesday due to no water

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Nowata Public Schools has been canceled due to lack of water at all school sites. The City of Nowata said maintenance crews are working on a water leak which may cause little to no water pressure. NPS said the high school's Pittsburg State University field trip...
NOWATA, OK
KTUL

Construction workers find body of 50-year-old man in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Osage County Sheriff's Office received a call on Nov. 28 concerning a body found by construction workers. Workers found an adult man's body on pastureland located near Wildcat Hill Road in the southern part of Osage County. OSCO says the victim was identified as...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

74-year-old Broken Arrow woman dead after crash involving semi

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 74-year-old Broken Arrow woman died after a crash involving a semi in Creek County Wednesday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on eastbound Turner Turnpike near Depew. Betty Turner, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff after...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Owasso police searching for missing man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents

TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
TULSA, OK

