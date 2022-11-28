Read full article on original website
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum welcomes two baby bison this fall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum has welcomed two baby bison so far this fall. In late October, the ranch welcomed baby bison Kathryn, and just Tuesday, welcomed baby bison Doc Holliday. In spring of this year, the ranch also welcomed three baby bison.
Austin-based High 5 entertainment to expand in Jenks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — High 5, an upscale family entertainment company based in Austin, Texas, is planning to move into the Oklahoma Aquarium development near the Riverwalk Crossing. The Oklahoma location will feature traditional High 5 attractions, including 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena, axe throwing,...
Food on the Move to fight food insecurities in north Tulsa with 'The Food Home'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Getting groceries in north Tulsa can be a trek. "We gotta go way out of out of like you say you're almost out of town just to get to a decent store," Kennie Wallace said. Wallace says there are not many nearby options for healthy...
Wind causes fire to spread to multiple homes, structures in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., the Tulsa Fire Department received a call of a structure on fire near East 81st Place and South Lewis Avenue near Oral Roberts University. TFD says due to the strong winds, the fire spread to two additional structures, causing a...
'Tulsa King' renewed for second season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "Tulsa King" has been renewed for a second season according to the official Tulsa King Facebook page. Season one of the series starring Sylvester Stallone can be viewed exclusively on Paramount+
Funeral services announced for Oklahoma singer-songwriter Jake Flint
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Red Dirt country music artist Jake Flint reportedly died in his sleep early Sunday, Nov. 26. The day before, he was marrying his partner Brenda Wilson. Flint was 37 years old. No official cause of death has been determined at this time. The family...
Tulsa organizations examine racial disparities in Tulsa's youth legal system
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Youth Services of Tulsa and Tulsa Dream Center in partnership with the Georgetown Center for Juvenile Justice Reform released a report on Wednesday that examines the disparities in Tulsa's youth legal system. The report found that Black youth in Tulsa are arrested at five...
Tulsa apartment tenant struggles with lack of gas for a month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a newness at the Legacy at 64th Apartments with multiple renovations going on, but for one tenant, a certain situation has gotten very old. "How long have you been without gas?" NewsChannel 8 asked. "Four weeks now," said apartment resident LaQuesha Nelson. On Oct.29,...
Cherokee Nation Gift Shop opens new Tahlequah storefront in Cherokee Springs Plaza
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation celebrated its grand opening of the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop in Tahlequah on Monday at its new location in Cherokee Springs Plaza. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr welcomed nearly 75 guests for the official ribbon-cutting before the store opened to the public.
Brand new fire engine delivered to Tulsa International Airport
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A brand new fire engine was delivered to Tulsa International Airport on Monday. They say this one will replace a 1992 E-One Titan truck. TIA also says the engine is not red like traditional firetrucks people may see on the street because the Federal Aviation Administration requires airport fire engines to be painted lime-yellow for higher visibility.
University of Tulsa unveils Land Acknowledgement plaque
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa held a ceremony Tuesday night to unveil its Land Acknowledgement plaque. TU's Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the TU Native American Student Association and the TU Native American Law Student Association held the event to acknowledge that TU's main campus sits on Muscogee land.
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said one person died Tuesday evening. On Nov. 29 around 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched near 51st and Sheridan for an injury crash involving a motorcycle and minivan. While officers were en route, dispatch notified them that citizens were attempting to perform life-saving...
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Pinnell, Oklahoma Aquarium expected to make major announcement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Oklahoma Aquarium leadership are expected to make a major announcement during a press conference Tuesday morning. The event will happen at 10:30 a.m. at the aquarium in Jenks. This is a developing story.
K9 officer with South Coffeyville Police Department to be laid to rest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — K9 police officer Taz with the South Coffeyville Police Department will soon have his last ride. According to the police department, Taz has underlying medical issues that are unable to be treated. Taz was born and trained in Tulsa on Jan. 19, 2015 before joining...
Nowata Public Schools canceled Wednesday due to no water
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Nowata Public Schools has been canceled due to lack of water at all school sites. The City of Nowata said maintenance crews are working on a water leak which may cause little to no water pressure. NPS said the high school's Pittsburg State University field trip...
Construction workers find body of 50-year-old man in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Osage County Sheriff's Office received a call on Nov. 28 concerning a body found by construction workers. Workers found an adult man's body on pastureland located near Wildcat Hill Road in the southern part of Osage County. OSCO says the victim was identified as...
74-year-old Broken Arrow woman dead after crash involving semi
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 74-year-old Broken Arrow woman died after a crash involving a semi in Creek County Wednesday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on eastbound Turner Turnpike near Depew. Betty Turner, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff after...
Food on the Move launches 'The Food Home' to strengthen food systems in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Food on the Move announced a major project to help fight food insecurity and strengthen food systems in Oklahoma, called "The Food Home." The organization made the announcement on Giving Tuesday, kicking off its first of four phases to complete the Food Home. Phase one...
Owasso police searching for missing man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents
TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
