ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Unexpected problems don't invalidate elections, county says in response to state's questions

By Mary Jo Pitzl and Sasha Hupka, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ZLls_0jPQeEo500

Maricopa County officials disputed most of the major issues state investigators raised about the conduct of the Nov. 8 election but said further answers would have to wait, given upcoming duties to canvass the election and then to recount three races that were on the ballot.

The response, issued Sunday , comes about a week after the Arizona Attorney General's Office made its request and as the county prepares to canvass election results Monday morning.

Jennifer Wright, head of the AG's Election Integrity Unit, demanded in a Nov. 19 letter "a full report and accounting" of Election Day issues last weekend, including printer problems, provisional ballots and the handling of voted ballots put in a secure box called "door 3" to be tabulated later. She referenced sworn testimony from elections workers as well as poll observers to buttress her demand for details on election procedures, although she did not provide those statements.

Wright has been critical in social media posts of the county's conduct and advocated for Republican candidates who were on the 2022 ballot, bringing into question her ability to impartially investigate election procedures.

County rebuts major complaints

The response from the county's Board of Supervisors rebutted most of Wright's arguments and included an Elections Department report, which details specifics such as procedures for voter check-in at vote centers and a log of printer locations and problems with those printers. A total of 31% of the county's vote centers had printer problems on Election Day.

In her letter, Wright cited provisions in the state constitution and state law requiring election procedures to be free and uniform. She suggested the printer problems at vote centers on Election Day violated that requirement.

Tom Liddy, chief of the county attorney's civil services division, replied that the uniformity clause does not pertain when unexpected problems arise.

"It does not mean that an election might be invalid if there are unexpected printing difficulties, preventing on-site tabulation," Liddy wrote. That's especially true when voters were given options for casting their ballots when they could not get the vote center tabulator to accept their ballot, he added.

Liddy also pointed to a 2020 ruling from the Maricopa County Superior Court that found the process does not have to be perfect to ensure free and uniform elections.

A cascade of demands

The five-page reply to the Attorney General's Office marks the county's first official response to a series of probes and lawsuits launched by some Republican candidates and politicians.

They include lawsuits from Republicans Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh, candidates for governor and state attorney general, respectively, as well as a subpoena from state Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, seeking information and records related to the county's ballot printer woes on Election Day. Townsend set a 9:30 a.m. Monday deadline for a response, but the subpoena is not enforceable without a vote of the state Senate.

In addition, Maricopa County Republican Party Chair Mickie Niland refused to sign off on a post-election examination of election equipment.

Point and counterpoint

Wright sought information on the county's procedure for a voter to "check out" of a vote center. But Liddy wrote there was no requirement for a voter to do so and then walked through the process by which voters who leave one polling site to vote at another can ensure their ballot is counted.

Wright also wrote that the county appeared to have broken the law by commingling uncounted ballots deposited in "door 3" with ballots run through the tabulation machines at vote centers. "Door 3" was an option the county offered to voters whose ballot, printed on-site, could not be read because the formatting marks on the ballots produced by some printers weren’t being printed dark enough for the tabulators to read.

She also said the county erred by sending those "door 3" ballots to the central tabulation center to be reconciled against voter logs rather than counting them at the polling site.

But the move to vote centers and away from precincts also moved the reconciliation process to the county's elections headquarters, Liddy wrote.

More details to come, county officials say

The county's letter did not address some of the other issues cited in Wright's letter, such as sworn testimony from paid county elections workers that the printers at vote centers were working properly when they were tested the night before Election Day.

"These complaints go beyond pure speculation, but include first-hand witness accounts that raise concerns regarding Maricopa’s lawful compliance with Arizona election law," Wright's letter read. Wright did not appear to provide those statements to the county.

Supervisor Bill Gates, chairman of the five-member board, said in a news release accompanying the response that "The AG's Office sent their letter with urgency and we responded with urgency."

He added that in the coming days the county would provide more facts and details not only to the Attorney General's Office but also to others who are demanding details about the conduct of the election.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Unexpected problems don't invalidate elections, county says in response to state's questions

Comments / 3

Peggy Wade
3d ago

Republicans complaining about how Republicans ran voting centers and ballot counting. Seems a bit silly that your party is arguing within and openly. Could be why voters are tired of Republicans.

Reply
7
Related
Arizona Mirror

County supervisors in Arizona face intense public pressure to reject election results, but most certify anyway

Lydia Abril placed a Bible on the podium, adjusted the microphone, and told the elected officials in front of her that she wanted to pass along a message from God. “Justice? You high and mighty politicians don’t even know the meaning of the word,” Abril read aloud from Psalm 58. The crowd behind her raised […] The post County supervisors in Arizona face intense public pressure to reject election results, but most certify anyway appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Cochise County board votes to hire lawyer who represented Cyber Ninjas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Secretary of State Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit against Cochise County’s board of supervisors, the board responded by holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide who would represent them in the legal matter. The board voted unanimously to hire Bryan Blehm, the same attorney who represented Cyber Ninjas, the group that ran the controversial Maricopa County audit of the 2020 election. Blehm will represent the board in the lawsuit filed by Hobbs after they refused to certify the 2022 general election results.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Deniers Abe Hamadeh, Kati Lake become plaintiffs in their election losses

A unanimous vote by Maricopa County Board of Supervisors certified the most recent election votes. Dozens of protestors claim this certification to be unjust. Photograb || 12 News. Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and GOP Attorney General nominee Abe Hamadeh have both indicated that they think the 2022 election –...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kawc.org

Arizona attorney general victor asking judge to reject loser's claims of election issues

PHOENIX -- Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for Arizona attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes' attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona

On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years.  In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Phoenix Officials Recommend $500 Million in Spending to Phoenix City Council

The General Obligation Bond Executive Committee of Phoenix approved many spending recommendations on Monday. The GO Executive Committee agreed on how it will recommend the Phoenix City Council will spend $500 million for a 2023 GO Bond Program. If the City Council approves the Bond Program, voters will have the...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

Noise code change questioned in council

The Mesa City Council voted last week to set a Dec. 1 hearing date to consider proposed changes to the rules on excessive noise. While the proposed changes will advance to a hearing, several council members voiced lingering questions in a study session, potentially setting the stage for a debate and maybe even some rare “no” votes.
MESA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

WarRoom Battleground: Michael Patrick Leahy on DDoS Attack and Whether Maricopa County Will Certify Elections

Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Friday morning’s War Room: Battleground to talk about the DDoS attack at The Sun Times late Wednesday evening and to give his predictions on whether or not Maricopa County will certify their elections.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

No Financial Data Reported for Maricopa County Recorder Richer’s PAC Since October 22, Two Weeks Prior to Election

While Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is coming under increased scrutiny for his founding and operation of a political action committee (PAC), the next required opportunity for the public’s visibility on his PAC’s activity is mid-January nearly two months after he sought to influence the November 8 general election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy