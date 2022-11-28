Unexpected problems don't invalidate elections, county says in response to state's questions

Maricopa County officials disputed most of the major issues state investigators raised about the conduct of the Nov. 8 election but said further answers would have to wait, given upcoming duties to canvass the election and then to recount three races that were on the ballot.

The response, issued Sunday , comes about a week after the Arizona Attorney General's Office made its request and as the county prepares to canvass election results Monday morning.

Jennifer Wright, head of the AG's Election Integrity Unit, demanded in a Nov. 19 letter "a full report and accounting" of Election Day issues last weekend, including printer problems, provisional ballots and the handling of voted ballots put in a secure box called "door 3" to be tabulated later. She referenced sworn testimony from elections workers as well as poll observers to buttress her demand for details on election procedures, although she did not provide those statements.

Wright has been critical in social media posts of the county's conduct and advocated for Republican candidates who were on the 2022 ballot, bringing into question her ability to impartially investigate election procedures.

County rebuts major complaints

The response from the county's Board of Supervisors rebutted most of Wright's arguments and included an Elections Department report, which details specifics such as procedures for voter check-in at vote centers and a log of printer locations and problems with those printers. A total of 31% of the county's vote centers had printer problems on Election Day.

In her letter, Wright cited provisions in the state constitution and state law requiring election procedures to be free and uniform. She suggested the printer problems at vote centers on Election Day violated that requirement.

Tom Liddy, chief of the county attorney's civil services division, replied that the uniformity clause does not pertain when unexpected problems arise.

"It does not mean that an election might be invalid if there are unexpected printing difficulties, preventing on-site tabulation," Liddy wrote. That's especially true when voters were given options for casting their ballots when they could not get the vote center tabulator to accept their ballot, he added.

Liddy also pointed to a 2020 ruling from the Maricopa County Superior Court that found the process does not have to be perfect to ensure free and uniform elections.

A cascade of demands

The five-page reply to the Attorney General's Office marks the county's first official response to a series of probes and lawsuits launched by some Republican candidates and politicians.

They include lawsuits from Republicans Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh, candidates for governor and state attorney general, respectively, as well as a subpoena from state Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, seeking information and records related to the county's ballot printer woes on Election Day. Townsend set a 9:30 a.m. Monday deadline for a response, but the subpoena is not enforceable without a vote of the state Senate.

In addition, Maricopa County Republican Party Chair Mickie Niland refused to sign off on a post-election examination of election equipment.

Point and counterpoint

Wright sought information on the county's procedure for a voter to "check out" of a vote center. But Liddy wrote there was no requirement for a voter to do so and then walked through the process by which voters who leave one polling site to vote at another can ensure their ballot is counted.

Wright also wrote that the county appeared to have broken the law by commingling uncounted ballots deposited in "door 3" with ballots run through the tabulation machines at vote centers. "Door 3" was an option the county offered to voters whose ballot, printed on-site, could not be read because the formatting marks on the ballots produced by some printers weren’t being printed dark enough for the tabulators to read.

She also said the county erred by sending those "door 3" ballots to the central tabulation center to be reconciled against voter logs rather than counting them at the polling site.

But the move to vote centers and away from precincts also moved the reconciliation process to the county's elections headquarters, Liddy wrote.

More details to come, county officials say

The county's letter did not address some of the other issues cited in Wright's letter, such as sworn testimony from paid county elections workers that the printers at vote centers were working properly when they were tested the night before Election Day.

"These complaints go beyond pure speculation, but include first-hand witness accounts that raise concerns regarding Maricopa’s lawful compliance with Arizona election law," Wright's letter read. Wright did not appear to provide those statements to the county.

Supervisor Bill Gates, chairman of the five-member board, said in a news release accompanying the response that "The AG's Office sent their letter with urgency and we responded with urgency."

He added that in the coming days the county would provide more facts and details not only to the Attorney General's Office but also to others who are demanding details about the conduct of the election.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Unexpected problems don't invalidate elections, county says in response to state's questions