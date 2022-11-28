Read full article on original website
New 'Troll' Poster Released Ahead of Tomorrow's Netflix Debut
Netflix has released a new poster for director Roar Uthaug’s Norwegian monster movie Troll, just in time for its debut on the streaming service tomorrow December 1. Inspired by local folklore, the fantasy action film tells an epic tale of human survival against giant odds when a mythical troll awakens from its 1000-year slumber.
Robert De Niro to Lead Political Thriller Series 'Zero Day' at Netflix
In a first for his storied career, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro is taking a leading role in a television series. Variety reports that The Godfather, Part II and Raging Bull star will appear in the political thriller limited series Zero Day from creators Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim. Details of the project are currently under wraps, but it is currently in development at Netflix.
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022
We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Brutal Slavery Drama Is Brought Down by Exhausting Choices
Over a decade ago, Will Smith famously turned down the title role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, stating that “I wanted to make that movie so badly, but I felt the only way was, it had to be a love story, not a vengeance story.” With Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, Smith gets a bit closer to this vision, in this story based on the life of the escaped slave Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter.” Smith plays Peter, a slave who is separated from his wife Dodienne (Charmaine Bingwa) and children and forced to work on the railroad. When Peter hears that Abraham Lincoln has freed the slaves, and that Lincoln’s army is nearby in Baton Rouge, Peter and a handful of other slaves attempt to escape, running through the Louisiana swamp as they try to make their way to freedom. Making this journey even more difficult is Fassel (Ben Foster), who hunts runaway slaves with his pack of dogs, a vicious reminder of the horrific cruelty that was dispensed during this period. Peter fights to get to Lincoln’s men not only for his own freedom, but so that he can eventually get his family to freedom as well.
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
Which 'Lord of the Rings' Characters Could Appear in ‘Rings of Power’ Season 2?
Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series brought the audience back to Middle-earth in an eight-episode adventure following the events leading up to the battle against Sauron (Charlie Vickers). With the show renewed for season 2, fans are already anticipating more of the show. Despite the time gap between the stories, the series has already introduced many characters from Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, including Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Sauron, and (probably) Gandalf (Daniel Weyman). The long lives of elves and other beings in Middle-earth allow for character overlap even with the different settings. But they have not used all the possible characters yet. In fact, the list is still long. Amazon has the rights to any character that appears in the Lord of the Rings or Hobbit books, including in the appendices. And so many characters fit that description. Rings of Power has only scratched the surface in Season 1.
Why Is '1899's Silent Kid So Creepy?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 1899 Season 1.There are a number of elements at work in the Netflix hit show 1899 that make it play as a suspenseful and mysterious thriller. Being separated from a larger civilization out on the wide open ocean aboard a ship provides isolation that can be unnerving. The prospect of being in an area where no one can come to your rescue or hear your cries for help if something goes awry is an uncomfortable feeling. Being among people who are from different countries also provides a communication gap that can also make us feel uneasy. Not being understood is something that can test your nerves. And, of course, coming upon an abandoned ship with no explanation of what happened to the over 1200 passengers on board is incredibly frightening. But few things are as chilling as the plot device of using a child that either can't or won't speak like Elliot (Fflyn Edwards) or, "The Silent Kid" in 1899. He is the most recent addition in the history of television and film to use a young child as a vehicle to instill fear in audiences.
What's The Best Show To Watch When You're Sick?
It's important to always have a list ready for when a sniffle creeps up.
Is Dominic Past the Point of Redemption on 'The White Lotus' Season 2?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. The greatest weapon that The White Lotus has is empathy. It would be easy to simply create caricatures of the upper class and pit them against each other in a sordid spectacle of madness, but The White Lotus has empathy for even its most despicable guests. While many of these characters spout off ignorant phrases and have committed major crimes, they’re forced by the situation to hold themselves accountable for their actions. At the beginning of the season, we were all questioning which of these unfortunate guests is doomed to meet a brutal fate by the time of the finale. Now, we have more than a few characters that we don’t want to say goodbye to.
'Star Trek Prodigy' Shows the Voyager Crew Couldn’t Escape a Tragic Fate
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episodes 11-15 The second half of Star Trek: Prodigy develops a new subplot on the show -- Vice Admiral Kathryn Janeway’s (Kate Mulgrew) search for Captain Chakotay (Robert Beltran). While Hologram Janeway mentors the crew of the Protostar, the youthful protagonists are unaware that their mission to join Starfleet is hindering the real Janeway’s hunt for her friend. If we were imagining the crew of the USS Voyager living in the lap of luxury after their exploits in the Delta Quadrant, Star Trek: Prodigy is here to tell us that they are certainly not. And this tracks with how most Star Trek protagonists’ lives have panned out for the worse. After the series finales of our favorite shows, these heroes did not get the happily-ever-afters they fought and sacrificed for. Instead, they end up facing more personal loss, bureaucracy, and disillusionment. All this while, the majority of the Voyager crew’s bleak futures had not been explored. Now that Star Trek: Prodigy is setting the record straight, we almost wish they hadn’t.
How 'Andor' Redeemed Politics in Star Wars
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. Politics can be a useful tool in a universe-building franchise. Whether it is the Council of Elrond, the Ministry of Magic, or Westeros' Iron Throne, systems of governance often endow fictionalized worlds with greater detail, richness, and complexity. In Star Wars, however, politics have long been a bit of a taboo subject. Ever since the prequel trilogy met critical scrutiny for its dry presentation of trade federations, separatism, and treaty negotiations, most Star Wars installments have erred on the side of political simplicity.
Greed's Not Good: 10 Movies That Expertly Criticize Capitalism
Capitalism is, in the eyes of many, a system that's not perfect. It works great for a select few, makes life hard for others, and there's a good chance most people fall within these two extremes. And of course, movies exist within capitalism. They're not only made for artistic expression, as those involved in making movies (with very few exceptions) also do it as a way to make money and earn a living.
Why 'Wednesday's Nevermore Academy Makes Us Want to Go Back to School
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.Wednesday is a 2022 Netflix series created by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, a new expansion to The Addams Family franchise by way of a supernatural high school murder mystery. The show follows the titular Wednesday Addams, brilliantly played by rising star Jenna Ortega, as she is sent to the hallowed halls of Nevermore Academy, a school for vampires, werewolves, psychics and all breeds of outcast.
From Danny Elfman to Hans Zimmer: Disney's 10 Best Composers and Lyricists Who Touched Our Hearts With Music
Music has long been one of the key components of any movie experience. It has the power to enhance the emotional weight of a scene beyond what the actors and effects artists can do on their own. In the case of musicals, catchy songs also serve as their lifeblood that can make or break the experience.
10 Movie Adaptations of 'A Christmas Carol', Ranked Best to Worst
Charles Dickens' 1843 novella A Christmas Carol is a timeless classic, the constant retelling of which has warmed families' hearts by the Christmas Eve fire. The story has everything: musings on charity, redemption, and family wrapped in a neat package with a festive bow on top. There are a few...
‘Barbie’ Movie Booth at CCXP Invites Fans to Live a Fantastic Life on Plastic
As part of the CCXP happening this week in São Paulo, Brazil, Mattel is setting up a massive Barbie booth filled with surprises for fans. That's because the booth allows attendees to become part of BArbie's pink world, so we had to snatch some pictures to show everyone who couldn’t attend the event.
'The Rings of Power’ CCXP Booth Brings Khazad-dûm’s Balrog to Life
The CCXP is about to begin in São Paulo, Brazil, and our team on the field gathered some exclusive images from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power booth. To celebrate the show's successful first season, Prime Video brought a giant replica of Khazad-dûm’s Balrog to the event while also allowing fans to see a Númenórean ship up close.
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Zoe Saldaña Says Playing Sigourney Weaver's Mother Was "Exhilarating"
While most Hollywood movies take a short amount of time to release a sequel, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has taken thirteen years after the release of the original movie. The long gap is rightfully attributed to creating a cinematic world with the right technology and people. The sequel will take place years after the events of the first film and now showcases Jake and Neytiri’s family. Interestingly, the plot also provided the director with a way to bring back Sigourney Weaver as the couple’s adopted teenage daughter Kiri. The sequel will also add Kate Winslet as part of the water tribe, Metkayina. In a new interview with Empire, Zoe Saldaña talks about working with both actors.
Antonio Banderas Reveals New Details About His ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Character [Exclusive]
Although Antonio Banderas is honored to join Indiana Jones 5 and be part of the beloved franchise, he won’t have much screen time in the upcoming movie it seems. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Banderas revealed new details about his mysterious character, telling us that he only has a couple of scenes in the upcoming sequel.
Which 'House of the Dragon' Character Are You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign?
Season 1 of HBO's House of the Dragon is over, but the discussion about it is still going strong. Many fans are developing theories about the potential fates of the characters, comparing the show's storyline to the books, and enjoying a lot more entertaining content related to it. And there...
