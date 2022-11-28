Read full article on original website
KVOE
40 acres scorched following afternoon grass fire near Allen
Area fire crews responded to a minor grass fire just southwest of Allen Tuesday afternoon. Crews from Americus, Fire District 2 and Wabaunsee County were called to the intersection of Road H and 300, roughly six miles southwest of Allen, shortly after noon for a 150 acre grass fire. According to District 2 Chief Tharon Mott, crews found 40 acres on fire upon arrival and had the flames extinguished quickly.
WIBW
One hospitalized after possible explosion at Thermal Ceramics
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized after a possible explosion at Emporia’s Thermal Ceramics overnight. KVOE reports that around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, Emporia Fire crews were called to 221 Weaver St., the address of Thermal Ceramics, with reports of a fire. Crews arrived to...
KVOE
Chase County Safe Routes to Schools project approved by KDOT; Emporia company wins Harvey County signage bid
The Kansas Department of Transportation has approved a pathway project in Strong City. KDOT says the Strong City Safe Routes to Schools project involving pedestrian and bike paths on Fifth Street and near Chase County Elementary School will move forward. This involves nearly a mile of paths and will cost over $790,000.
KVOE
Formal charges pending after alleged vehicle chase, foot pursuit in east Emporia
Emporia Police officers say a traffic infraction led to a vehicle chase, a foot pursuit and an arrest Wednesday morning. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says an officer noted a traffic infraction at 11th and Cottonwood and tried to make a vehicle stop, but the driver, later identified as 41-year-old Jon Buchanan III, drove away. Buchanan allegedly stopped his vehicle in the 100 block of East 11th, got out and fled on foot.
WIBW
Busy Topeka street closes due to “significant” valve failure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy Topeka street has closed due to a “significant” valve failure. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, it completely closed SW 12th St. between SW Topeka Blvd. and SW Harrison. It also said northbound Topeka Blvd. will close at the intersection of 12th and Huntoon.
WIBW
Driver collides with Minor Med building after mistaking gas pedal for brakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka driver collided with the Minor Med building after he mistook the gas pedal for the brakes. Emergency crews in Topeka were called to Minor Med at 1119 SW Gage Blvd. around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with reports that a car hit the building.
KVOE
Traffic stop in Osage County ends with arrest of Emporia man on gun and drug charges Tuesday evening
An Emporia man is facing charges of drug and weapons possession in Osage County. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 35 milepost 165, nearly 40 miles northeast of Emporia, just before 10 pm Tuesday night. During the stop, illegal narcotics were allegedly located inside of a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Nathan Rodriguez.
KVOE
Chase County man arrested on suspicion of drug, weapons activity
A suspicious vehicle incident this week led to the arrest of a Chase County man on suspicion of drug and weapons activity. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh says deputies responded to the area of Roads 300 and V, near the Chase-Morris county line, after a suspicious pickup was reported around 2:15 pm Tuesday. After getting help from Morris County’s K-9 unit and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, authorities arrested 48-year-old Andy Helton of Cottonwood Falls on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as criminal use of a weapon.
WIBW
19-year-old hospitalized after car hits tree, flips into Manhattan front yard
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old in Manhattan was sent to the hospital after his vehicle hit a tree and flipped into a home’s front yard. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of Kimball Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Emporia gazette.com
Missing Lyon County man found out-of-state
Missing on Sunday. “Found” by Monday. How did that happen?. The Gazette posted a story Sunday afternoon about a Lyon County man on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's “Missing Persons” list. Dennis Douglas, 64, was shown as being missing since Sunday, May 1. But his name...
KVOE
Wind advisory posted west of Emporia, but red flag warnings unlikely despite blustery conditions in forecast
Conditions will be warming and windy through Friday afternoon, setting the table for very high fire danger areawide. High temperatures will climb to the low 50s areawide Thursday and approach 70 degrees Friday. Winds, which were light Wednesday, will gust as high as 40 mph both days. Despite the combination of warmth and wind, coupled with dry grasses, it does not appear there will be any red flag warnings for critical fire danger because the relative humidity will be at or above 30 percent into the weekend.
Big increase in DUI arrests in Kansas over the Thanksgiving holiday
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Figures from the special traffic enforcement conducted by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) over the Thanksgiving holiday show a nearly double increase in the number of arrests for DUI. In 2020, 17 people were arrested for DUI. In 2021, that number dropped to 15. This year, 29 people were arrested for […]
WIBW
Burlington Police search for van believed to be involved in hit and run
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Police are searching for a van believed to be involved in a recent hit and run. The Burlington Police Department says that just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a hit and run was reported in the area of Second and Sanders St. BPD...
WIBW
Junction City Fire Captain of 34 years set to retire
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Fire Captain who has served 34 years will soon retire. The Junction City Fire Department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that Captain Matt Jackson is set to retire. JCFD noted that Cpt. Jackson was hired as a Firefighter/EMT on June 28, 1989....
Doctor transfer plans are being announced in Junction City
There will be some doctor changes that will apply when Geary Community Hospital is merged into Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1. Ashley King, GCH Public Relations Specialist, has confirmed that Dr. Jason Butler will remain at GCH in the emergency room on a full time basis. He has been employed by the Rural Health Clinic as a family practice physician. "And so we're excited that he will still be here to help with our population when they're at their most vulnerable point. "
Fatal fire in Junction City
One person is dead following an early morning fire in Junction City. It happened just before 1:00 Monday morning. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a trailer home on Grant Ave. in Junction City.
1 dead after trailer home fire in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a trailer home fire Monday morning. It happened just before 1:00 a.m. at 948 Grant Ave., lot 381 in Junction City. Fire Chief Jason Lankas said firefighters found one person dead inside the home. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire and estimated […]
WIBW
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
KVOE
CORONAVIRUS: 44 new cases announced in Lyon County Wednesday
New COVID-19 cases were lower than the previous week but still kept with the moderate rise that has been commonplace the past several weeks. Lyon County Public Health announced 44 new cases Wednesday morning, below the 62 cases announced Nov. 23 but well above the 10 announced the week of Nov. 16. Deaths were unchanged for the fourth consecutive week and remain at 129.
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
