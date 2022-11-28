Read full article on original website
Related
Royal news: William and Kate greet fans in Boston amid race row and Meghan and Harry Netflix trailer – live
Prince William and Kate kicked off the second day of their US royal tour on Thursday amid a royal racism row and the drop of a headline-grabbing trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary.The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at Greentown Labs, the US largest clean-tech incubator in Boston, Massachusetts around 11am.The couple landed in Boston on Wednesday, two days ahead of the awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, founded by the Prince of Wales to inspire a new generation of climate innovators. The trip has been overshadowed by a racism scandal that erupted in...
DJ Scream Drops ‘Big Facts’ About Being A Music And Media Legend
In Hip-Hop, few things are as valuable as the pulse of the streets. Luckily for DJ Scream, his decades-long imprint on local and national radio has afforded him this coveted backing. The veteran has now added podcaster and cultural commentator to his resume, launching his Big Facts podcast with co-hosts Big Bank and Baby Jade in 2019. The Ghanaian-American has witnessed the show become a breeding ground for headlines and engaging conversations. “I think that my success in media, whether it be radio or podcasting, is actually just that, not transitioning,” he said. “Just doing what I do and keeping everything...
We Want To Know What Happened To The Loner Kids Of Your School After Graduation
Just because they didn't make a splash back then doesn't mean they're not making waves now.
Man, I Honestly Feel Sorry For These People Who Had A Really, Really, Really, Really Bad Month
You hate to see it, folks. You really do.
Comments / 0