Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
247Sports
UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss
Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
saturdaytradition.com
Andy Katz explains why he considers Purdue No. 1 in the country: 'They are looking like a Final Four Team'
Andy Katz has been impressed with Purdue’s start to the 2022-23 season. The Boilermakers, a Sweet 16 team in March, are 6-0 and are coming off a 75-56 victory over Duke on Sunday in Portland to win the Phil Knight Invitational. In Katz’s eyes, Matt Painter’s team is No....
Social media reacts to No. 10 Indiana basketball's 77-65 win over No. 18 North Carolina
No. 10 Indiana took care of business Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as IU defeated No. 18 North Carolina, 77-65, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 21 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 31 minutes. Fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson helped lift the Hoosiers late, finishing with 21 points and rebounds. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino tallied a career-high 14 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.
Duke basketball: Cameron Crazies to have new look against Ohio State
When the No. 17 Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday as part of the last ACC-Big Ten Challenge in history, Duke basketball's famed student section should have a "WHITE-OUT" look. According to K-Ville Nation, the...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide
Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
insidethehall.com
The Minute After: North Carolina
Despite North Carolina’s recent troubles, the Tar Heels still entered Assembly Hall this evening with the 11th-best offense in the Pomeroy ratings. But Indiana’s defense absolutely, positively stymied the Tar Heels for much of tonight’s game. On the perimeter, Indiana applied ball pressure that made North Carolina rather uncomfortable. UNC struggled to get into its offense, struggled to pass the ball, struggled to breathe. Shots were contested and rarely easy. Steals turned into quick buckets on the other end. It was a dominant, stifling, all-out-effort performance from the Hoosiers. They played hard. Really hard. It’s the type of defense that’s starting to become Indiana’s identity in the Mike Woodson era.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue might not make Rose Bowl with win over Michigan in B1G Championship, per report
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports put out an interesting tweet regarding Purdue and the Rose Bowl. Typically, the Rose Bowl consists of the conference champions from the B1G and the Pac-12. If Purdue were to defeat Michigan in the B1G Championship Game, it would be assumed that the Boilermakers would be heading to Pasadena.
How to Watch: No. 12 NC State vs. No. 10 Iowa in ACC-Big Ten Challenge
NC State enters the ACC-Big Ten Challenge yet again as one of the top competitors in the ACC, drawing yet another massive challenge against Iowa on Thursday evening. The Hawkeyes come in at No. 10 in the country after losing on a neutral court to No. 3 UConn, meaning both teams have only dropped one game this season to the Huskies.
'Crazy Man' Trey Galloway proved why he earned that nickname in Indiana's win over North Carolina
Among his Indiana teammates, he's known as 'Crazy Man.' It's a moniker befitting only a select few players in college basketball. But on Wednesday night on primetime national television, inside a raucous Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and against the No. 18-ranked team in the nation, Trey Galloway proved why he earned that nickname.
Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson gives injury update ahead of North Carolina game
No. 10 Indiana faces its toughest test of the season so far on Wednesday night when No. 18 North Carolina enters Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. But could the Hoosiers go into the playing short-handed?. With recent key injuries to star senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and...
North Carolina commit receives Crystal Ball to ACC program
North Carolina currently holds the No. 23 ranked recruiting class in the country as they head into Saturday night's ACC Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers. According to 247Sports' Steve Wilftong, the Tar Heels could lose one of their 19 commitments in the class of 2023. On Monday, Wiltfong inserted...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball to have a large group of recruiting visitors for North Carolina game
Late evening tips during the school week typically aren’t a good match for recruiting visits. But the appeal of Indiana’s game vs. North Carolina on Wednesday evening (9:15 p.m. / ESPN) is going to cause some tired eyes in more than a few classrooms tomorrow. No. 10 IU...
goduke.com
Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Dr. Greg Dale
DURHAM – Gregory A. Dale, PhD, the Director of Sport Psychology and Leadership Program for Duke Athletics, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the age 60 after a year-long battle with gastric cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30 in Duke University...
Technician Online
Student-made football signs grab attention on Hillsborough Street
“Dabo Swinney pees sitting down,” “Go to hell Carolina” and “#Packby90” are just a few of the phrases that have graced signs on the 105 Friendly Apartment building this football season. Everett Blake, a third-year studying mechanical engineering, and Billy Ryder, a third-year studying business...
State high school football playoffs: Regional finals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several local high school football teams are one win away from a trip to the state finals. The NC High School Athletic Association regional finals are Friday night with most games starting at 7 p.m. (see below schedule). The winners of these games will advance to the state championships, scheduled for […]
waltermagazine.com
Slow-Cooked Success: A New Home for Longleaf Swine BBQ
After years of pop-ups and permit issues, Raleigh food veterans Marc Russell and Adam Cunningham open their barbecue joint on Edenton Street. Good things take time — especially good barbecue. And sometimes, it seems, so do good barbecue restaurants. After nearly six years of pop-ups, pick-ups and permit issues, Longleaf Swine BBQ opened its permanent location in early November. Now, it’s serving up North Carolina classics like pulled pork and cole slaw alongside cold beer for lunch and dinner in a newly renovated historic building with a sprawling patio.
WLFI.com
One person dies in Lafayette crash
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police were called to a report of an elderly woman who was driving in the middle of the road into oncoming traffic. She eventually side swiped a northbound vehicle...
Chronicle
NC Court of Appeals overturns Durham judge’s denial of Duke student’s request for no-contact order
Content warning: This story mentions reporting about an alleged sexual assault. The North Carolina Court of Appeals has directed the Durham District Court to reconsider its denial of a female Duke student’s request for a no-contact order against a male student. The female student, in an April 19 hearing,...
cbs17
Raleigh police set up a speed trap during Thanksgiving weekend. Here’s how many speeders they caught
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department says 85 drivers were pulled over during a speed enforcement over the Thanksgiving weekend. Police say it teamed with the North Carolina Highway Patrol to enforce speed limits along eastbound Interstate 40 at Lake Wheeler Road. A total of 80 citations...
