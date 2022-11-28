ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss

Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
247Sports

Social media reacts to No. 10 Indiana basketball's 77-65 win over No. 18 North Carolina

No. 10 Indiana took care of business Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as IU defeated No. 18 North Carolina, 77-65, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 21 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 31 minutes. Fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson helped lift the Hoosiers late, finishing with 21 points and rebounds. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino tallied a career-high 14 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide

Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
insidethehall.com

The Minute After: North Carolina

Despite North Carolina’s recent troubles, the Tar Heels still entered Assembly Hall this evening with the 11th-best offense in the Pomeroy ratings. But Indiana’s defense absolutely, positively stymied the Tar Heels for much of tonight’s game. On the perimeter, Indiana applied ball pressure that made North Carolina rather uncomfortable. UNC struggled to get into its offense, struggled to pass the ball, struggled to breathe. Shots were contested and rarely easy. Steals turned into quick buckets on the other end. It was a dominant, stifling, all-out-effort performance from the Hoosiers. They played hard. Really hard. It’s the type of defense that’s starting to become Indiana’s identity in the Mike Woodson era.
goduke.com

Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Dr. Greg Dale

DURHAM – Gregory A. Dale, PhD, the Director of Sport Psychology and Leadership Program for Duke Athletics, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the age 60 after a year-long battle with gastric cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30 in Duke University...
Technician Online

Student-made football signs grab attention on Hillsborough Street

“Dabo Swinney pees sitting down,” “Go to hell Carolina” and “#Packby90” are just a few of the phrases that have graced signs on the 105 Friendly Apartment building this football season. Everett Blake, a third-year studying mechanical engineering, and Billy Ryder, a third-year studying business...
WNCT

State high school football playoffs: Regional finals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several local high school football teams are one win away from a trip to the state finals. The NC High School Athletic Association regional finals are Friday night with most games starting at 7 p.m. (see below schedule). The winners of these games will advance to the state championships, scheduled for […]
waltermagazine.com

Slow-Cooked Success: A New Home for Longleaf Swine BBQ

After years of pop-ups and permit issues, Raleigh food veterans Marc Russell and Adam Cunningham open their barbecue joint on Edenton Street. Good things take time — especially good barbecue. And sometimes, it seems, so do good barbecue restaurants. After nearly six years of pop-ups, pick-ups and permit issues, Longleaf Swine BBQ opened its permanent location in early November. Now, it’s serving up North Carolina classics like pulled pork and cole slaw alongside cold beer for lunch and dinner in a newly renovated historic building with a sprawling patio.
WLFI.com

One person dies in Lafayette crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police were called to a report of an elderly woman who was driving in the middle of the road into oncoming traffic. She eventually side swiped a northbound vehicle...
247Sports

