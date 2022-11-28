Read full article on original website
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Multiple vehicles stolen from auto shop on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Multiple cars were stolen from an auto shop on the Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a commercial alarm and found the front glass door of a mechanic shop in Portage Park was shattered. The shop, located in the 4100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue,...
cwbchicago.com
News coverage helped cops identify Fullerton Red Line robber, prosecutors say
Chicago — A tipster who saw news coverage about a violent robbery at the Fullerton Red Line station last month led Chicago police to arrest one of two offenders, prosecutors said Wednesday. The victim, a 55-year-old man, was riding home from work when a robber snatched his phone and...
Nearly 20 vehicles damaged in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after nearly 20 vehicles were damaged in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The incident happened in the 2100 block of West Howard Street around 1:09 a.m.Officers responded to a criminal damage to vehicle call and found 19 cars with broken side mirrors. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows four men walking east on Howard Street. The group starts to kick side mirrors of the cars. At the end of the video, of the suspects appears to throw an object at a car. A resident told Kostek he is wondering how much...
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver carjacked, two women robbed in about 10 minutes on the North Side
Chicago — An Amazon courier was carjacked and two other people were robbed at gunpoint in about 10 minutes Wednesday afternoon in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police reports. The Amazon worker was using his personal car to deliver packages when two masked men approached him in...
One Cop Shoots at Another After NW Indiana Traffic Incident, Leaving 2 Towns at Odds
Two northwest Indiana towns are at odds over an incident early Tuesday morning that saw one police officer open fire on another. No one was injured, but the Lake County Sheriff has launched an investigation into what happened. The incident occurred near the intersection of Cline Avenue and West 93rd,...
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with murder in fatal Humboldt Park beating; says he was given fake money for drugs: CPD
CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with murder after allegedly beating a man to death earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to court documents. On Nov. 9, Michael Foley, 52, was leaving a Citgo gas station in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when Jacquail Jones, 22, approached Foley from behind and struck him on the head, causing him to collapse, court documents said.
Parked cars in downtown garages are becoming targets for thieves more and more
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers coming downtown are becoming easy targets – as crooks wait for people to park and then make their move.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday, thieves are lurking and smashing car windows in parking garages in the evening and overnight. Many people are coming back to parking garages in the Loop to find items stolen – not to mention damage to their vehicles.A garage on Monroe Street between Wells and Franklin streets was one of dozens targeted this month. It ruined a visit to the city for an Indiana couple."This trip to Chicago was mental get...
Shots fired at Chicago police overnight in McKinley Park
No one was injured after shots were fired at Chicago police officers overnight in the McKinley Park neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, shot while driving in Wicker Park
CHICAGO - A driver was struck by gunfire Tuesday night in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. The 38-year-old man was driving around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Division Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was struck once in the ankle and was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found shot dead on Waukegan street identified
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman who was found fatally shot on a Waukegan street last weekend has been identified. Siedah Mickens, 30, of Zion, was discovered on May Street on Sunday, November 27 around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Mickens was transported to an area...
3 injured, 1 critically, in shooting and car crash on South Side, Chicago police say
Three people were injured in a shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Man hospitalized after armed robbery in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A man was in an alley in the Back of the Yards when he was shot and robbed Tuesday night. Police say a 47-year-old man was in an alley around 9:32 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Laflin Street trying to jump start a car when an armed man demanded his wallet.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Man dropped a loaded gun in an Uber, then ditched another gun in a taxi as cops moved in, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man dropped a loaded firearm inside an Uber in Boystown and then ditched a second gun in the back of a taxi when police approached him moments later on Halsted Street. It happened around 6:45 a.m. Sunday near the Chicago Police Department’s Town Hall...
fox32chicago.com
Red Line rider stabbed in neck on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the neck while riding a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The 32-year-old was riding on the train around 5:22 a.m. near the Fullerton station when someone stabbed him in the neck, according to Chicago police. He was...
Chicago crime: Group breaks into Jaguar dealership in Bucktown, police say
A group broke into a car dealer ship on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged with stealing $200K from Chicago armored truck outside bank
CHICAGO - A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a bag of money outside a Chase Bank on Chicago's North Side. Around 12:27 p.m., police said 60-year-old Sharon Carabine-Deirberger took a bag containing an unknown amount of cash from a Brinks armored truck in the 5700 block of North Broadway.
Group Caught on Camera Stealing Car From Gold Coast Parking Garage
Chicago police are searching for a group of thieves who stole a car from a parking garage near Du Sable Lake Shore Drive and Oak Street Saturday in the Gold Coast neighborhood. That morning at approximately 6 a.m., the alleged thieves pulled in to the parking garage at 1000 N....
Police: Woman dies after hitting pothole while riding motorcycle in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman is dead after she hit a pothole while riding a motorcycle and crashed Monday evening in Chicago, according to police. The woman was riding the motorcycle around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Archer Avenue when she hit the pothole and fell off, according to the Chicago Police […]
