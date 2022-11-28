ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

The 10: Let the Christmas season begin with music, theater and dance

By Shannon Heupel, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago

You want a Winter Wonderland in Alabama, where we'll be lucky to get a few flakes of snow this season? Well, we've got your wonderland here — minus the snow — with theater, ballet, music, and a Christmas Lights Festival at the zoo in this week's The 10 for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4.

K-Love Christmas Tour at MPAC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iCHQy_0jPQdTlX00

The 2022 K-Love Christmas Tour, featuring huge names in Christian music — John Crowder, Matt Maher, Jordan St. Cyr, and Katy Nichole — is coming to the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre on Thursday. The K-Love Christmas Tour is an unforgettable night centered around the birth of Jesus. Tickets range from $19.75 to $69.75. They're online at mpaconline.org or by calling the box office at 334-481-5100.

'Elf The Musical' at Pike Road Theatre Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbZEw_0jPQdTlX00

Pike Road Theatre Company is presenting "Elf the Musical" from Dec. 1 to Dec. 18. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are 7:30 p.m., and Sundays are 2 p.m. Performances will be held at the Pike Road Intermediate School, 4710 Pike Road. You've seen the movie. It's the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who crawls into Santa's bag and is transported to the North Pole and raised as an elf — a huge elf with no toy skills. So he goes on a journey to New York fo find his family, and discovers his dad is on the naughty list. Buddy's half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa. So, of course, Buddy is determined to help them find the true meaning of Christmas. Get tickets for $20 online at pikeroadtheatrecompany.org .

'The Nutcracker' from Alabama River Region Ballet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FaTRi_0jPQdTlX00

“The Nutcracker” ballet is coming from Alabama River Region Ballet at the Davis Theatre in downtown Montgomery on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.. Discounts are available for military, senior citizens, and children 12 and under. Saturday night is Military Appreciation Night when all military and first responders and their families get 50% off tickets. Tickets are available online at alabamariverregionballet.com or by calling 334-356-5460 after 4 p.m..

'It's a Wonderful Life' at ASF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwonG_0jPQdTlX00

"It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" is Dec. 2-31 on the Octagon Stage at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. See this beloved American holiday classic as a live 1940s radio broadcast. An ensemble cast brings a few dozen characters to the stage. Adapted by Joe Landry, it's the story of George Bailey as he considers the impact of his life one fateful Christmas Eve. Kate Bergstrom directs a cast of five actors who will use sound effects, singing, and quick character changes to bring this iconic American story to life. This production is perfect for all ages. Recommended for ages 7 and up. Tickets available online at asf.net .

Heather McMahan brings The Comeback Tour to MPAC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eojmV_0jPQdTlX00

Heather McMahan is bringing her comedy to the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre on Friday at 8 p.m. Named to Variety’s Comedy Impact Report following the success of her debut "The Farewell Tour," McMahan is back on the road bringing the giggles nationwide. Her podcast was named one of the Ten Best Podcasts of 2021 by Entertainment Weekly. She starred opposite Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang in Netflix’s "Love Hard." She is currently developing a half hour show based on her life for NBC. Tickets fange from $39.75 to $69.75 and are available online at mpaconline.org or by calling the box office at 334-481-5100.

Montgomery Zoo's Christmas Lights Festival opens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlFv7_0jPQdTlX00

Starting Friday from 6-9 p.m., a beautiful Christmas tradition is back at the Montgomery Zoo. It's the Christmas Lights Festival opening night. Then from Saturday through Dec. 25 it runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. See the Montgomery Zoo transformed into a Winter Wonderland with thousands of sparkling and twinkling lights and festive decorations.  Take a stroll or enjoy a train ride. Visit Santa at the Christmas Tree Village in the Mann Museum, enjoy live entertainment at Overlook Cafe — where you can get hot chocolate and fresh baked cookies. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and older. Learn more online at montgomeryzoo.com .

'Charlotte's Web' at Wetumpka Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bpIg_0jPQdTlX00

Wetumpka Depoty is presenting a Christmas version of the timeless story "Charlotte's Web." Based on the book by E.B. White and adapted by Joseph Robinette, it's being presented Sunday at 2 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Wilbur, the runt of the litter, desperately wants to avoid the butcher. With the help of Charlotte, a loyal spider with a flair for writing, and the scavenger rat, Templeton, Wilbur might have a chance at a new life. Get tickets for $15 online at www.wetumpkadepot.com .

Montgomery Ballet taking 'Nutcracker' to Greenville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c99fh_0jPQdTlX00

Fresh off a performance in Pike Road, Montgomery Ballet is hitting I-65 southbound to Greenville High School for another performance of their 51st annual Montgomery "Nutcracker" ballet. The show is on Sunday at 2 p.m. and costs $12. Come see the longest-running Nutcracker in Montgomery. You cal also make plans to see it in Montgomery on Dec. 14 at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre. Get tickets online at montgomeryballet.org.

'A Doublewide Texas Christmas' in Millbrook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVwD1_0jPQdTlX00

Millbrook Community Players are presenting "A Doublewide Texas Christmas," opening Sunday and running through Dec. 11. Show are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Directed by Susan Chan, it’s Christmas-time in the newest — and tiniest — town in Texas. And it’s beginning to look a lot like trouble in Doublewide. Get tickets online at millbrooktheater.com .

Fab Four bringing ultimate Beatles tribute to Montgomery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cw0DR_0jPQdTlX00

Hey Beatles fans! The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute is bringing a "really big show" to Montgomery Performing Arts Centre on Sunday at 8 p.m. The Fab Four have been critically acclaimed and adored by fans for their note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ songs, distinct choreography, and incredibly authentic costumes, which celebrate every era of the band from “A Hard Day’s Night to “Let It Be.” Tickets range from $22 to $52. Get them online at mpaconline.org or by calling the box office at 334-481-5100.

BONUS EVENTS

Wetumpka Tree Lighting: As part of the 50th Christmas on the Coosa Celebration, Wetumpka's annual tree lighting ceremony is Friday at 6 p.m. at the Elmore County Courthouse, 100 E. Commerce St. The fun continues next week on Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m. with a free Pops Band Christmas Concert at the Wetumpka Civic Center, on Dec. 8 with a decorations contest (entries limited to places in Wetumpka's city limits — call 334-567-5147), and the full day of Christmas on the Coosa fun on Dec. 10. There's also a Christmas With Friends benefit concert on Dec. 12 at Wetumpka Civic Center — no admission fee, all donations to be given to Elmore County Food Pandry.

The Prattville Christmas Parade on Friday: Starting at 7 p.m. Friday in downtown Prattville, the Prattville Christmas Parade is fun for the whole family and will feature marching bands, floats, dancers, and lots of candy, beads and trinkets for the crowd.  Andrea Armstrong, a Prattville native who has traveled the world as a champion in women's weightlifting, is the Grand Marshal. The parade will begin at the corner of 4th and Court Streets by the Autauga County Court House, travel Court Street to Main Street through the Shops of Downtown, turn right onto Northington Street, left onto Doster Road, ending at Stanley Jensen Football Stadium. For more information, visit www.prattvilleal.gov or contact the Prattville Cultural Arts and Special Events office at 334-595-0850.

Christmas Open House in Selma on Sunday: The Selma Art Guild (SAG) Gallery, 508 Selma Ave., will hold its Christmas Open House on Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Artwork from more than a dozen artists will be for sale. Original art includes watercolor, oils, acrylics, photography, drawings, fabric art and more. Historic Selma prints are also available. “Original artwork is a one-of-a-kind gift,” said Cam Walker Guarino, SAG president. “We will also be open for First Saturday from 10-2.” Artists whose works will be featured in the Christmas Open House include Libby Christensen of Wetumpka, Ladonna Idell, Georgia Banks Martin, Sarita Gish and Maria Freedman of Montgomery, Joanna Nichols, Gena Clements, Shirley Baird, Sandy Greene, Theresa Martin Taylor and Cam Walker Guarino of Selma, Karen Weir of Gastonberg, Jackie Lord of Tuscaloosa and Peggy Raines of Prattville. The Selma Art Guild was founded in 1970 by local artists to promote art and provide opportunities for artists.

Montgomery Tree Lighting: The City of Montgomery's tree lighting ceremony is being held Dec. 6, 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 355 Commerce St. Take the tunnel entrance into the park on Commerce Street.

Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel covers things to do in the River Region. Contact him at sheupel@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: The 10: Let the Christmas season begin with music, theater and dance

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
apr.org

“Afternoons with Harper Lee” By: Wayne Flynt

Historian Tells of Long Friendship with State’s Most Famous Author. We are warned: one should not ever call Nelle Harper Lee a recluse. During her many years in New York City—58 years—she went to Mets games, strolled through museums, walked in the streets and parks, ate in her favorite restaurants, the Plaza Hotel and the Russian Tea Room. The big city gave her the anonymity she craved.
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

‘God is Good,’ Family survives as tornado tears house apart

Joe Mays almost ignored a National Weather Service announcement of a tornado watch and then he almost ignored the tornado warning. Paying attention likely saved the lives of his wife and three sons as an early Wednesday morning tornado destroyed his home on New Quarters Road in Tallassee. “At first...
TALLASSEE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Local family’s near miss is a lesson for the community at large

COLUMBIANA – Bentley Thornburg, a ten-year-old from Columbiana, Alabama, got a very important lesson in grill safety this year. On an average Monday evening, her parents decided to grill out for dinner. It wasn’t long after her first bite, however, that Bentley knew that something was wrong. As she swallowed, her dad told us that she was almost immediately brought to tears, and began to tell her parents that it hurt to swallow.
COLUMBIANA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Pavers to help fund pocket park project in Wetumpka

Main Street Wetumpka is creating a pocket park to help further tell the story of Wetumpka’s unique history. The idea is to create small stops around town providing information and a reason for people to spend more time in town. The Fall Line Pocket Park is already under construction in phases.
WETUMPKA, AL
Outsider.com

Tornado Aftermath Photo Reveals Destroyed Building with Only a Few Cinder Blocks Standing

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center received more than two dozen tornado reports from across the Southeast. While areas across Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi sustained critical structural damage, the former suffered the heaviest impact. As rescue and utility crews got to work Wednesday afternoon, one photo captured the extent of the damage near AL’s Montgomery County. The image shows just a handful of cinder blocks left standing after a tornado ravaged the rest of the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
governing.com

Can We Ever Get Beyond Our Legacy of American Racial Terrorism?

My wife and I recently returned from a convening of educators by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) in Montgomery, Ala. Part of the convening included tours of its Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice. These history and cultural centers preserve the memories of slavery, racism and lynching in America.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama rescue facility housing 600 animals suffers storm damage

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An animal rescue organization that houses more than 600 animals was damaged during overnight storms that crossed Alabama. Troy Animal Rescue Project, located in Brundidge, is closed in the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms. According to Director Tiffany Howington, two dogs were injured during the...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
AL.com

Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage

Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Selma Drug Store Closing After 106 Years in Business

One of the oldest family-owned businesses in Selma is closing — after doing business in the city for more than a century. Swift Drug Company in downtown Selma — has been serving people in the community for a 106 years. And in that time three generations of the Swift family have owned and operated the business.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Wetumpka residents recall overnight tornado as cleanup gets underway

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a long day of cleanup for some families in Wetumpka hit hard by Tuesday night’s severe weather. According to the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency, the worst hit areas were along Willow Springs Road and Jasmine Hill Road. Both are located just off busy U.S. Highway 231.
WETUMPKA, AL
wvua23.com

Tornado threat continues as southern towns assess damage

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Early reports of tornado damage overnight in Mississippi and Alabama suggest twisters wrecked numerous homes, destroyed a fire station and ripped the roof off an apartment complex. More than 50,000 people are without power, and forecasters said Wednesday that the “threat for supercells capable of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van

Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
AUBURN, AL
aldailynews.com

Wesley Britt joins Fine & Geddie

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Wesley Britt, husband of U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt, has joined Fine, Geddie and Associates, one of Alabama’s premiere governmental affairs firms. Britt had previously worked in economic development and government affairs for Alabama Power, but stepped down last year to fully support his wife’s campaign for the U.S. Senate. He will be based in Fine & Geddie’s downtown Montgomery office servicing state-level clients and take no part in federal lobbying efforts, according to a statement from the firm.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Details on Montgomery County damage, deaths to be released at 10 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in our viewing area. Two people died and multiple people were injured in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Suspect Wanted in Pine Hill Murder Caught in Selma

A Pine Hill man is behind bars tonight — following the shooting death of a 17 year old Wilcox Central student last week. Police Chief Nikisha Gailes says Chamya Saulsberry was killed. Her 19 year old brother Rashod was shot. But their 9 year old sister Cayden was unharmed...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Search Canceled for Missing Woman in Montgomery

UPDATE: The search for a missing woman in Montgomery has been canceled. Investigators have provided no further details. The Montgomery Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman. Police say 72-year-old Classie Jones may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment. She was last seen on Tuesday,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man last seen in Montgomery found dead in La Pine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man who was last seen in the Montgomery area was later found dead in La Pine. According to police, Nakel Johnson, 47, was last seen in the area of the 3400 block of Mobile Highway. On Nov. 15th, around 3:30 p.m., Johnson’s body was found in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in La Pine.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

NWS upgrades deadly overnight Montgomery County tornado to EF-2

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service office in Birmingham continues to survey damage following overnight storms that swept across the state. Wednesday afternoon, NWS officials opted to upgrade the preliminary size and strength of a deadly Montgomery County tornado to an EF-2. The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said the upgrade means the tornado that hit the Flatwood community in a northern portion of the county had winds up to 115 mph.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy