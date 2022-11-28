The 10: Let the Christmas season begin with music, theater and dance

You want a Winter Wonderland in Alabama, where we'll be lucky to get a few flakes of snow this season? Well, we've got your wonderland here — minus the snow — with theater, ballet, music, and a Christmas Lights Festival at the zoo in this week's The 10 for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4.

K-Love Christmas Tour at MPAC

The 2022 K-Love Christmas Tour, featuring huge names in Christian music — John Crowder, Matt Maher, Jordan St. Cyr, and Katy Nichole — is coming to the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre on Thursday. The K-Love Christmas Tour is an unforgettable night centered around the birth of Jesus. Tickets range from $19.75 to $69.75. They're online at mpaconline.org or by calling the box office at 334-481-5100.

'Elf The Musical' at Pike Road Theatre Company

Pike Road Theatre Company is presenting "Elf the Musical" from Dec. 1 to Dec. 18. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are 7:30 p.m., and Sundays are 2 p.m. Performances will be held at the Pike Road Intermediate School, 4710 Pike Road. You've seen the movie. It's the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who crawls into Santa's bag and is transported to the North Pole and raised as an elf — a huge elf with no toy skills. So he goes on a journey to New York fo find his family, and discovers his dad is on the naughty list. Buddy's half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa. So, of course, Buddy is determined to help them find the true meaning of Christmas. Get tickets for $20 online at pikeroadtheatrecompany.org .

'The Nutcracker' from Alabama River Region Ballet

“The Nutcracker” ballet is coming from Alabama River Region Ballet at the Davis Theatre in downtown Montgomery on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.. Discounts are available for military, senior citizens, and children 12 and under. Saturday night is Military Appreciation Night when all military and first responders and their families get 50% off tickets. Tickets are available online at alabamariverregionballet.com or by calling 334-356-5460 after 4 p.m..

'It's a Wonderful Life' at ASF

"It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" is Dec. 2-31 on the Octagon Stage at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. See this beloved American holiday classic as a live 1940s radio broadcast. An ensemble cast brings a few dozen characters to the stage. Adapted by Joe Landry, it's the story of George Bailey as he considers the impact of his life one fateful Christmas Eve. Kate Bergstrom directs a cast of five actors who will use sound effects, singing, and quick character changes to bring this iconic American story to life. This production is perfect for all ages. Recommended for ages 7 and up. Tickets available online at asf.net .

Heather McMahan brings The Comeback Tour to MPAC

Heather McMahan is bringing her comedy to the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre on Friday at 8 p.m. Named to Variety’s Comedy Impact Report following the success of her debut "The Farewell Tour," McMahan is back on the road bringing the giggles nationwide. Her podcast was named one of the Ten Best Podcasts of 2021 by Entertainment Weekly. She starred opposite Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang in Netflix’s "Love Hard." She is currently developing a half hour show based on her life for NBC. Tickets fange from $39.75 to $69.75 and are available online at mpaconline.org or by calling the box office at 334-481-5100.

Montgomery Zoo's Christmas Lights Festival opens

Starting Friday from 6-9 p.m., a beautiful Christmas tradition is back at the Montgomery Zoo. It's the Christmas Lights Festival opening night. Then from Saturday through Dec. 25 it runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. See the Montgomery Zoo transformed into a Winter Wonderland with thousands of sparkling and twinkling lights and festive decorations. Take a stroll or enjoy a train ride. Visit Santa at the Christmas Tree Village in the Mann Museum, enjoy live entertainment at Overlook Cafe — where you can get hot chocolate and fresh baked cookies. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and older. Learn more online at montgomeryzoo.com .

'Charlotte's Web' at Wetumpka Depot

Wetumpka Depoty is presenting a Christmas version of the timeless story "Charlotte's Web." Based on the book by E.B. White and adapted by Joseph Robinette, it's being presented Sunday at 2 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Wilbur, the runt of the litter, desperately wants to avoid the butcher. With the help of Charlotte, a loyal spider with a flair for writing, and the scavenger rat, Templeton, Wilbur might have a chance at a new life. Get tickets for $15 online at www.wetumpkadepot.com .

Montgomery Ballet taking 'Nutcracker' to Greenville

Fresh off a performance in Pike Road, Montgomery Ballet is hitting I-65 southbound to Greenville High School for another performance of their 51st annual Montgomery "Nutcracker" ballet. The show is on Sunday at 2 p.m. and costs $12. Come see the longest-running Nutcracker in Montgomery. You cal also make plans to see it in Montgomery on Dec. 14 at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre. Get tickets online at montgomeryballet.org.

'A Doublewide Texas Christmas' in Millbrook

Millbrook Community Players are presenting "A Doublewide Texas Christmas," opening Sunday and running through Dec. 11. Show are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Directed by Susan Chan, it’s Christmas-time in the newest — and tiniest — town in Texas. And it’s beginning to look a lot like trouble in Doublewide. Get tickets online at millbrooktheater.com .

Fab Four bringing ultimate Beatles tribute to Montgomery

Hey Beatles fans! The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute is bringing a "really big show" to Montgomery Performing Arts Centre on Sunday at 8 p.m. The Fab Four have been critically acclaimed and adored by fans for their note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ songs, distinct choreography, and incredibly authentic costumes, which celebrate every era of the band from “A Hard Day’s Night to “Let It Be.” Tickets range from $22 to $52. Get them online at mpaconline.org or by calling the box office at 334-481-5100.

BONUS EVENTS

Wetumpka Tree Lighting: As part of the 50th Christmas on the Coosa Celebration, Wetumpka's annual tree lighting ceremony is Friday at 6 p.m. at the Elmore County Courthouse, 100 E. Commerce St. The fun continues next week on Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m. with a free Pops Band Christmas Concert at the Wetumpka Civic Center, on Dec. 8 with a decorations contest (entries limited to places in Wetumpka's city limits — call 334-567-5147), and the full day of Christmas on the Coosa fun on Dec. 10. There's also a Christmas With Friends benefit concert on Dec. 12 at Wetumpka Civic Center — no admission fee, all donations to be given to Elmore County Food Pandry.

The Prattville Christmas Parade on Friday: Starting at 7 p.m. Friday in downtown Prattville, the Prattville Christmas Parade is fun for the whole family and will feature marching bands, floats, dancers, and lots of candy, beads and trinkets for the crowd. Andrea Armstrong, a Prattville native who has traveled the world as a champion in women's weightlifting, is the Grand Marshal. The parade will begin at the corner of 4th and Court Streets by the Autauga County Court House, travel Court Street to Main Street through the Shops of Downtown, turn right onto Northington Street, left onto Doster Road, ending at Stanley Jensen Football Stadium. For more information, visit www.prattvilleal.gov or contact the Prattville Cultural Arts and Special Events office at 334-595-0850.

Christmas Open House in Selma on Sunday: The Selma Art Guild (SAG) Gallery, 508 Selma Ave., will hold its Christmas Open House on Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Artwork from more than a dozen artists will be for sale. Original art includes watercolor, oils, acrylics, photography, drawings, fabric art and more. Historic Selma prints are also available. “Original artwork is a one-of-a-kind gift,” said Cam Walker Guarino, SAG president. “We will also be open for First Saturday from 10-2.” Artists whose works will be featured in the Christmas Open House include Libby Christensen of Wetumpka, Ladonna Idell, Georgia Banks Martin, Sarita Gish and Maria Freedman of Montgomery, Joanna Nichols, Gena Clements, Shirley Baird, Sandy Greene, Theresa Martin Taylor and Cam Walker Guarino of Selma, Karen Weir of Gastonberg, Jackie Lord of Tuscaloosa and Peggy Raines of Prattville. The Selma Art Guild was founded in 1970 by local artists to promote art and provide opportunities for artists.

Montgomery Tree Lighting: The City of Montgomery's tree lighting ceremony is being held Dec. 6, 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 355 Commerce St. Take the tunnel entrance into the park on Commerce Street.

