ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey Christmas Tree Showcase: Central Pa. designers combine comfort with tradition

By Paul Kuehnel, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RsNeU_0jPQdSso00

Designers from eight Central Pennsylvania businesses walk us back to a traditional Christmas during the Christmas Tree Showcase inside the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory at Hershey Gardens.

Adorned with cookies, pine cones, orange slices, and even letters to Santa, the trees are bathed in plenty of sunlight from the skylights and huge windows of the conservatory.

Photos:Roses peak and butterflies flutter at Hershey Gardens

A 14-foot poinsettia stand in the shape of a Christmas tree anchors the room with 170 plants that include tapestry poinsettia.

The Garden Cottage features a “Cozy Christmas” display of holiday trees decorated with colorful ornaments made by local school students.

Businesses that designed the trees include.

· Crimson Clover Flowers, Newville

· Highland Gardens, Camp Hill

· Kyrsten’s Sweet Designs, Mechanicsburg

· Palmyra Greenhouse, Palmyra

· Paper Moon Flowers & Events, Harrisburg

· Rhapsody in Bloom, Palmyra

· Sarah’s Floral Designs, Carlisle

· Sprigs and Twigs of Joy, Dauphin

The Christmas Tree Showcase at Hershey Gardens will continue until Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Thanksgiving and Christmas Days.

Other events during the holidays at Hershey Gardens include:

Crafty Christmas Creations Nov. 19, 20, 26 and 27; Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 31, 2022; and Jan. 1, 2023 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families can stop in at the Education Center, located in The Children's Garden, for holiday craft making.

Elegant Airs Flute Quartet Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. includes a live flute quartet performing holiday music with the trees inside the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory.

Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus Sunday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the trees in the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory.

I have captured life through the lens since 1983, and am currently a visual journalist with the USA Today Network. You can reach me at pkuehnel@ydr.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Where to see holiday light displays in Central Pennsylvania, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Midstate is decking the halls for the holidays. From luminous trees to flying reindeer to dancing elves, here are several Midstate places to check out holiday light displays that absolutely “sleigh.” Christmas in Lights, Marysville This residence in Marysville goes all-out for Christmas each year with a drive-by and walk-thru light […]
MARYSVILLE, PA
FOX43.com

Start planning your Christmas feast with these recipes from Olivia's

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Thanksgiving is over, but it's still the season for feasting. If you don't have your holiday dinner menu planned yet, don't fret—Olivia's demonstrated how to make their grilled lobster, shrimp and octopus Pomodoro pour over, served atop baked pasta béchamel. They also shared their...
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

York County woman celebrates 100th birthday

YORK, Pa. — One York County resident celebrated a special milestone today. Nov. 29 is the 100th birthday of Bernice Petracavage. She was born in Wisconsin in 1922, the 13th of 14 children. Autumn House West in York held a special birthday celebration with balloons, flowers and gifts to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Visit Middle Earth with a stay in this Pennsylvania treehouse

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — J.R.R. Tolkien’s famous books take readers into the magical land of Middle Earth, but a treehouse in Lancaster County brings Middle Earth out of the pages and into Pennsylvania. Guests can stay in the Lothlorien Tree House in Lancaster County, which will start being rented out through Hipcamp in April […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster Pride moving to new venue for next year's festival

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Pride is using a new venue for Pride Festival next year. The 2023 Pride Festival will be held at the Lancaster County Convention Center on S. Queen Street in downtown Lancaster. The organization says the new venue allows for a larger capacity and more accessibility.
PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA

Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
iheart.com

Camp Hill Borough's Parade of Lights

>Camp Hill Borough's Parade of Lights starts Thursday. (Cumberland Co., PA) -- Camp Hill's annual Parade of Lights is set to start Thursday at Siebert Park. The event, which will benefit Toys for Tots, will be held each night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through Saturday. Visitors are asked to provide one new unwrapped toy donation as admission to the drive-through event. U.S. Marine volunteers will collect the donations at the gate. The borough says in a news release that because of the Parade of Lights, Siebert Park will be closed to all non-parade visitors through December 4th.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

New grocery store opening in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening

Parx Casino announced this week that the first-ever casino in Cumberland County -- Parx Casino Shippensburg -- will open in February. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township will include approximately 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, along with a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy