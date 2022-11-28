Hershey Christmas Tree Showcase: Central Pa. designers combine comfort with tradition

Designers from eight Central Pennsylvania businesses walk us back to a traditional Christmas during the Christmas Tree Showcase inside the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory at Hershey Gardens.

Adorned with cookies, pine cones, orange slices, and even letters to Santa, the trees are bathed in plenty of sunlight from the skylights and huge windows of the conservatory.

A 14-foot poinsettia stand in the shape of a Christmas tree anchors the room with 170 plants that include tapestry poinsettia.

The Garden Cottage features a “Cozy Christmas” display of holiday trees decorated with colorful ornaments made by local school students.

Businesses that designed the trees include.

· Crimson Clover Flowers, Newville

· Highland Gardens, Camp Hill

· Kyrsten’s Sweet Designs, Mechanicsburg

· Palmyra Greenhouse, Palmyra

· Paper Moon Flowers & Events, Harrisburg

· Rhapsody in Bloom, Palmyra

· Sarah’s Floral Designs, Carlisle

· Sprigs and Twigs of Joy, Dauphin

The Christmas Tree Showcase at Hershey Gardens will continue until Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Thanksgiving and Christmas Days.

Other events during the holidays at Hershey Gardens include:

Crafty Christmas Creations Nov. 19, 20, 26 and 27; Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 31, 2022; and Jan. 1, 2023 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families can stop in at the Education Center, located in The Children's Garden, for holiday craft making.

Elegant Airs Flute Quartet Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. includes a live flute quartet performing holiday music with the trees inside the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory.

Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus Sunday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the trees in the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory.

