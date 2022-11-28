ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, PA

Struggling with participation, Fairfield looking for new football coach to rebuild team

By Matt Allibone, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLSFy_0jPQdR0500

Jason Thurston said he just felt like it was time.

After five seasons leading the Fairfield High School football team, Thurston resigned as head coach earlier this month after the Green Knights went 2-8 and lost to Steel-High, 62-6, in the District 3 Class 1A title game. He confirmed his decision last Tuesday.

"It was something I thought about throughout the course of the season and by the end I just thought it was time," Thurston said. "When I took the job, I felt Fairfield was a place where I could be successful. The kids worked really hard. But at this point, I don't feel I can be successful moving forward so I'll step down and let somebody else take a crack at it."

Fairfield went 13-34 in five seasons under Thurston, but that record doesn't tell the full story of his effect on the program.

Fairfield is the smallest school in the YAIAA with an official PIAA enrollment (meaning ninth through 11th-grade students) of just 226 kids (106 male). Building strong participation numbers has always been a challenge for the football program, which wasn't established until 2004. Prior to Thurston's hiring in 2018, the Green Knights had just one winning campaign (6-5 in 2013) in their first 14 seasons.

And Thurston took over during challenging circumstances. He was the only person to apply for the job when Darwin Seiler surprisingly resigned at the end of May in 2018, right before the start of summer workouts. He wasn't officially hired until July and the district's school board seriously considered only competing at the JV level that season due to youth and expected low participation.

But the Knights kept a varsity program and never finished in last place in YAIAA Division III under Thurston. After three straight two-win seasons, the Knights went 5-4 in 2021 and beat traditional power Bermudian Springs for the first time in program history. That last-minute 14-13 win was followed by another dramatic victory over Hanover that made the Green Knights one of the biggest stories in the YAIAA for a few weeks.

"With the numbers we had to work with, we did some great things and moved the program forward," Thurston said. "I'm proud of the kids and the coaches I worked with. None of my coaches had varsity experience and I saw so much growth in them. They knew the tables would be stacked against us and they worked so hard."

Friday night lights:Fairfield to keep varsity football program in 2018

A championship weekend:This YAIAA family started the day with state silver and ended with national gold

But after having 27 players on the roster in 2020 and 22 in 2021, Fairfield had just 18 this season. The Green Knights canceled their Week 3 game against Hamburg when injuries limited them to just 14 available players. They still qualified for a district title game for the third time under Thurston due to District 3 having just three Class 1A teams.

Thurston said the lack of participation was not the reason he resigned, but he acknowledged it was disappointing to take a step back in that area this season.

He said he doesn't have the answer to what it will take to get more kids from the small school to play football. Fairfield had 32 players on the roster Seiler's last season in 2017.

"I was asked that question a lot the last couple of months," Thurston said. "We had made positive strides and then this year some kids went in a different direction (and didn't play). I'm not sure why. I hope somebody else can step in and find success."

Fairfield athletic director Andy Kuhn said he also doesn't have a perfect solution to the program's turnout issue, but he plans to work with the district's youth program and hopes to recruit more single-sport athletes around the school to try football.

Still, Kuhn said he respected Thurston's decision to step down and that the coach had the full support of the administration. He said other coaches and athletic directors would constantly reach out to him to compliment the football team's perseverance. The Green Knights nearly upset Littlestown (13-6) and York Catholic (17-10) this season despite being outmanned.

And Kuhn, who took over at Fairfield last year, doesn't expect there to be any trouble finding coaching candidates this time. He said the school has already had "three or four qualified applicants" and hopes to start the interview process now following Thanksgiving break.

"We want the process to go as quickly as possible so we can get the kids in the weight room," Kuhn said. "The new coach and myself need to get out of the office and into the classroom and show kids that being a Fairfield football player can be beneficial to them. There are so many small schools and communities where football is important and we want that to come to fruition at Fairfield. Jason was instrumental in getting the band and the community involved here and we need to build on that. On Friday night, we want the town to shut down because everyone is going to the football game."

Fairfield is the fourth YAIAA school looking for a new football coach this offseason along with Hanover, Spring Grove and West York.

Thurston, who previously was the head coach at New Oxford from 2012 to 2014, said he currently plans to focus on being a middle school teacher at Fairfield and raise his three kids with his wife, Casey, who is the athletic director at Gettysburg High School. Still, he did not rule out coaching again in the future.

And he thinks more winning seasons like 2021 are possible for Fairfield in the future.

"I certainly think the potential is there if the kids buy in," he said. "Anything is possible over time. Overall this was a positive experience for me and I'm humbled for the opportunity."

Matt Allibone is a sports reporter for GameTimePA. He can be reached at 717-881-8221, mallibone@ydr.com or on Twitter at @bad2theallibone.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

The MoCoShow Maryland Football State Finals Preview & Predictions

4A: (2) Quince Orchard vs (1) Flowers– The Cougars beat Broadneck 42-9 in the semifinals. RB Iverson Howard rushed for 210 yards & 2 touchdowns in the victory. WR Tavahri Groves also contributed with 129 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns. Flowers, from PG County, defeated Wise 20-13 in their semifinal game. This will be QO’s 9th appearance in the state finals, having won 4. Flowers will be playing in their 1st state final in school history. These two squads have only played each other once prior, in 2011 they met in the state semifinal resulting in a 23-12 Quince Orchard win. Quince Orchard vs Flowers High School Football Game of the Week (2011) The Head Coaches of QO & Flowers, John Kelley & Dameon Powell respectively, both played their high school ball in MoCo. Kelley at Seneca Valley and Powell at Sherwood. In addition, they played against each other twice in 1996, Seneca winning the regular season meeting and Sherwood getting revenge in the playoffs. Thursday night Quince Orchard vs Flowers for the 4A State Championship at Navy Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Prediction: Quince Orchard by 17.
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Gary Williams on Maryland's attendance issues and how he'd fix them

Maryland basketball's low attendance has been a popular topic during the Terps' impressive 7-0 start under Kevin Willard. Xfinity Center has been mostly empty during the first four home games, and on Wednesday the school discounted tickets to try to fill the building for its game against No. 16 Illinois on Friday. Maryland legend Gary Williams chimed in on the subject during the DC Coaches Podcast.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland Football lands first 2024 commitment

Maryland football picked up its first commitment in the Class of 2024 with three-star linebacker Justin Okoronkwo announcing his pledge. Okoronkwo is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and picked up offers from Michigan and Penn State over the summer after camping in the United States. He returned to see his first college football action in November as the Terps hosted No. 2 Ohio State.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
PennLive.com

New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening

Parx Casino announced this week that the first-ever casino in Cumberland County -- Parx Casino Shippensburg -- will open in February. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township will include approximately 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, along with a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Commercial Observer

Women-Owned Vet Group To Open Clinic in Frederick, Md.

Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center, a women-owned veterinary practice, is expanding to Frederick, Md. The company, which has a clinic in Richmond, Va., has inked a 20,000-square-foot lease at 7330 Guilford Drive, which will serve as both a clinic and offices for the company. The property is part of...
FREDERICK, MD
abc27.com

Dauphin County school closed Wednesday due to water issue

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Dauphin School District’s website, East Hanover Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The school will be closed due to a “water issue,” as stated on the website. Students will have a day of virtual instruction and should receive information from their teacher regarding their schedule for classes.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads

There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New pediatric therapy facility coming to Franklin County

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Leg Up Farm is currently holding a campaign fundraiser, in hopes of raising $5.8 million to construct a new therapeutic facility in Fayetteville, Franklin County. Leg Up Farm is a pediatric therapy center that cares for approximately 500 patients every year – with their patients...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on I-83 south caused lane restriction in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle car crash caused a lane restriction on I-83 south 1.4 miles south of Exit 32: PA 382 – Newberrytown, according to PennDOT. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. Residual delays could remain into the evening hours.
PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA

Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Two killed in crash in Monroe Township, Cumberland County

Two people were killed on Monday in a crash in Monroe Township, Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on West Lisburn Road. The victims have been identified as:. Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg. Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg. "Investigation shows that a vehicle being driven by an (Jensen)...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy