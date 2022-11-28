Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs
A Walmart employee who survived last week's shooting in Chesapeake, Va., is suing the superstore chain for $50 million, alleging it ignored her complaints about the shooter.
Walmart details plans to support families of victims, employees following mass shooting at Chesapeake store
A week following a deadly mass shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, the company released details of how they plan to support victims families and survivors.
Chesapeake Walmart to be closed for 'foreseeable future,' CEO says
On Tuesday, Walmart released more details about victims killed in the Nov. 22 mass shooting at its location on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake.
Shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach leaves 52-year-old man dead
On Nov. 23, Virginia Beach Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. They found Steven Watkins with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
WAVY News 10
Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident on Robert Hall Blvd in Chesapeake
Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident …. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …. Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery …. WAVY News 10. VDH to send COVID-19 booster reminders through text …. WAVY News 10. Man in custody...
Americans once again grieve after mass shootings, as Washington waits for public pressure
In Colorado Springs, 5 people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub. The alleged shooter is facing possible hate crime charges, as well as five counts of first-degree murder. And two days later, in Chesapeake, Virginia, 6 people were killed in a Walmart by a disgruntled employee who then turned the gun on himself.Nov. 27, 2022.
Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That's how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting Tuesday night.
What's the future of the Chesapeake Walmart building?
The City of Chesapeake on Saturday said the city's police department's forensic unit and the FBI have completed their crime scene investigation at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.
14 people killed in crashes in Virginia over Thanksgiving weekend
Virginia State Police released preliminary data Tuesday, emphasizing that eight of the people who died in vehicles were not wearing a seatbelt.
Accused serial ABC store burglar in Norfolk arrested after crashing stolen vehicle amid escape
A serial ABC store burglar was arrested over the weekend in Norfolk.
Source: Walmart shooter left manifesto on phone
The suspect left a manifesto on his phone, a source confirmed exclusively to 10 On Your Side's investigative team.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims range in age from 16 to 70
Officials have identified the victims of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting on Tuesday night. Police did not release the name of 16-year-old who also died.
A chilling account of what one Walmart shooting survivor saw
Kimberly Shupe, the mother of Jalon Jones, one of the survivors in the shooting gave a chilling account of what her son experienced Tuesday night when a man opened fire in a Walmart.
Water service will be temporarily interrupted for certain streets in Suffolk
Water service will be temporarily interrupted for certain streets in Suffolk for water transmission main repair work
Shelter in place 'terminated' at Langley Air Force Base
A Facebook post from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton said a shelter-in-place issued Friday afternoon has been terminated.
Comments / 0