ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

The countdown to Christmas is underway

By Kevin Cueno, Special to the Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWJOA_0jPQdK4E00

Now that Thanksgiving is over, it’ll be a mad dash to Christmas, which is just a little less than a month away.

A heavy snowstorm prevented most local residents from getting out and decorating their yards and the exteriors of their homes for Christmas, but I see that many are starting to make up for lost time.

For many years, our next-door neighbors, Ernie and Pat Brown, used to put up thousands of lights on their home and in their yard. When we first moved in more than 30 years ago, two of our boys asked if Santa Claus lived next door. I said no, but the Browns' house was Santa’s first stop when his sleigh landed in Erie.

• Harborcreek Township Supervisor Dean Pepicello proudly points out that the national publication, Business View Magazine, recently featured a flattering profile on Harborcreek. Anyone who’s ever visited Harborcreek knows what a beautiful place it is.

• Great musicians and a large boisterous crowd turned out recently at Waldameer’s Rainbow Gardens for the Paul Yoculan Sr. Memorial Scholarship Dance. Yoculan, who died at 82 in 2019, was one of Erie’s best-known singers and performers.

In Memoriam:Erie musician, baseball coach, former runaway dies at 82

He starred at New York’s Copa Cabana in the 1960s with the Younger Brothers, and the popular band was visited one night by the Beatles. They partied together after the show, and Paul and Vinnie Frazzini had plenty of photos for proof.

Paul was also a skilled baseball coach from the little league level up through high school. He was one of Erie’s top entertainers for decades and I’m glad his fans turned out to fund the scholarship dance.

• Speaking of top bands, Little Feat announced a show in Erie at the Warner Theatre on April 13, 2023. That’s sure to be a hot ticket.

• Sorry to hear that the mighty Wurlitzer organ at the Warner will be out of action for a while. During a rehearsal for the Erie Philharmonic’s recent concert, the organ console caught fire and was severely damaged.

Organ Supply is helping to rebuild the console, which is a major job.

• Erie’s Reagan Kennedy, who graced the stage of the Erie Playhouse when she was still in high school, will be a major part of the production of “Legally Blonde,” the musical, scheduled for performances Dec. 5-6 at the Warner.

Kennedy, a recent graduate of the School of Theater, Film and Television at the University of Arizona, has been serving as an understudy to the star who plays Elle Woods. This is Kennedy’s first national tour and she’s making quite an impression.

Another Erie connection to the show is Music Director and Conductor Eddie Carney, whose father, Martin Carney, is an Erie native. The opening night of “Legally Blonde” is Eddie’s parents’ 35th anniversary. They and many family members from Erie and Northeast Ohio plan to be in attendance that night.

• A sign that the years keep rolling past in a blink of an eye was the recent celebration of Pete Rose Jr.’s 53rd birthday. Rose played for the Erie Orioles many years ago, although it seems as if it were yesterday.

Bobby Tolan, a teammate in Cincinnati with Pete Rose Sr., was Erie’s manager that year and he looked after young Rose during that difficult time. It was when Pete Sr. was embroiled in the gambling scandal that ended his career in baseball.

• Sorry to see that popular newspaper columnist Michael Gerson recently succumbed to cancer at the age of 58. Gerson, a former speechwriter for George W. Bush, later became a popular columnist. His columns appeared for years in the Erie Times-News.

• A sign has been posted saying “The sidewalk is open” near the construction site of the Richford Hotel addition and the expansion of the Experience Children’s Museum. It’s good to see so many construction projects under way downtown, but you can’t help but feel sorry for businesses like Glass Growers, which seems buried amid all the scaffolding and equipment.

• HBO is running another in its “Hard Knocks” pro football shows, and this one, “Hard Knocks in Season,” features the Arizona Cardinals. It’s been primarily focusing on Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, although Erie’s James Conner is also getting quite a bit of airtime.

As usual, Conner comes off as the classy veteran and team leader ― just as he was at McDowell High School, the University of Pittsburgh and the Steelers.

• Looks like workers are dredging inside Presque Isle Bay, east of Dobbins Landing. That area has received quite a face-lift in recent years.

• The Cleveland house featured in the popular movie “A Christmas Story” is for sale. Located at 3159 West 11th St. in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, the house also includes five buildings on seven parcels and three parking lots.

The current owner, Brian Jones, who invested a lot of money in returning the house to what it looked like when Ralphie lived there, said the new owner must be willing to care for It as a piece of Americana.

Obituary:Carolyn Fischer Bauman

• Her family and many friends are so sorry that Carolyn Fischer Bauman lost her courageous fight against pancreatic cancer. Carolyn was a devoted wife and mother, and also an excellent tennis player. She was only 63 and will be greatly missed.

Kevin Cuneo can be reached at keving.cuneo1844@gmail.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Holiday Themed Events Happening this Weekend in Erie

According to VisitErie, there are a lot of holiday events kicking off this weekend. The following holiday events are taking place this weekend:. Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland: December 1st - 31st, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Presque Isle Lights: December 1st - January 3rd, 6 -9 p.m. Downtown d'Lights: December 2nd,...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Halls decked for Victorian Holidays at Watson-Curtze Mansion

As soon as Thanksgiving is over, Christmas decorations start to go up all over the city. One of the must-see sights is the Watson-Curtze Mansion, as volunteers at the Hagen History Center decked the halls for a Victorian holiday special. The Hagen History Center’s annual Victorian Holidays returns on Dec. 1, and we got a […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pieces of the Past: Kinzua

When you scoot up 59 and pass the dam what do you think of? The majestic beauty of the scenery? Maybe you drive across the Casey Bridge and get a peak at the boats, or the people off to the right on the sand at Kinzua beach. I know I...
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Festival of Trees Winners Announced

After a long holiday weekend of voting, we have the winners from this year's Festival of Trees. Erie News Now's military-themed tree won this year's people's choice award. It was decorated by Potratz Floral. The tree reflected the station's work with local veterans with The Wall That Heals and Vietnam...
27 First News

Windy and cold to lake effect snow: Where the heaviest will fall

(WKBN) — A powerful storm is moving through the region with strong gusty wind and falling temperatures. We will turn even colder tonight with lake effect snow showers developing off of Lake Erie. How high did the wind gust today?. Wind gusts ramped up as a cold front moved...
OHIO STATE
erienewsnow.com

Santa & Mrs. Claus will Light up Perry Square during Downtown d'Lights

Downtown d'Lights will return this Friday. Downtown d'Lights, presented by UPMC Health Plan, will take place in Perry Square. The event will feature the lighting of park decorations and the Downtown Holiday Tree. Erie Downtown Partnership partnered with multiple organizations to make a bigger impact on the community during this...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Wine on the Lake to Return to Bayfront Convention Center

After a two-year break, Wine on the Lake will return next year. Erie News Now General Manager, Pam Forsyth, made the formal announcement today on First at 4. The longtime event brings in wineries from all over our region, to Erie's Bayfront Convention Center. Wine lover are able to talk with wine makers and taste test different blends before buying.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Bank Sports Park Hosts Foam Dart Battles Every Monday

The Erie Bank Sports Park hosted a unique event Monday night. Foam dart aficionados of Erie and surrounding townships gathered at the park to do battle with the Erie Foam Dart League. They use foam dart battles for fun, family-friendly fitness as well as to teach our youth important character-traits...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Christmas at the Station returns to Lake Shore Rail

The North East community was able to enjoy lunch in a dining car on Sunday afternoon. The meal was the Christmas at the Station event at Lake Shore Rail. The historical society and non-profit have been keeping busy with this event for 51 years. All of the money raised goes toward the continued preservation of […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Newsmaker: Conneaut Lake Ice House Festival kicks off this weekend

Outside of one significant snowfall earlier this month, temperatures have been pretty mild so far, but that doesn’t matter to the folks putting on this year’s annual Conneaut Lake Ice House festival. The family fun event returns this weekend and you’re invited. Sandy Eldridge of Conneaut Lake...
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
YourErie

Lake effect kicks into gear tonight

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Colder air is coming into the region this afternoon and will lead to some lake effect snow bands tonight into tomorrow morning. The WSW flow will favor the lake shore counties, including downtown Erie, for some accumulations. Most of the snow will fall from sundown Wednesday to midnight, but brisk winds will continue […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New detection technology at UPMC Hamot

It’s another first for UPMC Hamot. The Erie facility is the first hospital in the state to use new technology to detect lung cancer. The CelTivity microscope system is used to detect lung cancer quicker and easier. It also accelerates the accurate diagnosis of patients. Steven Kovacs, DO, said, “so it allows us to take […]
yourerie

Newsmaker: Mayor Joe Schember’s monthly update

As we inch closer to the end of the year, a lot of things are happening at city hall. Erie Mayor Joe Schember joins JET 24 Action News to talk about the latest news and updates.
YourErie

Search continues for Meadville woman missing since July

The search for a missing Meadville woman continues, but those closest to her have not given up hope. Candice Caffas, 35, was last seen on July 15. Search crews and volunteers have spent countless hours looking for her, but as the season changes, they are hoping this can create new ways to look for her. […]
MEADVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Suspect in murder case extradited back to Mercer County

A Meadville man that was held in a Columbus jail on a charge of criminal homicide has been extradited back to Mercer County. John Frank Henry Jr., 21, was brought to the Mercer County Jail Wednesday afternoon after being arrested in Columbus on November 16. Henry Jr. is a suspect...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Gusty Winds for this Wednesday

Gusty winds from a strong low pressure system will buffet the region today. Strong cold front will pass through Erie by mid morning, with wind gusts to 50mph possible as it passes. The combination of the strong winds and rain will make driving difficult today. Take special precautions on the roads today. Winds will continue to be strong tonight, though they will gradually taper to 15-25 mph tomorrow. Get the latest details at www.yourerie.com or the YE2GO app.
ERIE, PA
happi927.com

Send HELP! My heart is MELTING! Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday Superstars of the Week…Dale and Brennan! Prepare yourselves before clicking on that link! Your heart may melt, too!

Please meet Dale and Brennan. These little guys are up for adoption through the Erie Humane Society and have had quite the rough road. They showed up at the shelter scared and emaciated and in rough shape. At the time of their intake, they only weighed 4 pounds at approx 8 weeks old. But with the love and care they received from the EHS, they are now happy, healthy and ready to find their FUREVER homes! Are you ready to see them? Get ready to squeal with glee:
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy