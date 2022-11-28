ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APSU Mondays: Presentations and board meetings

By Marissa England, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
Austin Peay recently announced how one student's hard work helped land him a big presentation at the national level, and when the winter Board of Trustees meetings are taking place.

Student rocks national geology conference presentation

Austin Peay recently announced that APSU junior, Department of Geoscience student Dairian Boddy recently presented his research at the Annual Geological Society of America meeting.

His presentation "Mineralogy and Radiogenic Isotopes of a Newly Identified Zinc Vein near Russellville, Kentucky" was focused on a out-of-place rock deposit in that area.

With instruction from Dr. Erik Haroldson, APSU, Boddy started assisting with the professor's research. While driving, they noticed the deposit.

“Dr. Haroldson lit up like it was a goldmine. This is stuff that he’d been researching. He looked like a kid in a candy shop. I’ve never seen him react like this," said Boddy.

Boddy wants to continue his geoscience studies through graduate school, but is hopeful to be a "jack of all trades" as he continues down his academic and professional career.

Board of Trustees meeting

Austin Peay announced that its winter Board of Trustees meeting will be held on Dec. 2.

The meetings will start at 8:15 a.m. with the Academic Affairs Committee, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, the Executive Committee, the Business and Finance Committee and the Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter.

The entire board will then meet at 10 a.m. or after the Audit Committee. Topics will include Fall 2022 enrollment and updates for Fall 2023 admissions.

Meeting agendas will be posted in advance on the APSU Board of Trustees website.

For information on the meeting, contact the secretary to the board at clarkc@apsu.edu.

