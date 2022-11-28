Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox2detroit.com
Wrong-way driver crash totals family of 10's van on I-94
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - On Thanksgiving Day, Justin Goodell, his wife, and their eight kids and two dogs traveled from Kentucky to Michigan to visit family for the holiday. "On I-94 in Roseville, we were just cruising along on the interstate," Justin said. "I saw the headlights on the blue sedan. I saw it get into a head-on collision with another SUV."
fox2detroit.com
Teen arrested after 2 students shot outside Detroit's Henry Ford High School
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen is in custody after two Henry Ford High School students were shot after school last week. According to a statement from the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD), it is believed that the teen was "directly involved with the shooting." The suspect, who does...
fox2detroit.com
Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of murdering woman found dead in truck
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of murdering a Roseville woman and putting her body in the back of a pickup truck will undergo a psychiatric exam. Police said Stephen Freeman, 19, fled after a minor crash on Common and Hayes, near the Warren border, on Oct. 27. While checking the pickup truck, officers found the body of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz in the bed. Freeman was later caught.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Family Dollar employee shot during robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Family Dollar employee was shot during a robbery Tuesday in Detroit. According to police, two suspects walked into the store in the 2200 block of W. Davison around 6 p.m. and demanded money from a 23-year-old employee. He complied. The suspects then demanded that he...
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.
fox2detroit.com
Relative of Northville family killed by drunk driver fights to change industry standards
FOX 2 (WJBK) - It has been one year since President Joe Biden signed a law that mandates automakers install alcohol detection systems in all new vehicles. The law honors the five members of the Abbas family from Northville, who were struck and killed by a drunk driver back in 2019.
fox2detroit.com
18-year-old shot to death in parking lot of Highland Park apartment
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A shooting Monday evening at a Highland Park apartment complex left an 18-year-old man dead. Police said the victim was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Gabrielle Apartments and Townhomes just after 6 p.m. when two unknown male suspects approached him and shot him.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit 2-year-old found after police say she was kidnapped by dad
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a father after they said he kidnapped his 2-year-old daughter from her home in Detroit on Sunday. According to police, 35-year-old Najja Macon broke into a home on Dale Street, just northeast of Telegraph and I-96 on the city's west side.
fox2detroit.com
Woman who died from self-inflicted wound after police shootout and had body in trunk, identified
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The woman involved in a shootout with Dearborn police and had a body in her trunk was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound and has been identified, Michigan State Police said late Monday. The driver was identified as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, Tennessee. The victim...
fox2detroit.com
Victim run over, killed in parking lot of Madison Heights T-Mobile
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died after he was run over by a vehicle during a fight in the parking lot of a Madison Heights T-Mobile store Friday. Police said the 50-year-old victim was run over by a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows when he got out of his Saturn Ion in the parking lot near 14 Mile and I-75 around 6:30 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Documents: Driver originally from Pontiac had violent history with dead girlfriend in trunk
FOX 2 (WJBK) - More details are emerging after a Tennessee woman with a body in her trunk crashed into a house at the Dearborn-Detroit border, resulting in a shootout with police and a self-inflicted fatal wound by the driver. Three months before Eleni Kassa’s remains were found in the...
fox2detroit.com
Man dead after driving off Oakland County road, uprooting tree during crash
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man's body was found inside a crashed vehicle Tuesday morning in Oakland County. According to police, a driver in Groveland Township saw a vehicle in the ditch in the 200 block of Grange Hall Road just after 8:30 a.m. The driver checked on the vehicle, which was cold, and saw a person inside.
fox2detroit.com
Police Chief James White provides update on violent Thanksgiving that left several dead, hurt
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White provided updates on a violent Thanksgiving weekend that started with a fatal shooting on the holiday. A customer was shot and killed by a gas station employee during an argument Thursday. Police said James Kelly shot the victim at the gas...
fox2detroit.com
SUV crashes through Brush Street barrier, falls onto I-75
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An SUV managed to bust through an overpass barrier over I-75 and fall onto the highway below early Tuesday morning in Detroit. Michigan State Police redirected traffic for several hours while it cleared the freeway, which was covered with debris from the falling vehicle. The incident...
fox2detroit.com
Monroe County deputies cracking down on speeding through February
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Monroe County Sheriff's deputies will be conducting extra speed patrols through February 2023 in an effort to reduce crashes. "The effects of speeding are deadly," said Sheriff Troy Goodnough. "We see people speeding every day. We are asking drivers to slow down, in your neighborhoods and on your local roads, to help keep everyone safe. You need to always obey the posted speed limit."
fox2detroit.com
Family of 15-year-old shot after Detroit tree lighting increases Crime Stoppers cash reward
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The 15-year-old shot near the Christmas tree lighting in Downtown Detroit will continue his road to recovery from home. The teen, who we are not naming, was released from Detroit Children’s Hospital Monday night. His father who asked not be identified is pleading for justice.
fox2detroit.com
Woman killed in shoot-out with Dearborn police, missing Tennesee woman found dead in trunk
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are a few new details after a woman was killed by Dearborn police in a shoot-out and another woman, who was reported missing ten days ago from Tennessee, was found dead in the trunk of the car. UPDATE (Monday night): The driver was identified...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed in elevator dispute in Greektown
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Among the shootings that Detroit police responded to over the weekend was one incident on Monroe Street in Greektown where a confrontation over an elevator turned deadly. Detroit police say a dispute over one individual not holding an elevator for another escalated to a fatal shooting...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police look for suspect, person of interest after shooting outside Midtown bar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for the shooter and a person of interest after a fatal shooting outside a Midtown bar Nov. 19. According to police, a man shot and killed a 34-year-old man outside Third Street Bar just before 1:40 a.m. The suspect had a beard...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, ATVs, and more in December -- See the auction schedule
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Cars, trucks, ATVs, and more are going up for auction soon in Detroit. The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions where you can find all sorts of vehicles. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make...
Comments / 0