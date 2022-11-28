MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Monroe County Sheriff's deputies will be conducting extra speed patrols through February 2023 in an effort to reduce crashes. "The effects of speeding are deadly," said Sheriff Troy Goodnough. "We see people speeding every day. We are asking drivers to slow down, in your neighborhoods and on your local roads, to help keep everyone safe. You need to always obey the posted speed limit."

MONROE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO