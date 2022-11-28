ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Park, MI

fox2detroit.com

Wrong-way driver crash totals family of 10's van on I-94

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - On Thanksgiving Day, Justin Goodell, his wife, and their eight kids and two dogs traveled from Kentucky to Michigan to visit family for the holiday. "On I-94 in Roseville, we were just cruising along on the interstate," Justin said. "I saw the headlights on the blue sedan. I saw it get into a head-on collision with another SUV."
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of murdering woman found dead in truck

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of murdering a Roseville woman and putting her body in the back of a pickup truck will undergo a psychiatric exam. Police said Stephen Freeman, 19, fled after a minor crash on Common and Hayes, near the Warren border, on Oct. 27. While checking the pickup truck, officers found the body of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz in the bed. Freeman was later caught.
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Family Dollar employee shot during robbery

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Family Dollar employee was shot during a robbery Tuesday in Detroit. According to police, two suspects walked into the store in the 2200 block of W. Davison around 6 p.m. and demanded money from a 23-year-old employee. He complied. The suspects then demanded that he...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

18-year-old shot to death in parking lot of Highland Park apartment

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A shooting Monday evening at a Highland Park apartment complex left an 18-year-old man dead. Police said the victim was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Gabrielle Apartments and Townhomes just after 6 p.m. when two unknown male suspects approached him and shot him.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit 2-year-old found after police say she was kidnapped by dad

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a father after they said he kidnapped his 2-year-old daughter from her home in Detroit on Sunday. According to police, 35-year-old Najja Macon broke into a home on Dale Street, just northeast of Telegraph and I-96 on the city's west side.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Victim run over, killed in parking lot of Madison Heights T-Mobile

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died after he was run over by a vehicle during a fight in the parking lot of a Madison Heights T-Mobile store Friday. Police said the 50-year-old victim was run over by a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows when he got out of his Saturn Ion in the parking lot near 14 Mile and I-75 around 6:30 p.m.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

SUV crashes through Brush Street barrier, falls onto I-75

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An SUV managed to bust through an overpass barrier over I-75 and fall onto the highway below early Tuesday morning in Detroit. Michigan State Police redirected traffic for several hours while it cleared the freeway, which was covered with debris from the falling vehicle. The incident...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Monroe County deputies cracking down on speeding through February

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Monroe County Sheriff's deputies will be conducting extra speed patrols through February 2023 in an effort to reduce crashes. "The effects of speeding are deadly," said Sheriff Troy Goodnough. "We see people speeding every day. We are asking drivers to slow down, in your neighborhoods and on your local roads, to help keep everyone safe. You need to always obey the posted speed limit."
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed in elevator dispute in Greektown

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Among the shootings that Detroit police responded to over the weekend was one incident on Monroe Street in Greektown where a confrontation over an elevator turned deadly. Detroit police say a dispute over one individual not holding an elevator for another escalated to a fatal shooting...
DETROIT, MI

