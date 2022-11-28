Arguably the biggest game left on the Kansas City Chiefs 2022 schedule will take place this Sunday. They will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. As of now, Kansas City is 9-2 with the current AFC number one seed in their grasp. The Bengals are 7-4 and currently hold a wild card spot in the AFC playoff picture. Despite being in second place in the AFC North, Cincinnati is tied record-wise with the Baltimore Ravens, who have begun to struggle.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO