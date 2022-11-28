Read full article on original website
ETSU Quarterback Tyler Riddell enters the transfer portal
ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell has reportedly entered the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore retweeted a post from Farrell Portal on Wednesday evening seemingly confirming the news. Riddell led the Bucs to the Division I FCS quarterfinals as a redshirt freshman. He started all 13 games, racking up 2,464 passing yards,19...
ETSU defensive back Alijah Huzzie hits transfer portal
(WCYB) — Add another ETSU Buccaneer to the transfer portal. On Monday night, defensive back Alijah Huzzie became the latest ETSU player to enter the portal. The defensive back was one of the bright spots in 2022. Huzzie had had 59 tackles, six interceptions, and 22 passes defended. Huzzie...
Neugebauer out after one season as Bucs' OC
JOHNSON CITY — Adam Neugebauer is no longer the offensive coordinator for East Tennessee State’s football team, the university announced Monday. In a news release, the school said Neugebauer’s departure was a mutual decision. The move was not surprising considering how the Bucs’ offense struggled in what became a 3-8 season.
Fritts signs with King University
Hannah Fritts made a dream come true last Tuesday when she committed to play softball for King University. Hannah has already accomplished so much in softball at JCHS, and now she has the opportunity to play college softball close to home, where fans can continue to watch her play. Fritts said, “I’m excited to join a school and team with a very positive and uplifting atmosphere where I can continue to play the sport that I love.”
App State Announces Football Staff Change
BOONE, N.C. – Defensive coordinator Dale Jones has left the program, App State announced Monday. Jones coached for 26 seasons as an App State assistant and was part of 237 Mountaineer wins. He coached in Boone 26 of the last 27 years, including the last three as defensive coordinator.
High School Standouts: Crockett’s Tyson taking lessons from the gridiron
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – David Crockett senior Alex Tyson got a later start on the gridiron than some of his teammates, but it never stopped him from strapping on a helmet in eighth grade. “I was just like – everybody else is playing it in middle school – I can play it too,” he recalled. […]
Beason leads David Crockett to another win over South Greene
David Crockett turned back South Greene for the second time in five days with a 72-65 victory on Tuesday night at the Pioneers’ gym. The Pioneers defeated the Rebels in the Hardee’s Classic semifinals last Friday night.
Investigation finds 'issues' with Newport Utilities
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several issues including wasteful spending and poor oversight over a five-year period. Investigation finds ‘issues’ with Newport Utilities. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several...
Tennessee school district report cards show uneven attendance at local schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual report card for districts and schools across the state this week. One of the top figures on the report – attendance – revealed an unequal recovery of pandemic attendance, with economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities having much higher rates of absenteeism. […]
Tennessee releases 2021-22 school report cards
The Tennessee Department of Education has released a new statewide school report card detailing how our local schools are performing. The online report card includes a wide variety of statistics: math and language arts performance, the percentage of students chronically absent, student teacher ratios, money spent on education and more. The numbers show comparisons to the state average.
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
Four graduate Sullivan County Recovery Court
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four participants graduated Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court Tuesday night, as proud friends and family watched. “It’s been a long journey, you know I started when I was 20 weeks pregnant,” one of the graduates, Monica, said. “I was addicted to suboxone, and I didn’t want to have a drug-addicted baby, […]
2022 Virginia Business Person of the Year: Jim McGlothlin
Jim McGlothlin had never really thought much about paintings. He was more of a music guy, a fan of Elvis, whom he saw in concert six months before the King’s 1977 death. But the art of the deal — in this case, winning a valuable artwork at an auction — was a familiar feeling.
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Local high school students earn ServSafe certificate
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — A requirement for restaurant managers... 15 students in the culinary arts program at David Crockett High School passed their ServSafe manager exam. It shows that I’m capable of doing more than I thought I was before I came into it." The course allows students...
Search for new director of Sullivan County Schools
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Schools is on the search for its next director of schools. School officials narrowed their search to three candidates, each being interviewed publically Monday. This comes as current Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski plans to retire at the end of June. Each of the three candidates comes from an […]
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
Washington County, Tenn. commissioners reject cryptocurrency mine settlement
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Washington County, Tennessee commissioners rejected a proposed settlement Monday with cryptocurrency mine operator Red Dog Technologies and the mine’s landlord BrightRidge. However, that may not be the final word. The room erupted in applause at the emotional meeting after commissioners voted to reject...
JCPD lawsuit: Still at large ‘Voe’ called 911 with officers outside his door holding warrant
Editor’s Note: News Channel 11 has obtained three 911 calls from May 5, 2021 placed by “Robert Voe” (pseudonym) as Johnson City Police stood outside his locked apartment door attempting to arrest him on a sealed federal warrant. That unsuccessful arrest attempt is one key to a federal lawsuit former U.S. Attorney Kateri “Kat” Dahl […]
