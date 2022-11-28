Hannah Fritts made a dream come true last Tuesday when she committed to play softball for King University. Hannah has already accomplished so much in softball at JCHS, and now she has the opportunity to play college softball close to home, where fans can continue to watch her play. Fritts said, “I’m excited to join a school and team with a very positive and uplifting atmosphere where I can continue to play the sport that I love.”

