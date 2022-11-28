ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Devin White and Lavonte David Hold Bucs’ Defensive Team Dinner

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense has kept them in a number of games this season. The Bucs' record doesn't allow you to see how well they have played even while dealing with injuries throughout the season. The offense has been putrid, but the defense has been the opposite of that.
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Chargers’ Pass Protection Looks to Rebound Against Raiders Following Rough Patch

COSTA MESA – Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has hit the turf at an alarming rate the last two weeks. After starting the season as the least-sacked quarterback across the first 10 weeks of the season – being brought down 12 times during that stretch – Herbert has taken a beating of late.
Tri-City Herald

Dallas Goedert Gives Positive Update on Shoulder Injury

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert was in the locker room Wednesday without a sling on his injured shoulder and noted that he's feeling good and hopes to be ready to play when he's eligible to come off injured reserve, which would be Dec. 18 at Chicago. Goedert...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Injury Update on Jayden Daniels Ahead of Georgia Matchup

Last weekend, LSU's quarterback Jayden Daniels briefly exited the game against Texas A&M with what seemed to be a foot injury that he was dealing with. During Brian Kelly's press conference earlier in the week he said that Daniels was walking around in a boot on Sunday but was not dealing with a high ankle sprain.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tri-City Herald

‘The Poster Child’: How Dorance Armstrong Is Proving The Cowboys Right

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong is enjoying a career season. Part of the much-vaunted Cowboys defense that leads the NFL in sacks with 45, Armstrong has taken giant, consistent strides, and it hasn't gone unnoticed. In fact, maybe he deserves notice as "the prototype'' - or, "the poster child,''...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction

The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Another on Way Back from IR

NASHVILLE – Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that two Tennessee Titans currently on injured reserve had a chance to return to practice. Ola Adeniyi, a veteran linebacker/special teams performer, was designated for return to practice Wednesday. That decision started a three-week window in which he can practice with the team but not count against the 53-man active roster. It also means he could be back on the active roster and in the lineup as soon as Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

All-Time Georgia vs All-Time LSU, Who Wins?

LSU - Joe Burrow. No, Aaron Murray wasn’t a No. 1 Draft pick, but he was inarguably a much better college quarterback than Matthew Stafford. Murray still holds the SEC record for career passing yards (13,166). Burrow of course has maybe the most impressive seasons throwing the football in the history of the sport. In his Heisman-season at LSU, Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns on his way to a national championship.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys ‘Full Steam Ahead’ in Pursuit of OBJ, Says McCarthy

Any worries about the Dallas Cowboys pulling out of the race to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been vanquished. ... which doesn't mean there aren't other reasons to worry. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the Cowboys have not changed their high level of interest...
DALLAS, TX

