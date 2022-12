Their carjacking plot fell flat. A trio of hapless Brooklyn crooks were arrested in New Jersey Wednesday after police said they stole a woman’s car — only to find the vehicle had a flat tire and wouldn’t take them very far. According to a statement from the Englishtown Police Department, a woman was sitting in her 2015 Mazda 3 in the parking lot of a Walgreens on Gordons Corner Road at 9 a.m. when three men approached and forced her out of the vehicle. Cops said the carjackers sped away, driving eastbound on Gordons Corner Road toward Route 9 — still unaware...

ENGLISHTOWN, NJ ・ 17 MINUTES AGO