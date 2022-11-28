Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Loxley’s Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade Happening December 9thAna KimberLoxley, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
Four Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Thanks to Senator Richard Shelby's Vision & Passion, Port of Mobile is the 'Fastest Growing Container Port in the U.S.'Zack LoveMobile, AL
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Roofs ripped from homes in Howardtown area of Washington County by tornado
HOWARDTOWN, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Howardtown, near Tibbie, AL were counting their blessings after a suspected tornado tore through the Washington County community early Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022. Trees were snapped and roofs blown from homes. “I’m just thankful and blessed,” said Rose Parnell. “God had his hand...
House fire on St. Stephens Road, no one inside: Mobile Fire Rescue
UPDATE (9:54 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said they responded to the home at around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday night. There were no people in the house and the fire was in the attic. Crews “successfully extinguished without incident.” An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire and damages to the home. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Morning storm system causes damage across southwest Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning line of severe weather has caused damage across southwest Alabama. Reports coming into FOX10 News indicates extensive damage in Washington County. Among the damage reports there:. Damage to Fruitdale High School. Damage to home along Sawmill Road northwest of Tibbie. Trees down along...
utv44.com
Bus pickup delays in Mobile, Washington Co Schools closed
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — From Mobile County Public Schools:. Due to the severe weather, our bus routes are delayed this morning by one hour. Schools will start at the regular time. Please monitor the conditions along your route to school and take the necessary precautions. Due to the severe weather, all student absences and tardies will be excused today. All employees are to report to work at the regular time.
utv44.com
Saraland Police Dept. receives robo call threat in reference to Saraland High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Several schools across Alabama went into lockdown after a series of hoax active shooter calls Tuesday morning. Saraland High School was one of of those that went on a soft lockdown Tuesday as a precaution but there was never any real threat to students or faculty.
Damage reported in south Alabama after severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms. A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had […]
2 arrested in stolen vehicle in Saraland: Mobile Police
UPDATE (10:52 p.m.): Mobile police said the two people arrested were 29-year-old Taylor Gage Crawford of Chunchula and 28-year-old Evan Jacob Weaver of Baton Rouge, La. SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested in Saraland Wednesday afternoon after leading police in a car chase, according to the Mobile Police Department. The two stole a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard reports on up to 860 thousand gallons of sewer overflows
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board has reported on numerous Sewer Overflows caused by heavy rains on November 28. The cause of the discharge at 1820 First Avenue is a suspected power surge that tripped the lift station circuit breakers. Signs were placed at each location...
USA Health opens new building in Baldwin County
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County now have another place to seek medical treatment as USA Health opens the new 50,000 square foot Mapp Family Campus. The facility was named in honor of Louis and Melinda Mapp, two longtime volunteers. The Mapps once owned the land at the corner of State Route 104 and 181, but chose to donate the land so […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Armed robber puts victims in deep freeze
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile police say an armed gunman gave his victims the “cold shoulder” during a hold-up at a south Mobile grocery store. This is 44-year-old Christopher Joseph. According to investigators, earlier this month, Joseph decided to do a little “early morning shopping” at the Fulton Grocery on Dauphin Island Parkway -- for cash. They say he walked into the store, around 1:30 a.m., pulled a gun, and demanded the cashier give him all the money from the drawer, and his cell phone. After getting the money, Joseph then herded the cashier, and a couple of customers into the store’s freezer, according to the Mobile Police Department. They say he then fired a single shot before running out of the store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Residents in Mobile County prepare for threat of severe weather Tuesday evening
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - As FOX10 kept track of the threat of severe weather Tuesday, we wanted to hear from you on how you prepare. “I absolutely just heed the warnings. If there’s a tornado warning, I take it seriously because we all want our families to be safe and taken care of. So, we just find a safe spot and make sure that we see tomorrow,” Ian Stone said.
1 arrested in connection to Paparazzi Club shooting: Mobile Police
UPDATE (11:25 p.m.): Lieutenant Stanley Ladnier with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested 28-year old John McCarroll and charged him with four counts of assault in the first degree for the shooting at Paparazzi Lounge early Saturday morning. Ladnier said three people who were shot are fine, while the fourth one remains in “critical […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Tornado causes extensive damage in Fruitdale
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just a scene of destruction as you look at the aftermath of a suspected tornado that touched down near County Road 1 in Fruitdale. Trees were split in two and uprooted, downed power lines, pieces of wood, metal, and other debris were tossed left and right... and homes were torn apart.
Drive by shooting on Betbeze Street, 2 injured: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said two people were shot at by “unknown subjects” while parked on Betbeze Street and a woman’s car window was shot out by a stray bullet, according to a release. Officers were called to a local hospital at around 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 for two men who were […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 arrested in connection to police chase where speeds reached over 100 mph
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A blazing-fast police pursuit on Wednesday reached speeds of more than 100 mph and ended about 30 minutes later with two people taken into custody. Taylor Gage Crawford, 29, of Chunchula, and Evan Jacob Weaver, 28, of Baton Rouge, La., face multiple charges stemming from...
WALA-TV FOX10
Armed robbery reported at Spring Hill College
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are looking for the person who they say robbed a Spring Hill College student at gunpoint. According to an email and a text that was sent to students tonight, the robber entered Mobile Hall through the front door, which was propped open. Spring Hill...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Schools fear fentanyl could find its way onto campuses through vape pens
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Concerns over the number of students vaping has prompted an urgent warning to parents from Baldwin County Schools. This comes on the heels of a similar warning last month from Daphne Police. THC and synthetic marijuana in vape pens is already a problem and now there are concerns fentanyl may be next.
Michigan man arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly breaking into home, stealing truck: sheriff’s office reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Michigan man is behind bars in Escambia County after allegedly breaking into an Escambia County home and stealing a truck and a gun. James Lee Mitchell, 50, of Flint, Mi., was charged with vehicle theft, burglary and grand theft of a firearm. Deputies said Mitchell traveled north from Marion […]
WEAR
Tornado Watch for Northwest Florida expires
A tornado watch expired in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A Tornado Warning was issued for Baldwin and Escambia counties until 5:45 a.m., but has since expired. Some areas in North Escambia County saw storm damage, while multiple schools in Okaloosa County experienced power outages.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Suspects snatch woman’s car keys, try to find her vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A spare car key helped a woman get away from a pair of would-be car thieves, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the Bel Air Apartments at 505 Bel Air Blvd., around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, the woman reported that two males approached her, snatched her car keys out of her hand and then fled to the parking lot trying to locate her vehicle.
Comments / 4