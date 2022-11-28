Read full article on original website
Arguably the biggest game left on the Kansas City Chiefs 2022 schedule will take place this Sunday. They will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. As of now, Kansas City is 9-2 with the current AFC number one seed in their grasp. The Bengals are 7-4 and currently hold a wild card spot in the AFC playoff picture. Despite being in second place in the AFC North, Cincinnati is tied record-wise with the Baltimore Ravens, who have begun to struggle.
As if the first two-thirds of this NFL season hasn’t provided enough drama, Week 13 is sure to deliver one of the more memorable and noteworthy weeks of the season. Deshaun Watson is back for the Browns after an 11-game suspension and faces off against his former team in the Texans. Two-time reigning MVP winner Aaron Rodgers headlines a list of star passers with questionable tags ahead of this week. At the same time, current award favorite Patrick Mahomes prepares for a vengeance spot against last year’s AFC champion Bengals. Here’s a look at the Week 13 odds at BetMGM and the...
