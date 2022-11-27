Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Clean Lakes Alliance’s Mendota Freeze Contest returns for 11th year
MADISON, Wis. — Calling all weather enthusiasts: the 11th annual Mendota Freeze Contest is now underway. The Clean Lakes Alliance is again hosting the contest for people to guess when Madison’s largest lake will freeze over. People who guess the correct date will be entered to win a $1,000 Lands End gift card.
x1071.com
Car Crashes into Wisconsin River Near Sauk City
Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into the Wisconsin River on Highway 12 heading into Sauk City on Thursday morning. Dane County dispatch said it was first notified of the crash by Sauk County dispatch just before 8am. Dane County officials are handling the investigation because the crash happened on the Dane County side of the river. Preliminary reports from the scene indicate there was only one person in the car at the time of the crash. That person, a 50-year-old man from Circle Pines, Minnesota, was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries he sustained in the crash but is expected to be okay.
x1071.com
Habitat takes lead on $2 million affordable housing project in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – Almost every part of what it takes to build a home has become more expensive in the past few years, but with the help of a multi-million dollar state grant in Sun Prairie, help is on the way. Leaders from Habitat for Humanity will rely...
x1071.com
Prep work underway on Madison outdoor ice rinks, but no firm opening date yet
MADISON, Wis. — Work is underway to prepare Madison’s outdoor skating rinks for the winter season, but don’t pull out the skates just yet. The various ice rinks across the city are in differing stages of assembly, but until temperatures fall a bit more they won’t be ready for action. So far, there’s no set date as to when they’ll open.
x1071.com
WATCH: November In the 608
MADISON, Wis. — As we head into the final month of 2022, here’s a look back at the people and places we visited In the 608 in November. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
x1071.com
Dane County Veterans Services opens new office on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Veterans Services agency celebrated the opening of its new office on Madison’s north side Wednesday afternoon. The new office is located at 1709 Aberg Avenue Suite 2. It’s near other community resources, including the Vet Center and the Department of Workforce Development, and free parking, officials said.
x1071.com
Madison’s try for an Amtrak stop picking up steam
MADISON, Wis. — Last year’s federal infrastructure bill provides billions in funding for a nationwide railway system, and Amtrak says Madison is among the most important locations in the Midwest. The city of Madison unveiled its Passenger Rail Station Study Wednesday morning, identifying six potential Amtrak station locations....
x1071.com
Madison Nitty Gritty will not reopen before Dec. 13 after fire
MADISON, Wis. — Patrons hoping to go to the Nitty Gritty in downtown Madison will have to wait a few more weeks. The restaurant, which was damaged in a fire earlier this month, will not reopen until Dec. 13 at the earliest. No one was hurt in the fire; the Madison Fire Department has not said what may have caused it.
x1071.com
More lane closures scheduled for Madison’s ‘hairball’ intersection this week
MADISON, Wis. — Some lanes of Madison’s hairball intersection east of Monona Terrace will once again be shut down this week as crews work to wrap up construction work for the year. Officials said the outside lanes for both northbound John Nolen Drive and southbound Blair Street will...
x1071.com
New Engineering Partnership Between UW-P and Madison College
A signing ceremony on Monday will mark a new step in the partnership between UW-Platteville and Madison College. The updated agreement will designate Madison College as an official UW-Platteville Engineering Partnerships site, adding the UW-Platteville Bachelor of Science degree in industrial and systems engineering to the existing pathways for the UW-Platteville Bachelor of Science degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering available to Madison College students. The signing ceremony will be at 1pm Monday at Sesquicentennial Hall.
x1071.com
Workers near site of State Street shooting describe the frightening event: ‘Stuff like this kind of pushes people away’
MADISON, Wis. — State Street is one of Madison’s most iconic streets. Though the news of Tuesday’s shooting left some of its businesses slightly rattled by what happened, it was back to work as usual on Wednesday. “That’s not something that we really hear down here on...
x1071.com
UScellular donates $5K to The River Food Pantry on Giving Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. — The River Food Pantry received two donations from wireless provider UScellular in honor of Giving Tuesday. UScellular gave the food pantry $2,500 worth of food and bathroom items and another $2,500 cash donation for its veterans drive. “Giving Tuesday is just one way to give to...
x1071.com
UW Health: Flu cases have more than quadrupled since start of month
MADISON, Wis. — Flu cases at UW Health more than quadrupled in the first three weeks of November, hospital officials warned Tuesday. The healthcare provider saw 190 positive cases last week, more than any peak the hospital had last season. Last season’s highest week was 125 cases in mid-December.
x1071.com
Madison police identify suspect in State Street shooting; man believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have identified the suspect in a State Street shooting that sent another man to a hospital Tuesday afternoon. Police Chief Shon Barnes said 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson, who has ties to the Milwaukee area, is believed to be “armed and dangerous.”. Police said a...
x1071.com
Annual tree lighting ceremony held at New Glarus Depot
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Downtown New Glarus is ready for the holiday season following a tree lighting ceremony at the village’s depot building. Thursday’s tree lighting served as a kickoff to the community’s season of holiday events, including the Christkindli Market that begins Friday, Bekah Stauffacher, the executive director of the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce, said.
x1071.com
Apartment above Beaver Dam bar evacuated for fire
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An apartment above a Beaver Dam bar was evacuated Monday night because of a fire. Crews were called to the Thirsty Beaver just before 8:50 p.m. A fire was found on the second floor. Firefighters entered the building and were able to extinguish the flames.
x1071.com
Darlington Police Cite Woman From Platteville For Marijuana
A woman from Platteville was found with marijuana during a traffic stop last week in Lafayette County. Darlington police say 23 year old Julianna Williams of Platteville was cited Thursday around 6:45 PM for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Highway 81.
x1071.com
Columbia Co. business owner sentenced to year in prison for not paying tax withholdings to IRS
MADISON, Wis. — The owner of a Columbia County business was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison after pleading guilty to not paying employee tax withholdings to the IRS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. Christa Johnson, 57, of Cambria, was also...
x1071.com
One person hospitalized in State Street shooting; suspect still at large
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said one person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a shooting on State Street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said officers responded to the 100 block of State Street just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Barnes said the victim was conscious and alert when officers made contact.
x1071.com
Fort Atkinson woman sentenced to life in prison for killing grandmother, setting fire to house
JEFFERSON, Wis. — Elizabeth Durkee, the Fort Atkinson woman who killed her grandmother and set fire to a home while the woman’s body was still inside, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a pair of charges in the case. In exchange for guilty...
