fox56news.com
"Inflatables House" has electrified crowds for 20 years
The house on Lexington's Toronto Road is hidden by the crowd of inflatables that fill the yard each Christmas season. "Inflatables House" has electrified crowds for 20 years.
fox56news.com
UK's DanceBlue surpasses 'No Shave November' goal
DanceBlue surpassed its original goal by raising a total of $36,699. DanceBlue's final fundraiser of the year will be on Dec. 2 at Bear and the Butcher from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
WKYT 27
Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
fox56news.com
A week in a shack: Jessamine Co. man furthers conversation around homelessness
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holidays are often a time of giving and receiving gifts, of eating and celebrating. For many, unfortunately, each day is a struggle, especially as temperatures continue to drop. One Jessamine County man is sacrificing the many things we consider normal in life to...
Lexington’s ‘Inflatables House’ has electrified crowds for two decades
In the light of day, the yard at 200 Toronto Road looks like it was hit by a tornado, with plastic and fabric, stakes and wires scattered all about. But with the press of just a few buttons, homeowner Johnny Richie makes that yard come to life.
fox56news.com
Lexington church selling Christmas trees to stop childhood trafficking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A local church is embracing the season of giving by selling Christmas trees for a worthy cause. Man O’ War Church is taking part in the “Buy a Tree, Change a Life” program for the sixth year. The project is part of a nationwide effort to stop childhood trafficking.
hazard-herald.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Lexington
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Lexington-Fayette, KY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox56news.com
Berea food bank giving meals to last a week
In honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments.
fox56news.com
Georgetown PD on how to prevent porch pirates this holiday season
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — More than $11 billion was spent on Cyber Monday which means more packages will be soon arriving on porches across Kentucky. You have most likely seen the videos of thieves, often referred to as porch pirates, snatching packages from unsuspecting victims. With a rise...
fox56news.com
How Berea Food Bank reversed Giving Tuesday
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — For Giving Tuesday, the Berea Food Bank put the giving aspect in reverse, by donating food instead of receiving donations. The food bank has been visiting the Silver Creek Low-Income Housing Apartments biweekly to hand out food donations, but on Tuesday, it made an extra trip, delivering enough food supply for an entire week.
fox56news.com
Lexington parking fines can be forgiven with donations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The opportunity to have parking fees forgiven is here once again, with the added perk of helping with a crucial need. LEXPARK’s ‘Food for Fines’ program gives people with parking tickets the chance to donate canned food items to have fees reduced. Every 10 cans will reward $15 off any outstanding parking citation. There’s no limit to how much can be donated. Fee reductions can be applied to more than one citation, as well as past-due citations.
AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash
In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
fox56news.com
Applications open for Fair Chance Academy
The Fair Chance Academy shows business leaders how to create a better environment for workers in need of a fresh start.
WKYT 27
Sneak peek at special Maker’s Mark bottles to benefit LexArts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is known for horses and bourbon, and LexArts is celebrating both this week. Along the painted Horse Mania statues that dotted the city, some special bottles of Marker’s Mark are being auctioned off to benefit the arts organization. The Whisky Wall of Wonder doesn’t...
fox56news.com
Lexington proposal for short-term rentals
The city council is proposing a regulation that would require rental owners to register with the city, set maximum occupancy events.
fox56news.com
Still time to donate to DanceBlue’s ‘No Shave November’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — DanceBlue surpassed its original goal by raising a total of $36,699. DanceBlue’s final fundraiser of the year will be on Dec. 2 at Bear and the Butcher from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. To participate in the fundraiser just mention DanceBlue to your...
fox56news.com
Giving Tuesday kicks off in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Blue Grass Community Foundation is hosting an online giving campaign which fittingly kicks off today on Giving Tuesday. Money raised will help hundreds of nonprofits across the state. Foundation leaders said the event is critical to the goal of continuing to improve the...
fox56news.com
Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree
When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
fox56news.com
Report ranks Lexington among top in nation for equality
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The city of Lexington is being recognized as one of the best in the nation for its LGBTQ+ community. The Human Rights Campaign, a national civil rights organization, ranks Lexington among the top 4% of cities nationwide for equality. “Lexington has risen to the...
smileypete.com
Webb Companies Celebrates 50 Years
The Webb Companies have shaped the look of Lexington, both downtown and in the suburbs. Now, as the company responsible for the Lexington Financial Center, Victorian Square, Festival Market, Lexington Green, Regency Center, Tates Creek Shopping Center, Palomar Center and more celebrates its 50th anniversary, the next generation of Webbs is putting its mark of influence on central Kentucky and beyond.
