ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Mater Dei throws triumphant parade after state title win

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcMcj_0jPQcg7300

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In a story 22 years in the making, the Mater Dei Wildcats have taken home another state title.

The Mater Dei Football team made the trip up to Indy for the Class 2A Football State game, and returned as champions.

No. 3 Michigan beats Ohio State for 2nd straight year, 45-23

After beating Andrean, the Wildcats came back home on firetrucks Sunday afternoon. The team then went down Franklin Street while the community cheered and celebrated their victory. After the parade, they went back to the school to celebrate.

“I’m just so proud of everyone. And then I want to also thank the fans. You guys really show up every single game and it really makes it so much easier for us to play,” says one of the players. “You guys all have our back and we really rally behind you guys. I want to thank the coaches. I truly do believe we have the best coaches in the state.”

The last time the Wildcats took home a state title was in 2000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

OC Team Qualifies for Pop Warner Football Super Bowl

A south Orange County Pop Warner football team is gearing up to participate in the youth league’s Super Bowl in Florida this weekend. The Saddleback Valley Blue Bears will compete in the 10-year-old level in Orlando, starting Saturday. The team is leaving for Florida on Thursday, according to Kristin Bracic, proud mom of linebacker Sebastian Bracic.
ORLANDO, FL
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Fans, bands and spirit members support their teams during CIF football finals

Orange fans support the Panthers during Friday night’s CIF Division 6 championship game with San Jacinto. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Fans showed up in big numbers for the CIF championship football games last weekend including: Orange vs. San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium; Cypress vs. Downey at Western; Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco at the Rose Bowl and Northwood vs. Lakewood at Lakewood.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Spun

Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Message from the CIF-SS Commissioner: One for the ages

After last weekend, except for Girls Individual Tennis Championships that will proceed this week, our CIF Southern Section Fall Sports Championships have concluded. We were able to conduct all our championships on schedule, with exciting competitions across the broad spectrum of Fall Sports, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished by our member schools and our staff over the last several weeks. Working together, as we always have, has resulted in our continuing effort to build on the momentum and successes we were able to experience during the 2021-2022 school year and I am very grateful to everyone involved who has made that happen so far in 2022-2023.
HEMET, CA
csulauniversitytimes.com

Cal State LA professor dies

On Monday, November 14, faculty and the Chemistry and Biochemistry department were shocked to hear about the passing of long-time professor Chellappah Chanmugathas at 82. He passed away suddenly after his blood pressure dropped, according to his wife, Rada Chanmugathas. Chanmugathas taught organic chemistry at Cal State LA as a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Preview of 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival

The 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival is taking place Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free all-day festival attracts thousands of attendees and this year the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is part of the event. La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano joined us live...
LA HABRA, CA
Daily Trojan

USC’S second-in-command announces resignation

Effective Jan. 1, Charles F. Zukoski will resign as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, according to a community message emailed Nov. 22 from President Carol L. Folt. “I want to thank Provost Zukoski for his dedication and service to USC, our faculty, staff, students, and communities,” Folt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

Irene Cruz Named Co-Anchor for KABC Weekend Morning News

Irene Cruz has been named weekend morning anchor at Los Angeles ABC owned station KABC. Cruz posted the news on social media saying she is”officially joining” Marc Cota-Robles and Tony Cabrera as the new weekend morning anchor and reporter. “To be a journalist in the place I grew...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

A Hefty Helping Of Rain Is Heading LA’s Way This Week

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note

A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Anaheim's District 2 race still too close to call

ANAHEIM, Calif. — With the midterm elections over and most votes counted, the new Anaheim City Council has mostly fallen into place. But as of Monday, one district race remained in the air. The race to represent District 2, covering parts of west Anaheim, was separated by fewer than...
ANAHEIM, CA
SFGate

California man pleads guilty in theft of Olympic gold medal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man received a jail sentence after admitting he stole an Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team. Jordyn Poulter reported the medal stolen May 25 after the Olympian found her car broken into at...
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening

A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy