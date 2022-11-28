Mater Dei throws triumphant parade after state title win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In a story 22 years in the making, the Mater Dei Wildcats have taken home another state title.

The Mater Dei Football team made the trip up to Indy for the Class 2A Football State game, and returned as champions.

After beating Andrean, the Wildcats came back home on firetrucks Sunday afternoon. The team then went down Franklin Street while the community cheered and celebrated their victory. After the parade, they went back to the school to celebrate.

“I’m just so proud of everyone. And then I want to also thank the fans. You guys really show up every single game and it really makes it so much easier for us to play,” says one of the players. “You guys all have our back and we really rally behind you guys. I want to thank the coaches. I truly do believe we have the best coaches in the state.”

The last time the Wildcats took home a state title was in 2000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).