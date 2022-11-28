ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

atozsports.com

Chiefs player might regret his comments toward the Bengals this week

One Kansas City Chiefs player might regret some of his comments toward the Cincinnati Bengals. Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid decided to engage in some trash talk this week that was directed at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has been on a tear lately. Reid told reporters that he’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Kansas safety Edwin White announces intention to transfer

Kansas safety Edwin White announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer portal and transfer from KU on Tuesday afternoon. The safety played in the first three games of KU’s 2022 season but did not take the field afterward, meaning he will earn a redshirt this season and have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining. Most of White’s snaps were on special teams, with his only defensive snaps coming against Tennessee Tech. As a true freshman last season, White played in all 12 games, notching nine tackles. For more on what the departure means for KU, click here.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Vonn Bell Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playing Chiefs

Two of the top teams in the AFC are set to square off this coming Sunday. It'll be a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game as the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs come into this contest with a 9-2 record, while the Bengals are 7-4 and have won seven of their last nine games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs take advantage of rival’s mistake

The Kansas City Chiefs just signed one of their rivals’ former players to their practice squad, showing that their foe made a mistake. Melvin Gordon has now been on every AFC West team but the Las Vegas Raiders, which could change. He started his career with the Los Angeles...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Bengals QB Joe Burrow had a strong take on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t hold back on Wednesday while discussing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Burrow told reporters that he feels like Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. There probably aren’t going to be many folks who disagree with Burrow. But one thing...
CINCINNATI, OH

