CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. House, 71, formerly of 258 Champion Street died peacefully on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on June 18, 1951, in Alexandria Bay, New York the daughter of the late Georg W. & Veronica M. (Davis) House. She was a 1969 graduate of Copenhagen Central School. Miss House worked for Fay’s Food right out of school. Mary worked for the Children’s Home of Jefferson County from 1979-2003 where she served in many capacities as a nurse’s aide, recreation aide, and also a cottage parent and retired as a unit supervisor.

