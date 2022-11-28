Read full article on original website
Barbara A. Sholette, 82
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Sholette passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was in Rochester for the Thanksgiving Holiday, and therefore was surrounded by her loving family during her passing. Funeral Services will be held for Barb on December 9th...
Waide J. Belile, 65
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Waide J. Belile age 65 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time a full obituary to follow.
Neal H. Miller, 84, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Neal H. Miller, 84, of Canton, died on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Albany Medical Center after a brief stay. Neal was born May 9, 1938 in Ellenburg, a son of the late Gordon and Margaret (Silver) Miller. Neal attended Massena Schools and earned his GED. On August 31, 1957 he married Anna Duprey. Together they raised four children. Anna predeceased him on December 10, 2017.
Janice E. Bouchard, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Janice E. Bouchard, age 86 of Ogdensburg will be held at a time to be determined in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon. Mrs. Bouchard passed away on Monday (November 28, 2022) at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh surrounded by her loving family.
Helen E. Robinson, 95, formerly of Edwards
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Helen E. Robinson, age 95, of Jacksonville, NC and formerly of Edwards, NY, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice Center in Newport, NC. There will be a memorial mass for Helen at a later date at the St. James...
Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, formerly of Herrings
HERRINGS, New York (WWNY) - Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, formerly of Herrings, died peacefully Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation. She was born on May 7, 1935, to Ruth Sherman & Clarence Scougal at home in West Carthage, New York. She moved to Herrings in 1939 and stayed there until 2019 and she then moved to Meadowbrook in Carthage.
June Patricia David LeRoux, 87, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - June Patricia David LeRoux, 87, of the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, formerly of 5 Hubbard St West Carthage passed away after a brief illness. She was born in Lorraine, Town of Ellisburg, New York on June 28, 1935, daughter of Alvin and Julia Howard David. The family later relocated to Natural Bridge, New York where she grew up.
Mary A. House, 71, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. House, 71, formerly of 258 Champion Street died peacefully on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on June 18, 1951, in Alexandria Bay, New York the daughter of the late Georg W. & Veronica M. (Davis) House. She was a 1969 graduate of Copenhagen Central School. Miss House worked for Fay’s Food right out of school. Mary worked for the Children’s Home of Jefferson County from 1979-2003 where she served in many capacities as a nurse’s aide, recreation aide, and also a cottage parent and retired as a unit supervisor.
Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
Joanne Wohnsiedler Bell, 90, formerly of Carthage
WATKINS GLEN, New York (WWNY) - Joanne Wohnsiedler Bell, age 90, of Watkins Glen, passed away surrounded by her family Oct 4, 2022. She was loving, kind with a great sense of humor, love of music and an original foodie. Joanne Wohnsiedler, aka Mom, born April 15, 1932, to George...
Lorraine Ida Coombs Laurin, 80, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Lorraine Ida Coombs Laurin passed away peacefully at Clifton-Fine Hospital on Saturday November 26, 2022. She was 80 years old and lived a full life. She was loved and admired by many family, friends and colleagues. Lorraine was born November 2, 1942 in St....
Peggy Elizabeth Shoulette Gove, 76, formerly of Redwood
VALATIE, New York (WWNY) - Peggy Elizabeth Shoulette Gove, 76, passed away at St. Peter’s Hospice Care in Albany on Saturday morning. Peggy was born on July 11, 1946, the daughter of Carl and Gladys Walton Shoulette. She attended Redwood, NY schools and later married Thomas Gove on January 25, 1999, in Davenport, FL. Thomas passed away on December 7, 2014. A previous marriage to David Hepfer ended in divorce.
Carl James “Dad and Poppa” Savage, Sr., 82, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Carl James “Dad and Poppa” Savage, Sr., 82, of Commercial Street, passed away, Sunday, November 27, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on January 6, 1940 at home on Lake Street, Redwood, NY, he was a son of Charles Harvey and Viola L. Dunn Savage and he was a 1958 graduate of Redwood High School.
Donna Raymon, 70, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Service for Donna Raymon, age 70, of Heuvelton, will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 10:00AM with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Raymon passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Jane MacDonald, 87, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Mary Jane MacDonald, 87, a resident of Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. MacDonald passed away Sunday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Mary Jane MacDonald.
Lois L. Pernice, 89, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Lois L. Pernice, 89, a resident of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Pernice passed away Sunday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hosptial after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Lois L. Pernice.
Box lacrosse to come to Alex Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Imagine heading to Alexandria Bay to the arena next June or July for a box lacrosse game. One north country resident has that in mind as he plans on bringing the sport to the area. Say hello to the Thousand Islands Spirits, the newest...
North Country Children’s Museum begins expansion next month
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Children’s Museum in Potsdam has sparked creativity in kids for years. Now, the museum has received funding that will help expand that creativity with a new floor and six new exhibits. Founder and director Sharon Williams says the goal of the...
House damaged by falling tree
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
West Carthage asked to take ownership in Rails to Trails project
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Lewis County Rails to Trails deal looks to stay on track, one part of the deal is having a Jefferson County village take ownership of its part of the railway. Lewis County officials voted to buy 31 miles of old railways last week...
