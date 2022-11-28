ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

KYTV

City of Lockwood, Mo., will decide on utility rate hike

KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Nonprofit breaks ground on Eden Village 3 in Springfield, Mo. Police following leads after an armed robbery at McDonalds in Aurora, Mo. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports.
LOCKWOOD, MO
KOLR10 News

Pedestrian killed in crash on Campbell Avenue in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department responded to a crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday night, November 30. According to the Springfield Police Department, Christopher Fleming, 45, of Springfield, was walking westbound across Campbell Avenue at Plainview when he walked in front of a northbound vehicle. Fleming was then hit by a second […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eighty-seven school shooting threats have been reported in 2022 to the Missouri State Highway Patrol through their “Courage2Report” app. It’s something we’ve seen at both Mountain Home (Ark.) and Hillcrest High Schools within the past month. The highway patrol uses an anonymous program called “Courage to Report.” Anyone can report a threat not only on the desktop, as shown here but also on its app or phone line.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Republic residents among 8 killed over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period--from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Four people died in a traffic crash on Interstate 44 west of Springfield, in Greene County, on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

170 pounds of meth recovered from vehicle on I-44 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on Facebook on Wednesday, November 30, saying that K9 officer “James” had recovered 170lbs of methamphetamine on I-44 in Greene County. MSHP said the meth was found after an out-of-state driver was stopped for a traffic violation. “Some packages just simply won’t be delivered this holiday […]
KYTV

Sparta, Mo., leaders looking to transform former bank building to revitalize its downtown area

SPARTA, Mo. (KY3) - Sparta city leaders recently spent tens of thousands of dollars on a vacant building, hoping to revitalize its downtown area. Dozens of people attended a town hall meeting Tuesday night not just to look at the former bank building on Main street but to speak their minds about how the city spent some of the funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.
SPARTA, MO
KYTV

Firefighters locate body in burning home in Monett, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department reports firefighters discovered a body in a burning home. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found a man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators say the identity of...
MONETT, MO
KYTV

Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Man, 20, killed in Jasper Co. crash

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man was killed after pulling into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Emmanuel I. Lovell, 20, of Sarcoxie, was driving a 2013 Fiat with a passenger — Eden J. Sims, 19, of Sarcoxie — on Missouri State Highway 37 on Nov. 29. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
SARCOXIE, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Nov. 29 Girls State Basketball Rankings

The first girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Nixa, St. Joseph’s Academy, Battle. CLASS 5. 1 West Plains. 2 John Burroughs. 3 Carl Junction. 4 Helias Catholic. 5 Whitfield.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
REPUBLIC, MO
ksgf.com

Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says eight people died on Missouri roads over the Thanksgiving holiday, down from nine fatalities a year ago. Troopers say four people died in a three-car crash Thanksgiving night on I-44 west of Springfield. Joshua Wamsley, 33, and Danielle Dillman, 36, both from...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Athlete of the Week: James Dowdy, Reeds Spring football

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Reeds Spring football team is going places no Reeds Spring boys team before them ever has. “I don’t know how to feel, it’s just unreal,” said junior quarterback Blandy Burrall. “[We are the} first one in history to go in our school, so it’s crazy.”
REEDS SPRING, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

170 pounds of Meth located, I-44 traffic stop

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding a large drug haul. They release a few images of ‘K9 James’ who serves the Troop along with 170 pounds of Meth he recently assisted in locating. Missouri State Highway Patrol ‘K9 James’ and 170 pounds of meth, November 2022. Troop D says, “out of...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Monday Evening Forecast

Warm and windy Tuesday with a risk for severe weather in the region. Warm and windy Tuesday with a risk for severe weather in the region. Third Eden Village set to bring 24 homeless individuals …. Third Eden Village set to bring 24 homeless individuals with a new home. Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

