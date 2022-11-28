Read full article on original website
City of Lockwood, Mo., will decide on utility rate hike
KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Nonprofit breaks ground on Eden Village 3 in Springfield, Mo. Police following leads after an armed robbery at McDonalds in Aurora, Mo. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Campbell Avenue in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department responded to a crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday night, November 30. According to the Springfield Police Department, Christopher Fleming, 45, of Springfield, was walking westbound across Campbell Avenue at Plainview when he walked in front of a northbound vehicle. Fleming was then hit by a second […]
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eighty-seven school shooting threats have been reported in 2022 to the Missouri State Highway Patrol through their “Courage2Report” app. It’s something we’ve seen at both Mountain Home (Ark.) and Hillcrest High Schools within the past month. The highway patrol uses an anonymous program called “Courage to Report.” Anyone can report a threat not only on the desktop, as shown here but also on its app or phone line.
Republic residents among 8 killed over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period--from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Four people died in a traffic crash on Interstate 44 west of Springfield, in Greene County, on...
170 pounds of meth recovered from vehicle on I-44 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on Facebook on Wednesday, November 30, saying that K9 officer “James” had recovered 170lbs of methamphetamine on I-44 in Greene County. MSHP said the meth was found after an out-of-state driver was stopped for a traffic violation. “Some packages just simply won’t be delivered this holiday […]
Sparta, Mo., leaders looking to transform former bank building to revitalize its downtown area
SPARTA, Mo. (KY3) - Sparta city leaders recently spent tens of thousands of dollars on a vacant building, hoping to revitalize its downtown area. Dozens of people attended a town hall meeting Tuesday night not just to look at the former bank building on Main street but to speak their minds about how the city spent some of the funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.
Firefighters locate body in burning home in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department reports firefighters discovered a body in a burning home. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found a man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators say the identity of...
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
Man, 20, killed in Jasper Co. crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man was killed after pulling into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Emmanuel I. Lovell, 20, of Sarcoxie, was driving a 2013 Fiat with a passenger — Eden J. Sims, 19, of Sarcoxie — on Missouri State Highway 37 on Nov. 29. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
Double-death investigation underway in Lawrence County, Missouri
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Lawrence County Authorities are working on a double-death investigation. Sheriff Brad Delay has reported one male and one female were found dead inside a private residence about one mile west of Miller, Missouri. Neither their names nor the cause of death is being released at this time. Authorities say there is […]
Nov. 29 Girls State Basketball Rankings
The first girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Nixa, St. Joseph’s Academy, Battle. CLASS 5. 1 West Plains. 2 John Burroughs. 3 Carl Junction. 4 Helias Catholic. 5 Whitfield.
City of Lockwood, Mo., tables proposal for 12% increase on electric bills
LOCKWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lockwood voted Tuesday night to table a vote on a proposed 12% hike in electric bills. The city council will on the proposal at its next meeting. The mayor, Ken Snider, says it is necessary because the town is losing $1,000 a day...
SPONSORED: The Place-Check out Springfield’s only locally owned toy store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -HobbyTown is a great place to shop for the holidays. From stocking stuffers to models, you’re sure to find something your kids will enjoy.
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023
NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend
City of Springfield Warns Residents of a Utility Bill Scam
The City of Springfield has received reports indicating an individual has contacted them by phone and identified themselves as a City of Springfield employee. The individual then asked the resident for payment towards their utility bill. The City of Springfield reminds residents that our employees will not contact you asking...
Springfield City Council tables 7-Brew measure; approve renaming an airport terminal after Roy Blunt
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council had a busy night of discussion about a coffee shop and the renaming of an airport terminal Monday. Below is a breakdown of the top measures and where they stand. 7-Brew Coffee drive-thru development. Council members discussed traffic impact concerns for the development...
Athlete of the Week: James Dowdy, Reeds Spring football
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Reeds Spring football team is going places no Reeds Spring boys team before them ever has. “I don’t know how to feel, it’s just unreal,” said junior quarterback Blandy Burrall. “[We are the} first one in history to go in our school, so it’s crazy.”
170 pounds of Meth located, I-44 traffic stop
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding a large drug haul. They release a few images of ‘K9 James’ who serves the Troop along with 170 pounds of Meth he recently assisted in locating. Missouri State Highway Patrol ‘K9 James’ and 170 pounds of meth, November 2022. Troop D says, “out of...
Jamie's Monday Evening Forecast
Warm and windy Tuesday with a risk for severe weather in the region. Warm and windy Tuesday with a risk for severe weather in the region. Third Eden Village set to bring 24 homeless individuals …. Third Eden Village set to bring 24 homeless individuals with a new home. Springfield...
