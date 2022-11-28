Read full article on original website
Hugh Jackman was 'done' with Wolverine
Hugh Jackman "fully intended" 'Logan' to be his final outing as Wolverine. The 54-year-old actor recently revealed he will reprise his beloved 'X-Men' role for the third 'Deadpool' movie but insisted he's always meant it when he told fans he was finished playing the character - though he confessed the idea of returning for Ryan Reynolds' franchise has always been "lurking and brewing" in his subconscious.
Matty Healy reveals The 1975 worked on another version of Taylor Swift's Midnights
Matty Healy has claimed The 1975 "worked on" a version of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' that didn't come to fruition. The 'I'm In Love With You' hitmakers appeared on Kroq’s 'DTS Sound Space' to be interviewed in front of a live audience and Matty was asked if he got to hear the pop megastar's latest album before it was released, to which he let slip: “Yeah. We actually worked a bit on that. But then [that] version of it never came out.”
Mariah Carey gives fans the chance to book visit to her NYC home
Mariah Carey is offering two fans the chance to book a visit to her home in New York City. The pop superstar has teamed up with Booking.com to curate a festive trip to the Big Apple which includes the once-in-a-lifetime chance to go to Mariah's luxury penthouse in Manhattan and enjoy cocktails as well as take part in a professional Christmas card photoshoot on the roof terrace.
Cameron Diaz cooked lamb feast for Benji Madden on early date
Cameron Diaz showed off her cooking skills on one of her first dates with Benji Madden. The 'Mask' actress - who married the Good Charlotte rocker in 2015 - had been on a cooking course with her friend Drew Barrymore and couldn't wait to put what she'd learned to the test by fixing up a feast for her now-husband.
Jay Leno finds 'strength' in comedy following burns accident
Jay Leno found a "strength" in his comedy following his burns accident. The 72-year-old star who is also an avid car collector - suffered major burns after one of his vehicles burst into flames while he was in his garage after a "fuel leak" caused an explosion but returned to the stage on Sunday (27.11.22) just two weeks later having undergone skin graft surgery at the Grossman Burn Center.
Joe Jonas reveals unusual choice of Thanksgiving dinner
Joe Jonas had sushi for Thanksgiving dinner. The 33-year-old singer revealed that instead of the traditional turkey this year, he opted for the Japanese dish consisting of raw fish and rice because he was "so full" after eating so much during the day and performing with his brothers Nick and Kevin during the halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants football game on the holiday.
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie dies aged 79
Christine McVie has died at the age of 79. The Fleetwood Mac star "passed away peacefully" in a hospital on Wednesday morning (30.11.22) following a "short illness". In a statement on Facebook, her family said: "It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. "She passed...
Jessica Brown Findlay gives birth to twin boys
Jessica Brown Findlay has given birth to twin boys. The 33-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Lady Sybil Crawley in 'Downton Abbey' - has revealed via social media that she gave birth to her baby boys on November 5, which is also known as Bonfire Night in the UK.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stopped watching Real Housewives because of own 'drama'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stopped watching 'Real Housewives' because she had enough "drama" in her own life. The 41-year-old former actress welcomed Andy Cohen as one of the guests on the latest episode of her 'Archetypes' podcast, 'Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift', and she admitted she was a "huge fan" of his talk show 'Watch What Happens Live' and was upset she'd never got to be a guest when working on 'Suits' because she was so obsessed with his Bravo reality TV franchise at the time.
Lewis Capaldi wants to make a record in Sweden
Lewis Capaldi wants to make an album in Sweden. The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker worked with producer Max Martin on an "80s high school slow dance banger" for his upcoming LP 'Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent' and he was so inspired by their collaboration, he's already got some ideas for his third record.
Mila Kunis: I'm the queen of annoying my husband
Mila Kunis is the "queen of annoying" Ashton Kutcher. The 39-year-old actress has been married Ashton since 2015, and she relishes annoying her husband whenever they're in their shared office. Mila - who has Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, six, with Ashton - said: "I am the queen of annoying him...
Sarah Hyland would have walked out of her wedding if the groom didn't cry
Sarah Hyland would have walked out of her wedding if the groom didn't cry. The 32-year-old actress tied the knot with radio host Wells Adams, 38, earlier this year but joked that if her now-husband hadn't got emotional on the big day she would have called the whole thing off.
Cardi B feels ‘so hopeless’ trying to comfort husband Offset over Takeoff’s death
Cardi B feels “so hopeless” trying to comfort her grieving husband Offset over the death of his cousin Takeoff. The 30-year-old singer, who has been married to Offset, 30, since 2017 told ‘The Neighbourhood Talk’ both their hearts have been “so heavy” since Migos musician Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed earlier this month at a bowling alley in Houston.
