KGUN 9
Warm and gusty again today, but rain is on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will look a lot like yesterday with some increasing clouds and gusty southwest winds. Only slightly cooler Friday with rain chances increasing for the weekend. Rain chances will likely begin early Saturday, then linger through early Sunday. Best chance for rain will be across...
KGUN 9
Gusty winds will usher in warmer temps
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll start the day with a few clouds, then clearing through tonight. Gusty southwest winds will bring warmer temps today and tomorrow, with Tucson flirting with the 80° mark Thursday. An approaching weather system will bring some moisture into Southeastern Arizona this weekend. Best...
KGUN 9
Wind and warm temperatures with rain on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system up north is bringing Southern Arizona more wind and possible rain at the end of the week. Saturday and Sunday will have the highest chance of isolated showers in Tucson and Sierra Vista. The wind will continue with gusts around 5...
KGUN 9
A warming trend will bring November to a close
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warming trend arrives as we get ready to say goodbye to November. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s through the end of the week and overnight lows will climb back into the lower 50s by the weekend. The first weekend of...
Where to see 'snow' in Tucson this December
'Enchanted Snowfall' is now happening every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23 at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. starting at 6 p.m.
thisistucson.com
23 very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season 🎁🌵
'Tis the season for Googling "what to get my sister for Christmas" and reading through list upon list upon list of gift ideas. I wanted to get in on the action, and create a list of very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season (and beyond). Saguaro-shaped earrings, candles that smell like Mount Lemmon, stickers that remind you of home.
KGUN 9
A warm start to December with some rain on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We had a nice finish to November and the great weather will take us right into December. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows climbing into the lower 50s by the weekend. The bigger story will...
64-Year-Old Roxane Marie Fobes Killed In A Fatal Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Tucson. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials confirmed that the collision occurred in the 4900 block of East Speedway, near North Arcadia Avenue.
KOLD-TV
Deadly pedestrian crashes on the rise in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department said deadly pedestrian crashes are on the rise in Tucson. Tucson Police said the number of pedestrians killed on our streets have almost doubled compared to last year. “To this day we have seen 45 fatalities related to pedestrian collisions. Lat...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border
PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
KOLD-TV
One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a building near Sierra Vista on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. According to Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, first responders were sent to the 4000 block of Campobello Avenue, south of Sierra Vista, in response to reports of a fire.
azbigmedia.com
Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
KGUN 9
17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free. These following are featured:. Tamale contest. Live local entertainment. Food vendors.
thevailvoice.com
September 2022 and Full Monsoon Climate Report
Rainfall for September was generally average for the Vail area. I recorded 1.67” of rain, which is about ¼” below my 12-year average of 1.91.” Rainfall in the Vail readership area ranged from about 1.5” to just over 3.” Mescal reported the higher rain amounts. The Tucson airport recorded 0.81” which is below its 30-year average of 1.32.” Rainfall varied greatly over the Tucson metro area with low ½” rain amounts reported (mainly on the northwest side) to between 5” and 6” in the Green Valley area. Green Valley received over 3” of rain from one storm during the month when moisture from Hurricane Kay moved into the area.
Lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson
A new lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson, along with hundreds of jobs, if the Pima County Board of Supervisors gives the plan the green light.
AZFamily
What you need to know flying hot air balloons in Arizona
Giving Tuesday has become an important part of fundraising for a lot of non-profits, but make sure to research charities so you don't get scammed. Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. GRAPHIC VIDEO: Phoenix police shooting cases involve prohibited possessors. Updated: 18 hours...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Oro Valley Festival is back with a bang
Dancers, DJs and the man in the red suit will come together for the Oro Valley Holiday Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Oro Valley Marketplace. The tree-lighting ceremony...
KGUN 9
Giving Tuesday: Humane Society of Southern Arizona
Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. We all love animals and what better way can we show our appreciation for our family members than to donate or give one a new forever home. You can help by going to HSSAZ.org/DONATE!
KOLD-TV
Tucson firefighters put out house fire near Golf Links, Pantano
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a house fire near the intersection of Golf Links Road and Pantano Road on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Crews said the home was in the process of being remodeled, and the fire is believed to have started at the back of the building and spread to the attic and air conditioning system.
