ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crash on I-90 in Westborough causes delays, injuries

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound caused delays and injuries Wednesday night, according to the Westborough Fire Department. The crash happened near the 107 mile marker. There is no word on how many people were involved in the crash or how serious their injuries are.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

3-Year-Old found safe after car stolen in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old child has been found safe after being taken by a car thief in Providence. Police said a woman called 911 last night when her car was stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot with the child inside. The car and the child were found...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newstalknewengland.com

Boston Police Arrest Providence, RI Man With Loaded Firearm

Monday night, Boston Police arrested Mekhi Roderique, 18, of Providence, RI for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. After Boston Police officers with the Youth Violence Strike Force observed a vehicle with excessively dark tinted windows traveling on Washington Street, they conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants in the vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road

Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
MARSHFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into fence in front of Chelsea home

A car crashed into a fence in front of a home in Chelsea Wednesday night. The incident took place at a residence on Crescent Avenue. The crash caused minor damage to the home and the side of a nearby car. There is no word on what caused the crash. (Copyright...
CHELSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
MARSHFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Car slams into entrance of CVS in Whitman

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store. The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off. There...
WHITMAN, MA
NECN

Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says

A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Police presence increased at West Newbury school after of interest vehicle found in woods

Police presence has been increased at the Page School in West Newbury after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in the woods near the school on Tuesday. West Newbury Police and Fire responded to the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle parked in the woods near the school. Police noted immediately that the vehicle’s description matched the description of a vehicle wanted out of Newburyport that may have been involved in a car crash in that city.
WEST NEWBURY, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to ID Suspects Wanted for Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering in the area of 125 Warren Street. At about 7:47 AM on Monday November 28, 2022, the two suspects were observed utilizing burglarious tools to enter the building. Once inside, they attempted to gain access to the mailroom and several mailboxes before fleeing the area.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy