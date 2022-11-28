Read full article on original website
whdh.com
17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
MBTA Transit police arrest teen involved in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON — MBTA Transit police have arrested a 17-year-old male for assault with intent to murder following an incident at Downtown Crossing on November 26. According to Transit Police, on November 26, at 11:45 p.m, an 18-year-old male was found with serious stab wounds at the Downtown Crossing ‘T’ Station.
whdh.com
Crash on I-90 in Westborough causes delays, injuries
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound caused delays and injuries Wednesday night, according to the Westborough Fire Department. The crash happened near the 107 mile marker. There is no word on how many people were involved in the crash or how serious their injuries are.
Man guilty of ‘senseless and violent’ armed robberies in Mass. to be sentenced
A man who pleaded guilty to robbing three convenience stores in Lowell and Tewksbury at gunpoint in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve two years ago is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning in a federal courtroom in Boston. Michael Vangpa, 33, hit three stores within an hour of...
whdh.com
3-Year-Old found safe after car stolen in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old child has been found safe after being taken by a car thief in Providence. Police said a woman called 911 last night when her car was stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot with the child inside. The car and the child were found...
newstalknewengland.com
Boston Police Arrest Providence, RI Man With Loaded Firearm
Monday night, Boston Police arrested Mekhi Roderique, 18, of Providence, RI for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. After Boston Police officers with the Youth Violence Strike Force observed a vehicle with excessively dark tinted windows traveling on Washington Street, they conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants in the vehicle.
Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road
Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
whdh.com
Car crashes into fence in front of Chelsea home
A car crashed into a fence in front of a home in Chelsea Wednesday night. The incident took place at a residence on Crescent Avenue. The crash caused minor damage to the home and the side of a nearby car. There is no word on what caused the crash. (Copyright...
25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
NECN
Man Arrested After Walking Into Green Line Tunnel ‘to Relieve Himself,' Police Say
A New York man interrupted MBTA Green Line service in Boston Tuesday night after walking into the tunnel, police said. When he was arrested, the 21-year-old told officers "he needed to relieve himself," the MBTA Transit Police said Wednesday. The incident took place about 9:45 p.m. at Symphony Station, on...
whdh.com
Car slams into entrance of CVS in Whitman
WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store. The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off. There...
Police say remains of 4 infants found in South Boston apartment, investigation ongoing
BOSTON — Police are providing an update to an investigation where multiple infant remains were found in an apartment in South Boston two weeks ago. Boston Police say a post-mortem examination was performed on the remains of two infant males and two infant females. The results of the autopsies are pending.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Juveniles after Responding to a Call for Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain
At about 8:14 PM, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), responded to a radio call for shots fired in the area of 31 Gay Head Street in Jamaica Plain. While searching the area, officers observed two juvenile teens that matched the description given by...
NECN
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Zontre Mack, charged in shooting death of Dorchester teen Curtis Ashford, pleads not guilty
A 19-year-old Canton man pled not guilty in a Suffolk County courtroom Wednesday morning to murder charges he faces in connection to the July shooting death of Curtis Ashford, a 15-year-old from Dorchester. Boston police arrested Zontre Mack last month, who is charged with first-degree murder, carrying a firearm without...
quincyquarry.com
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders. – News about elsewhere reported by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren with word as to what apparently went terribly wrong in the middle of the night last night in Marshfield. While...
NYPD arrest suspect wanted in connection with murder of 51-year-old man in Roxbury
Timothy Timson, 30, was arrested Sunday, seven months after the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Boston resident David Wood near an elementary school in Roxbury. A suspect wanted in connection to an April murder in Roxbury was arrested in New York City this weekend, according to Boston police. Timothy Timson, 30,...
whdh.com
Police presence increased at West Newbury school after of interest vehicle found in woods
Police presence has been increased at the Page School in West Newbury after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in the woods near the school on Tuesday. West Newbury Police and Fire responded to the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle parked in the woods near the school. Police noted immediately that the vehicle’s description matched the description of a vehicle wanted out of Newburyport that may have been involved in a car crash in that city.
whdh.com
Man who helped victims of Nashua, NH hit-and-run recalls scene as search for vehicle continues
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - As police in New Hampshire turn to the public for help tracking down a driver involved in hit-and-run, a former fire chief who provided aid to victims is recalling the scene of the crash. Investigators recently shared a description of the car they say crashed into...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to ID Suspects Wanted for Breaking and Entering in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering in the area of 125 Warren Street. At about 7:47 AM on Monday November 28, 2022, the two suspects were observed utilizing burglarious tools to enter the building. Once inside, they attempted to gain access to the mailroom and several mailboxes before fleeing the area.
