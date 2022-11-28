Read full article on original website
TikTok Body Positivity Influencer ‘Suddenly’ Dies at 21
Canadian TikTok influencer Megha Thakur has “suddenly” died at the age of 21, her family revealed on social media. “Megha was a confident and independent young woman,” her parents wrote. “She will be dearly missed.”Thakur had more than 900,000 followers on TikTok, where she posted videos promoting body positivity and self-confidence while documenting her fashion and influencer lifestyle. She died “unexpectedly” on Nov. 24, her parents wrote on her Instagram Nov. 28. A cause of death hasn’t yet been revealed.Fellow influencer Gina Shkeda commented, “This can’t be true oh my god.”“Megha knew how much of a force she was in...
Kate Hudson Said What It's Like Coparenting With Three Different Dads
"The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit."
'Today' co-host Al Roker returns to hospital after scare with blood cots
'He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him,' Hoda Kotb said of 'Today' colleague Al Roker, who is back in the hospital.
Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton claim they were forced into sexy photoshoot
Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton claim 'One Tree Hill' bosses forced them to take part in a sexy photoshoot for Maxim magazine. The actresses appeared on the cover of the men's magazine back in 2006 alongside their co-star Danneel Ackles with the trio being picture wearing cream shorts and open shirts which revealed push-up bras underneath - and now Sophia and Hilarie have said they didn't want to take part.
Cardi B feels ‘so hopeless’ trying to comfort husband Offset over Takeoff’s death
Cardi B feels “so hopeless” trying to comfort her grieving husband Offset over the death of his cousin Takeoff. The 30-year-old singer, who has been married to Offset, 30, since 2017 told ‘The Neighbourhood Talk’ both their hearts have been “so heavy” since Migos musician Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed earlier this month at a bowling alley in Houston.
Sarah Hyland would have walked out of her wedding if the groom didn't cry
Sarah Hyland would have walked out of her wedding if the groom didn't cry. The 32-year-old actress tied the knot with radio host Wells Adams, 38, earlier this year but joked that if her now-husband hadn't got emotional on the big day she would have called the whole thing off.
TikTok star Remi Bader wants to keep her realtionship private
Remi Bader wants to keep her relationship private. The 27-year-old model - who is known for creating plus-size fashion hauls on TikTok for her more than two million followers - recently announced that she has a new boyfriend - whose identity she is keeping a secret - but has been dating him since June and wanted to wait until earlier this month before announcing it to the world to make sure everything was "real and secure."
Jake Flint dies hours after getting married
Jake Flint has died, just hours after getting married. The country singer passed away in his sleep aged 37 shortly after he and wife Brenda Flint had exchanged their vows on Saturday (26.11.22), with his cause of death currently unknown. His shocked widow Brenda took to Facebook on Tuesday (29.11.22)...
Oscars: Hindi Hit ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Throws Hat In Ring For Major Categories
EXCLUSIVE: After recently kickstarting a BAFTA campaign in all categories, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s hit Hindi crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi is now also setting its sights on Oscar. The film, which will be up on the AMPAS site this week and will hold screenings in London and Los Angeles, is officially launching a campaign in major categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Screenplay and others for the 95th Academy Awards. This is the latest example of a growing number of foreign-language movies aiming to cross over into the mainstream races. Films from India are making a big push this...
Mariah Carey gives fans the chance to book visit to her NYC home
Mariah Carey is offering two fans the chance to book a visit to her home in New York City. The pop superstar has teamed up with Booking.com to curate a festive trip to the Big Apple which includes the once-in-a-lifetime chance to go to Mariah's luxury penthouse in Manhattan and enjoy cocktails as well as take part in a professional Christmas card photoshoot on the roof terrace.
Jessica Brown Findlay gives birth to twin boys
Jessica Brown Findlay has given birth to twin boys. The 33-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Lady Sybil Crawley in 'Downton Abbey' - has revealed via social media that she gave birth to her baby boys on November 5, which is also known as Bonfire Night in the UK.
Cameron Diaz cooked lamb feast for Benji Madden on early date
Cameron Diaz showed off her cooking skills on one of her first dates with Benji Madden. The 'Mask' actress - who married the Good Charlotte rocker in 2015 - had been on a cooking course with her friend Drew Barrymore and couldn't wait to put what she'd learned to the test by fixing up a feast for her now-husband.
Vin Diesel shares poignant tribute to Paul Walker
Vin Diesel has shared a poignant tribute to Paul Walker nine years after his death. The pair worked together on five films in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise before Paul lost his life in a fiery car crash on November 30, 2013 at the age of 40 and Vin has now remembered his late pal by sharing a throwback picture of them together on Instagram.
Jay Leno finds 'strength' in comedy following burns accident
Jay Leno found a "strength" in his comedy following his burns accident. The 72-year-old star who is also an avid car collector - suffered major burns after one of his vehicles burst into flames while he was in his garage after a "fuel leak" caused an explosion but returned to the stage on Sunday (27.11.22) just two weeks later having undergone skin graft surgery at the Grossman Burn Center.
Joe Jonas reveals unusual choice of Thanksgiving dinner
Joe Jonas had sushi for Thanksgiving dinner. The 33-year-old singer revealed that instead of the traditional turkey this year, he opted for the Japanese dish consisting of raw fish and rice because he was "so full" after eating so much during the day and performing with his brothers Nick and Kevin during the halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants football game on the holiday.
What's The Best Show To Watch When You're Sick?
It's important to always have a list ready for when a sniffle creeps up.
Matty Healy reveals The 1975 worked on another version of Taylor Swift's Midnights
Matty Healy has claimed The 1975 "worked on" a version of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' that didn't come to fruition. The 'I'm In Love With You' hitmakers appeared on Kroq’s 'DTS Sound Space' to be interviewed in front of a live audience and Matty was asked if he got to hear the pop megastar's latest album before it was released, to which he let slip: “Yeah. We actually worked a bit on that. But then [that] version of it never came out.”
Hugh Jackman was 'done' with Wolverine
Hugh Jackman "fully intended" 'Logan' to be his final outing as Wolverine. The 54-year-old actor recently revealed he will reprise his beloved 'X-Men' role for the third 'Deadpool' movie but insisted he's always meant it when he told fans he was finished playing the character - though he confessed the idea of returning for Ryan Reynolds' franchise has always been "lurking and brewing" in his subconscious.
I can’t slow down, says Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion "can't slow down". The 27-year-old rap star has enjoyed huge success over recent years, and Megan doesn't have any intention of slowing down anytime soon. She shared: "I can’t slow down right now. I’ll take a break when I’m dead. "I’m trying to really...
Lewis Capaldi wants to make a record in Sweden
Lewis Capaldi wants to make an album in Sweden. The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker worked with producer Max Martin on an "80s high school slow dance banger" for his upcoming LP 'Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent' and he was so inspired by their collaboration, he's already got some ideas for his third record.
