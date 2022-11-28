Read full article on original website
Another storm hits Colorado tonight and it will get windy on Friday
It will be quite a bit warmer today, with highs in the mid--+ to upper 50s across the Denver metro area. Our next storm hits tonight!
Colorado road conditions: Snow creates a mess on area roadways
COLORADO, USA — Another round of snow has led to a mess on Colorado's roads. The cold front that arrived Monday night will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains through Tuesday morning. Roads across the region will be icy, snowy and slick throughout...
10 businesses selling wood now that it’s toasty fireside season
Here are 10 local firewood businesses that all received a "4-Star" rating or higher on Yelp.
Two rounds of snow to hit Colorado in upcoming days, hazards expected
While the verdict is still out on how much snow is expected to fall in upcoming days, the National Weather Service has issued a 'hazardous weather outlook' calling for a round of snow in Colorado's mountains on Friday, along with another round from Sunday into Monday. According to The Service, light snow may also fall on the I-25 Corridor and plains during the second wave.
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.
What to do 24 hours ahead of Tuesday’s snowstorm
An approaching storm is expected to leave more than 6 inches of snow in some areas along the Front Range, including Idaho Springs, from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
R Line back in service after derailment
Greg Nieto is at the R Line, which resumed service Tuesday after a derailment in September. Greg Nieto is at the R Line, which resumed service Tuesday after a derailment in September. Mandatory recount officially ordered in Boebert-Frisch …. It’s official: A recount has been ordered in the race for...
Snow winds down across Colorado Tuesday morning
DENVER — A new round of snow is impacting Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow began developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area overnight into Tuesday.
Scenic train to offer rides starting at $34 to popular Colorado ski resort from Denver
Amtrak's 'Winter Park Express' is officially booking tickets for the 2023 season, offering rides between Denver and Winter Park Resort for as low as $34 one-way. Rides will start taking place on the weekend of January 13, offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the weekend of March 24 – 33 roundtrip rides total.
Colorado Weather: Snow and turning sharply colder early this week
Some areas woke Sunday morning to a bit of snowfall, but a stronger system will arrive in less than 48 hours to bring about bigger changes than what we have had Sunday. This week's State of the Atmosphere will focus on the early part of this week as we have a storm system to move through.
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Winter Storm Set To Wreak Havoc On Denver Morning Commute
Forecasters say the storm system will bring inches of snow and frigid temperatures to the Mile High City.
What's next for Club Q?
Nicole Fierro spoke with the owner of Club Q, who talked about the future of the club and what he's seeing since the tragedy. Nicole Fierro spoke with the owner of Club Q, who talked about the future of the club and what he's seeing since the tragedy. Mandatory recount...
Investigation into fire set at Longmont clinic
A clinic offering several women's health services, not including abortion was set on fire earlier this year. Alex Rose reports. A clinic offering several women's health services, not including abortion was set on fire earlier this year. Alex Rose reports. Mandatory recount officially ordered in Boebert-Frisch …. It’s official: A...
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees
A local father moved out of a rental and was shocked when he was served with a collections notice for $25,000, which included a charge for $18,000 in unpaid rent. Shaul Turner reports. Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees. A local father moved out of a...
Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado
Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
Union members push to stop Kroger-Albertsons merger
Two of the largest grocery chains could be merging, but not if some local unions have anything to say about it. Talya Cunningham reports. Union members push to stop Kroger-Albertsons merger. Two of the largest grocery chains could be merging, but not if some local unions have anything to say...
Colorado’s RSV hospitalization rate is several times higher than US
In Colorado, there were 7.87 RSV-related hospitalizations for every 100,000 people. The U.S. rate is several times lower with 2.9 hospitalizations per every 100,000 people.
This Colorado Structure Is One Of The Tallest In The World
Did you know there's a manmade structure in Colorado that stands at 1,995 feet? At that height, this structure is one of the tallest manmade structures in the World. You'll find this amazing tower east of Denver, Colorado. According to Wikipedia, it ranks as the 41st tallest structure on Earth.
