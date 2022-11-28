Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson Said What It's Like Coparenting With Three Different Dads
"The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit."
'Today' co-host Al Roker returns to hospital after scare with blood cots
'He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him,' Hoda Kotb said of 'Today' colleague Al Roker, who is back in the hospital.
Oscars: Hindi Hit ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Throws Hat In Ring For Major Categories
EXCLUSIVE: After recently kickstarting a BAFTA campaign in all categories, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s hit Hindi crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi is now also setting its sights on Oscar. The film, which will be up on the AMPAS site this week and will hold screenings in London and Los Angeles, is officially launching a campaign in major categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Screenplay and others for the 95th Academy Awards. This is the latest example of a growing number of foreign-language movies aiming to cross over into the mainstream races. Films from India are making a big push this...
Jennifer Aniston Picks Out Christmas Tree in Gray Wool Coat With Matching Knit Pants & Comfy Shoes
Jennifer Aniston is kicking off December with the holiday spirit. The “Friends” alum posted a photo to her Instagram page today in which she attempted to hug a large pine tree as she shopped for a Christmas tree. In the subsequent photos from the post, she showed off a wooden reindeer decoration. For the occasion, Aniston wore a gray coat. Her long wool jacket featured a slit up the center back. She added to the outfit with a pair of gray knit pants, matching her coat. The pants featured a ribbed material, providing extra coziness. View this post on Instagram A post...
