Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Hudson Said What It's Like Coparenting With Three Different Dads
"The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit."
TikTok Body Positivity Influencer ‘Suddenly’ Dies at 21
Canadian TikTok influencer Megha Thakur has “suddenly” died at the age of 21, her family revealed on social media. “Megha was a confident and independent young woman,” her parents wrote. “She will be dearly missed.”Thakur had more than 900,000 followers on TikTok, where she posted videos promoting body positivity and self-confidence while documenting her fashion and influencer lifestyle. She died “unexpectedly” on Nov. 24, her parents wrote on her Instagram Nov. 28. A cause of death hasn’t yet been revealed.Fellow influencer Gina Shkeda commented, “This can’t be true oh my god.”“Megha knew how much of a force she was in...
'Today' co-host Al Roker returns to hospital after scare with blood cots
'He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him,' Hoda Kotb said of 'Today' colleague Al Roker, who is back in the hospital.
The "Disenchanted" Cast Aged Like Fine Wine, And Here Are The Photos To Prove It
It's like no time has passed at all.
Oscars: Hindi Hit ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Throws Hat In Ring For Major Categories
EXCLUSIVE: After recently kickstarting a BAFTA campaign in all categories, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s hit Hindi crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi is now also setting its sights on Oscar. The film, which will be up on the AMPAS site this week and will hold screenings in London and Los Angeles, is officially launching a campaign in major categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Screenplay and others for the 95th Academy Awards. This is the latest example of a growing number of foreign-language movies aiming to cross over into the mainstream races. Films from India are making a big push this...
What's The Best Show To Watch When You're Sick?
It's important to always have a list ready for when a sniffle creeps up.
Comments / 0