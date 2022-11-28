Read full article on original website
The Guardian view on housing politics: a clash of false alternatives
The 2019 Conservative election manifesto was full of grand ambitions for expanding England’s housing stock and improving access to the housing market. Planning regulations would be overhauled. At least a million more homes would be constructed by 2024; the goal was 300,000 a year by the middle of this decade. The homes would be beautiful, safe, environmentally friendly and affordable.
