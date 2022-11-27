ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Caleb Love records new career high as Tar Heels lose to Alabama

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRzvw_0jPQbhxZ00

The North Carolina Tar Heels have now lost two-straight games, falling to Alabama in four overtimes on Sunday , just two days after losing to Iowa State.

It wasn’t the Phil Knight Invitational performance the team was hoping for going out to Portland and there was some sluggish play at times. During Sunday’s loss, it certainly felt like UNC was going to go as far as Caleb Love was going to take them.

Despite the loss, Love finished with a career-high 34 points but the Tar Heels fell short. Love put up 36 shots in the game, making 13 from the field but just 3 of 11 from the three-point line. While it was a big scoring output, Love just couldn’t get it done at the end, missing a few shots in overtime.

Love played 58 of the possible 60 minutes and appeared to have tired legs at the end of the game. It’s a nice accomplishment for the guard early in the season but overall, the loss stings for Love and the team,

They are back in action on Wednesday night against a very good Indiana team on the road.

The Piedmont High School football team will have a game with Saint James School on December 01, 2022, 08:00:00.
